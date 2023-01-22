Hokies return home for Big Monday game with Duke





Duke(15-5, 5-3 ACC)

vs Virginia Tech (11-8, 1-7 ACC)

January 23, 2023

Cassell Coliseum

7 p.m. ET

ESPN

Virginia Tech Sports Network SWARTSBURG A Big Monday game in front of a sold-out Cassell Coliseum could be just what Virginia Tech needs to get out of the current rut. The Hokies get that chance Monday at 7 p.m. against Duke with Dave O’Brien, Corey Alexander and Andraya Carter on the call for ESPN, while ZachMackey and Mike Burnop cover the Virginia Tech Sports Network. Fans are encouraged to wear black to Monday’s game with Black Out t-shirts created in collaboration with the Undergraduate Student Senate available at Hokie Shops. Fan favorite Red Panda returns to Cassell to perform at halftime. Stay connected with Tech Men’s Basketball EXPLORE THE BLUE DEVILS Duke bounced back from a loss at Clemson with a 68-66 victory over No. 17 Miami on Saturday afternoon. Standout freshman KyleFilipowski paved the way for the Blue Devils with his third double-double in as many games.

Filipowski, who has claimed ACC Rookie of the Week honors five times this season, is one of three players in the league to average 15.0+ points and 9.0+ rebounds this season.

Under freshman head coach Jon Scheyer, Duke represents the ACC’s second-highest scoring defense, with 63.5 points per game. The serials Tech and Duke will meet for the first time since the Hokies’ 82-67 victory in the 2022 ACC title game in Brooklyn, NY

Hunter Kattoor erupted for a career-high 31 points in the championship game en route to tournament MVP honours.

erupted for a career-high 31 points in the championship game en route to tournament MVP honours. The Hokies trail in the all-time series, 51-12. However, they are 4-1 in their last five meetings in Blacksburg.

Tech has recorded a 9-13 ledger at home in the series, including a 6-7 mark at Cassell Coliseum.

If Duke is unranked in Monday’s AP Poll, it will be the first time since January 2, 1978 that Tech has faced an unranked Blue Devil team. HOKIE BUTTONS Despite putting in one of his best defensive efforts of the season, Tech led ACC leader Clemson 51-50 on Saturday night.

Give Basil led the Hokies in scoring and rebounding with 13 points and eight rebounds. It was his third game in a row in which he scored double digits and fourth of the last five.

led the Hokies in scoring and rebounding with 13 points and eight rebounds. It was his third game in a row in which he scored double digits and fourth of the last five. M. J. Collins remains a bright spot next to the bank. He connected with a pair of threes for the second play in a row. BIG MONDAY IN CASSELL Tech returns home after a season-long three-game swing, including a pair of games against nationally ranked opponents (Virginia and Clemson).

Smithfield’s Bricks for Bacon promotion returns from Monday night. If the opposing team misses two free throws in a row, each person present receives a $10 Smithfield bacon coupon. NEXT ONE The Hokies face Syracuse on Saturday, January 28 at 7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2023/1/22/mens-basketball-hokies-return-to-home-for-big-monday-matchup-with-duke.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos