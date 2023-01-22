No. 19/20 River Hawks Surge Back to take down UNH, 3-2, in OT

DURHAM, NHA three-point night from senior Jack Stella (Karlstad, Sweden) helped back the No. 19/20 UMass Lowell men’s hockey team (14-9-1, 8-5-1 Hockey East) to claim a 3-2 overtime victory against New Hampshire (7-18-1, 2- 13-1 HEA) Saturday night at the Whittemore Center.

“I thought we played spurts of this game where we did really well. Every time you get 40 shots on the road, that’s an excellent game. It all came down to the end,” Head Coach said Norm Basin .

Stella led the River Hawks to victory with a pair of assists and the overtime-winning game with just 51 minutes left in the bonus frame. His three points marked the season-best for the transfer, taking his weekend point tally to four on an assist in Friday’s 6-2 loss at home. Sophomore defender Isaac Jonsson (Ängelholm, Sweden) continued his excellent weekend with another two-point night, including his second goal of the weekend. Jonsson was also credited with an assist on Stella’s overtime strike. Playing a key role on both ends of the ice, graduate student Jon McDonald (Livonia, Michigan) scored the critical tying goal in the final moments of regulation, adding a block to his stats for the night. Seniors Zak Kaiser (Orangeville, Ontario) and Mark Korencik (Zilina, Slovakia) and sophomore Matt Crassa (South Setauket, NY) rounded out the point total for UMass Lowell with an assist each.

Earning the call-up for the first time in 2023, junior Henry Wells (Lakeville, Minn.) stopped 32 shots on target, including 15 in the first period alone, to improve to a 7-5-0 score.

“I didn’t like the game. I thought we played pretty well most of the game. But they’re a really good team. They’re coached well. We’re just relieved to get some points on the road,” noted Bazin.

A slower first period kept both sides in hot pursuit for the full 20 minutes as they exchanged chances. With the Wildcats controlling shots on target with 14 to UMass Lowell’s seven, defense proved to be the name of the game for the River Hawks. Welsch rose to the challenge, however, knocking down all 14 shots that came his way to keep the clean sheet heading into halftime.

The River Hawks turned up the intensity as they skated into the middle frame. UMass Lowell recovered, controlled possession and logged enough time in the strike zone as they worked to get David Fessenden to make a misstep. The pressure eventually paid off for the River Hawks at 8:19 in the second. Jonsson ripped into a long shot trying to find rope but missed just to the left of the pipe on the near side. Stella worked quickly to pick up the deflection off the boards and restore possession for another chance. With plenty of time, Stella made contact with Jonsson, who re-established himself just below the blue line. This time, the defender’s shot broke the silence and ignited the lamp to put the River Hawks on the board.

A big penalty kick against the River Hawks turned the tide in the home side’s favour. UNH’s Cy LeClerc tied the score at 1-1 at 4:02 PM, leading to back-to-back power play goals to tip the score to 2-1 in favor of the Wildcats at the end of forty minutes .

With the chance of the comeback closing, the River Hawks sprang into action. A stretch pass from junior Brehdan Ingum (Burnsville, Minn.) started the game that would eventually lead the teams to overtime. As the feed settled into the neutral zone, Crasa tagged it to Stella as McDonald bombed through the center of the ice. The captain wasted no time winding and whipping the match-binding wrist with just 3:29 in regulation to force extra time.

Not unlike the previous sixty minutes of action, both teams tore up and down the ice in search of rope. A close call by the Wildcats almost stunted momentum early and sent the River Hawks back to Lowell with the loss, but Welsch’s timely response kept UMass Lowell alive long enough to return the favor. With just 51 seconds left on the game clock, Stella grabbed Kaiser’s drop pass and swung behind the net. Fessenden closed the gap at the near post as Stella worked her way through, but the senior held the puck just long enough to open the course and smack in the winner.

The River Hawks will face Massachusetts for the final time of the 2022-2023 season on Friday, January 27. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm at the Tsongas Center.