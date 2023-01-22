Blue Devils close out Hokie Invitational with four wins





ZWARTSBURG, Va. The Duke track and field team closed out the Hokie Invitational with another solid showing on Saturday as the Blue Devils won four events, posted a top-five schedule and recorded 15 top-five placements. TOP PERFORMANCE sophomore Maximum strong clinched the Blue Devils’ first win of the day in the men’s heptathlon.

clinched the Blue Devils’ first win of the day in the men’s heptathlon. After positioning himself at the top of the field on the first day, Forte put in solid performances in the final three events 60 m hurdles, pole vault and 1000 m to finish with 5,099 points to take first place.

Lauren Tolbert kept the fast start to her rookie season going as she worked her way to a first-place finish of 54.21 seconds in the women’s 400 meters.

kept the fast start to her rookie season going as she worked her way to a first-place finish of 54.21 seconds in the women’s 400 meters. One day after resetting the Duke 60 meter sprint record, senior Hall Bieber this time won her second event of the weekend in the 200-meter sprint.

this time won her second event of the weekend in the 200-meter sprint. Bieber clocked 23.77 in the race, just 0.05 seconds off her all-time No. 2 in the program.

In the 4x400m relay ladies of Madison Mulder Bieber, Kyler Turner and Tolbert finished in 3:39.22 to win the event, capping off an incredible weekend at Blacksburg.

Bieber, and Tolbert finished in 3:39.22 to win the event, capping off an incredible weekend at Blacksburg. Duke’s ‘B’ squad consists of Charles King , julia jackson , Megan McGinnis and Abby Geyser were not far behind, clocking 3:39.31 to finish second.

, , and were not far behind, clocking 3:39.31 to finish second. In the women’s 200m race, the Blue Devils also placed two athletes in the top five and three in the top six.

McGinnis placed himself fifth all-time at Duke after finishing third via a 24.01 second finish. Geiser (24.15) was fourth while Jackson finished sixth at 24.27 seconds.

Duke competitors Believe in Agina and Addie Renner set their own personal best performances in the women’s high jump.

and set their own personal best performances in the women’s high jump. Agina jumped 5-10 feet (1.78 m) to finish second, while Renner jumped 5-8 feet (1.73 m) to finish third.

Ariana Gragg took second place in 2:09.59 in the women’s 800 meters.

took second place in 2:09.59 in the women’s 800 meters. For the full measurement results, click here. QUOTE “Our first full team meeting of the 2023 indoor season was a huge success. We had four school records, multiple all-time top five performances and some big time numbers for our freshmen. The depth of our women’s sprinters was on full display with both an A and B 4x400m relay team runs under 3:40 in January. That’s something we’ve never done before. I’m really looking forward to seeing this team progress in the coming weeks.” Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Shawn Wilbourn . NEXT ONE The Blue Devils head to State College, Pa., to participate in the Penn State National meeting for January 27-28. To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and track & field, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/21/track-field-blue-devils-close-hokie-invitational-with-four-event-wins.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos