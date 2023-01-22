Elite pad at the center of NSW Blues selection saga, cricket, news

New South Wales languishes at the bottom of both the Sheffield Shield and domestic One-Day Cup ladders, and looking for answers, cricketers across the state are angry.

As the largest state with the strongest club competition not just in Australia, but arguably around the world, New South Wales traditionally produces the lion’s share of Australian representatives.

Watch BBL12. Every game live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

During the Boxing Day Test, former Australian fast bowler Stuart Clark exploded on ABC Radio saying Cricket NSW was fascinated with picking 19-year-olds and not those who have earned the right to play.

Clark is on the board of the Sutherland District Cricket Club, home of Steve Smith, Shane Watson and young Sam Konstas.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Sam Konstas is regarded as the most prodigious batsman in New South Wales and shattered the under-16 Green Shield runs record last season. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Newscorp Australia) Source: News Corp Australia

MORE COVERAGE

Dumbfounded: Steve Smith smacks ANOTHER century for horror’ carnage

Should Be Out: Bizarre Action By Pakistan Veterans Against Aussies Sparks Debate

Mooney magic: Aussie opens career-best demolition in series whitewash

As the level below domestic cricket, the first grade is generally regarded as the traditional proving ground for future professional cricketers, but sits alongside underage trajectory and academy programs administered by the state associations.

Grade cricketers Josh Brown and Paddy Dooley have excelled at the Big Bash this season for the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes respectively, surpassing all expectations.

Brown works full-time making cricket bats, while Dooley is a corporate lawyer by day.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Brisbane Heat batsman Josh Brown works full-time making cricket bats when he’s not lighting the Big Bash. (Lyndon Mechielsen/Courier Post) Source: News Corp Australia

Players, coaches and class administrators are livid about the situation in NSW, which has left players who they believe deserve higher honors on the doorstep and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

A first-class batsman, who declined to be named, told news.com.au that I felt I didn’t stand a chance.

I kept being told we were watching you but with no feedback or movement whatsoever.

Another first-class first-class bowler said I feel New South Wales won’t offer me anything no matter how I go this year.

I don’t know what they want me to do.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Dylan Hunter is one of the best white ball hitters in New South Wales, but moves to New Zealand for more opportunities. Photo: University of Sydney Cricket Club Source: Supplied

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Devlin Malone has nearly 300 first-class wickets, but last weekend he played with willow in hand, leading Sydney University to an improbable win against Blacktown to book their place in the Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup final. Photo: University of Sydney Cricket Club Source: Supplied

He says he hadn’t spoken to Cricket NSW for four years before being recently named as injury cover in a representative match.

If they choose players who perform in the first class, it will not be until the end of the season in dead rubbers or when a player is injured off the field, the bowler said.

Scoring a hundred in a national tournament against teens practically guarantees you higher honors or a contract.

It’s a shame at the moment, said a first-class assistant coach.

Absolutely trajectories that receive preferential treatment, grade results mean nothing.

They (Cricket NSW) feel they have invested in players and therefore feel obligated to select them, a general manager said.

A first-class captain says the detrimental focus on cricket in open age men’s cricket is not a unique problem for New South Wales.

It should come as no surprise that the Stars and the Renegades are the two least successful teams in the Big Bash, and they are also both directly led by Cricket Victoria, who have every interest in proving the viability of the Pathway programs, he said.

The sustainability of choosing players as young as 12 for state representative sides who remain the focus of the elite trail has also been called into question, with a first-class head coach saying there should be empathy for players who develop late.

There are loads of first and second grade players who could play Big Bash or first grade cricket tomorrow who are not seen because opinions are formed about them when they are 13, 14, 15 years old, the first grade coach said .

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Chris Green (L) and Toby Gray (R) are two of New South Wales’ three first-class debutants this season. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

The perception of cricket being pushed aside is not limited to each club’s top players, now officially named Premier Cricket following a 2016 Cricket Australia directive.

Sam Perry, speaking on the Grade Cricketer podcast about Heat batter Josh Brown, said: “I think professional level cricketers have been really maligned.

If you’ve come through cricket and you don’t do 17 and 19, you won’t be accepted by the commentators in the end.

You’d think he’d be playing barefoot in his driveway with a wheelie bin and a tennis ball, Perry said.

Co-presenter Ian Higgins joked: I think they should change the name to something more grandiose like Premier Cricket.

Cricket NSW’s Chairman of Selectors and head of male cricket, former Australian international Michael Klinger, says it’s very clear that if you perform well in Premier Cricket, those knocking on the door will get those opportunities.

Asked about Stuart Clark’s comments on abc stand, Klinger said: Absolute respect for Stuart Clark and for his position in the game, which is huge, but all he had to do if he wanted to was pick up the phone and have these discussions.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Sydney Thunder batsman Matthew Gilkes is one of the perfect examples of a player getting the best out of Premier Cricket, says NSW Chairman of Selectors Michael Klinger. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Klinger says there is a very clear communication structure between head coaches of the 20 Premier Cricket clubs in New South Wales and the representative coaches.

We have a feedback system that every head coach can access, to send back to me on a weekly basis, and most coaches are very good at it, Klinger said.

Every Monday I receive information from the head coaches. What I ask of them is information like the wicket conditions, who performed well from their team, but more importantly, the opponent.

Klinger says there are plenty of examples of players getting through the Premier Cricket system and being rewarded for their performance at that level.

Blake Nikitaras is the perfect example, smashed the door with runs after coming back from injury, got picked in the second XI, got hundreds there and then debuted for New South Wales.

Matthew Gilkes is another I can vomit he went back made double hundreds in Premier Cricket he even had a Shield match which ended on a Friday then went back and got 200 off 150 balls to help UNSW get a match in a run winning chase, and has been back on the Shield team ever since, all with a broken finger.

When asked about clubs such as Manly-Warringah and Northern Districts that have been particularly successful in producing players deserving of representative honours, Klinger said: Manly and Northern Districts are among a group of clubs that are extremely open and good at communicating with myself and the New South Wales buses.

They are very good at giving feedback on how they and opponents are playing against them, they are two of the clubs leading the way.

Klinger also says the roster panel, consisting of himself as chairman, David Freedman, Anthony Clark and interim head coach Greg Shipperd, attends first-class games weekly.

I went to Manly against Sutherland this week, and between three selectors and the coach, we go to games every week, Klinger said.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Michael Klinger joined NSW after a stint as head coach with the Melbourne Renegades where he led the beleaguered club to successive wooden spoons. (MONKEY Image/Richard Wainwright) Source: AAP

Referring to New South Wales currently bottom of both domestic leagues, Klinger was optimistic about the Blues’ chances of making the Sheffield Shield final, and disputes that they are overly dependent on youth.

There are still four Shield games to go, if we win all four games we can still make it to a final, Klinger said.

He pointed to the side selected for the Blues’ most recent game against Victoria at the Junction Oval, which had no players under the age of 23.

Where is the youth in it? Klinger asked.

We now (also) have Greg Shipperd on an interim basis, that will have a big impact, and there are a lot of players right now who are pushing really hard in Premier and Second XI level.