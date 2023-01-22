Illini track and field teams both place second in Iowa





IOWA CITY, Iowa. The Illinois men’s and women’s track and field teams wrapped up day two of the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday, January 21. The men’s and women’s teams both finished second with 106 and 92 points respectively. Newcomer and enrolled mid-year Viktor Morozov made and immediate impact for the Illini. He won his triple jump debut with a jump of 15.58 m (51-1 1/2), just missing out on a top-10 program. Senior Jessica McDowell won the 400-meter sprint and improved her third-best program time to 53.37. freshman Azaria Bryant broke the ribbon in the 60 meters (7.41). sophomore Devontae Ford took the crown in the 60-meter hurdles and placed seventh in the Illinois record book (7.84). Graduated student Kionnah Weaver also won the 60m hurdles with an 8.49. The senior men’s 4x400m team Jason Thormo Red shirt senior Cashiff King freshman Tadeas Placek and Ford was second with a time of 3:08.77. Placek was third in the 400m (47.95). Senior Tracy Towns crossed the line first in the 800-meter sprint in 2:10.09. King placed third in the 300m pro race with a 33.89. sophomore Will Merrick earned silver in the 800m with a time of 1:52.43. Junior Kelsey Rothas placed third in the pole vault over 3.90m (12-09 1/2). FULL TEAM SCORE (WOMEN): 1. Iowa 98

2.Illinois 92 3. State of Minnesota 81

4.Wisconsin 74.7

5. State of Illinois 66.7

6.Tulsa60

7. Northern Iowa 46

8.Tiffin 18.4

9. Indian Hills CC 14

10. Western Illinois 13.2

11. Dubuque 4 FULL TEAM SCORE (MEN): 1. Illinois state 115

2.Illinois 106 3. Iowa 53.5

4. State of Minnesota 49.5

5. Tiffin 49

wisconsin 49

7. Tulsa 40

8. Northern Iowa 36

9. Indian Hills CC 33

10. Western Illinois -28

11. Mount Mercy 8

12 Simpson (Iowa) 5

13.Dubuque 3

14.Loras 2 NEXT ONE Your Illini athletic teams are back in action January 27-28 at home for the Illini Challenge. COMMENTS

