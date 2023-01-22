Shocker women win Lindeman invite, men finish second





The Wichita State track and field team claimed the women’s team title and second place in the men’s without their distance runners at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational in Colorado, while the distance team raced at the Cyclone Classic in Ames, Iowa. The Shocker women scored 125.33 points, beating second-ranked Sacramento State (96.33) by 29 points, and the men placed second behind the Air Force’s 158 points with 113 points, while the distance runners of neither teams were present. EightShockers moved up or into the WSU all-time top-10 lists in their personal best performance events as the Shockers captured six event titles over the weekend. Jaleel Montgomery (No. 10) joined Joseph Holthusen (No. 2) in the 60 meter hurdles record book, with an 8.04 to win the meeting with Holthusen directly behind him in second with an 8.09. Lot masters also moved up the all-time 60-meter hurdle list, clocking 8.49 to jump from eighth to fifth, along with collecting event titles in the pentathlon (3,496 points) and high jump (1.76 m/ 5’9.25″). Participate in Masters on the high jump top-10 list, Marisa Jensen placed second in the high jump and moved to No. 6 all-time with a clear height of 1.76 m / 5’9.25″. In the open sprints Believe Turner placed second in both the 60 meters, with 7.49 in the preliminaries before matching it in the final, and in the 200 meters, with a double PR (24.81 (p), 24.57 (v)) to her seventh all-time in Shocker history. Sydney Johnson also achieved a double PR with 24.69 (5e place) in the prelims and beat it in the finals with a 24.67 to finish ninth all-time. Also to etch his name in the record book, Ridge Estes moved from fifth to first on his final throw in the shot put, bettering his previous personal best by nearly two meters, throwing 16.89 m/55’5″ to win the event and finishing eighth all-time in the history of the program. Chidera Okoro won her second straight jumping competition, with a time of 11.82 m/38’9.5″ in the triple jump, and On Adria Navajo made his multi-event season debut with a heptathlon victory with the highest score in four of the seven events, setting personal bests in the 60 meters (6.97) and shot put (11.40 m/37’5″). At the Cyclone Open, Adrian Diaz Lopez made his mark on his second top-10 list, with a 4:03.01 (6e place) to fourth all-time in school history, while Shocker is the record holder and alumni Adam Moore won the event in a personal best of 3:59.47 with no attachment. Clayton Duchatschek climbed from seventh to fourth all-time in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:12.61, placing fifth. Farra Miller and Mary Romero second and third respectively in the 800 meters with times of 2:15. 72 and 2:16. 96. The Shockers will return to the track Friday and Saturday for their only indoor indoor meeting for the Herm Wilson Invitational. INVITE LINDEMAN

