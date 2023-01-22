No. 19 Lehigh closes weekend trip with 21-16 victory at Navy





ANNAPOLYS, Md. No. 19 Lehigh won five of the first seven games en route to a 21-16 victory over Navy Saturday night at Alumni Hall. sophomore Malyke Hines set the tone early on with a win over nationally ranked Josh Koderhandt and after the Mids came back within 17-10, freshmen Carter Bailey took the win with a key decision at 125. Lehigh improves to 6-7 in the double season, while Navy drops to 1-5. Hines took the mat first and led 6-1 after the first period with two takedowns and a two-point near-fall. He added a second period reversal, third period breakaway and drive time to take the win, improving to 4-0 in duals in the new year. Malyke Hines with the toss for 2+2! Watch: https://t.co/kXcjmgUhwj pic.twitter.com/SXOXqFLPzi Lehigh Wrestling (@LehighWrestling) January 22, 2023 sophomore Manzona Bryant IV followed on 149 to put Lehigh up 6-0 with a 6-2 decision over Kaemen Smith. Bryant scored takedowns in each of the first two periods. Navy captured the next two periods to tie the game at 6-6. Max Brignola bumped to 157 but fell 4-1 to Andrew Cerniglia and on 165 Luca Frinz dropped a 6-0 decision to Val Park. sophomore JackLogan put the Mountain Hawks ahead for good, getting a 6-4 victory over Sammy Starr on 174. Logan had the only three takedowns in the fight, but needed the last in the closing seconds of regulation to tie a 4-4 to break. The competition winner for JackLogan ! Watch: https://t.co/kXcjmgUhwj pic.twitter.com/AgypIyP0ev Lehigh Wrestling (@LehighWrestling) January 22, 2023 Graduated student Taty Samuelson followed with an 8-2 decision over David Key on 184, scoring a takedown in each period. sophomore Michael Beard followed Samuelson with Lehigh’s first bonus win of the night, a 21-6 technical fall over Jacob Koser. Beard totaled eight takedowns, including five in the third period, and nearly had a four-point fall in the first to catch his second technical fall of the weekend. In a matchup of ranked heavyweights, Navy’s Grady Greiss broke open a 3-1 game with a late cradle for six points to make a 9-1 key first-year decision Nathan Taylor . Needing an injury timeout in the first period, Bailey trailed 3–0 after one, but rallied in the second period to tie his game with Grant Treaster at 3–3. Treaster fell in the third period and Bailey drove out, scoring a four-point triple on a fall to make a 16-3 key decision, clinching the win for the Mountain Hawks. Post-Navy Thoughts with the Head Coach Pat Santoro pic.twitter.com/5JB8W37fHG Lehigh Wrestling (@LehighWrestling) January 22, 2023 Malyke Hines set the tone against Navy tonight with an early win against a ranked opponent. pic.twitter.com/uS3FzNAwZf Lehigh Wrestling (@LehighWrestling) January 22, 2023 With the double victory secured, Lehigh forfeited 133. The Mountain Hawks wrestle another two-dual slate next weekend. On Friday, Lehigh will travel to Columbia for a 7 p.m. game that will air on ESPN+ with audio coverage on Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM. On Saturday, No. 10 Lehigh will welcome Arizona State to the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall for a 6 p.m. game. Tickets are going fast for the Arizona State dual, which will be a White Out with a rally towel giveaway for fans in attendance. Tickets can be purchased at LehighTickets.com or by calling 610-7LU-GAME during business hours. The 2022-23 Lehigh wrestling season is presented by the Historic Hotel Bethlehem. No. 19 Lehigh 21, Navy 16

141 Malyke Hines (Lehigh) Dec. Josh Koderhandt (Navy) 10-5

149 Manzona Bryant IV (Lehigh) Dec. Kaemen Smith (Navy) 6-2

157 Andrew Cerniglia (Navy) Dec. Max Brignola (Lehigh) 4-1

165 Val Park (Navy) Dec. Luca Frinz (Lehigh) 6-0

174 JackLogan (Lehigh) Dec. Sammy Starr (Navy) 6-4

184 Taty Samuelson (Lehigh) Dec. David Key (Navy) 8-2

197 Michael Beard (Lehigh) tech trap Jacob Koser (Navy) 21-6, 6:33

285 Grady Greiss (Navy) Large Dec. Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) 9-1

125 Carter Bailey (Lehigh) major Dec. Grant Treaster (Navy) 16-3

133 Brendan Ferretti (Navy) won by forfeit Like Lehigh Wrestling onFacebookand continuedTwitterandInstagramfor exclusive updates throughout the season.

