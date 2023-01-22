Charlie ODonovan and Sean Dolan play Wildcats at Villanova Invitational





STATEN ISLAND, NYHosting her annual home game at the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Athletic Complex on Saturday night, Villanova posted some strong results that night, including great performances from fifth-year senior Charlie O’Donovan (Cork, Ireland) and junior Sean Dolan (Pennington, New Jersey) in the 3000 meters and 1000 meters respectively. The host Wildcats had participations in a total of 10 events in their second straight game at Staten Island. Hosting her annual home game at the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Athletic Complex on Saturday night, Villanova posted some strong results that night, including great performances from fifth-year seniorand juniorin the 3000 meters and 1000 meters respectively. The host Wildcats had participations in a total of 10 events in their second straight game at Staten Island. O’Donovan delivered the top result of the evening with a sensational race in the 3000 metres. On his season debut, he recorded a time of 7:53.66 to trail a field of 26 runners and win by a margin of over 11 seconds. His time ranks sixth in the NCAA this season pending the outcome of other encounters across the country this weekend. It is also the sixth fastest time in Villanova history and ranks O’Donovan sixth on the Wildcats all-time performance list. Prior to Saturday’s meeting, the last time O’Donovan raced in a 3K race was on January 26, 2019, when he made his collegiate track debut. His time on Saturday night was over 40 seconds faster than the one he set four years earlier. Graduated student Evan Addison (Collegeville, Pap.), a transfer from Pittsburgh who made his Wildcats debut in the fall, finished second behind O’Donovan with a personal best of 8:04.99. He cut more than 11 seconds off his previous top time. The first track and field event of the night was the 1000 meters, in which Dolan threatened the Villanova indoor record, which has stood for more than 40 years. He won the race with a time of 2:20.89, beating his previous PR by over 3.5 seconds. The time is the fifth-fastest in the Wildcats record book and ranks as the second-fastest time during the indoor collegiate season. Villanova’s indoor record is 2:20.3 and is held by Don Paige, who set the record on January 20, 1979 at the Olympic Invitational in New York. Miller Anderson (West Hartford, Conn.) took third with a time of 2:23.15, dropping his PR in the event by more than four seconds. sophomore Liam Murphy (Millstone, New Jersey) gave the Wildcats their third win of the night with a time of 4:07.46 in the mile. He ran into a field of 25 runners to beat the runner-up from Haverford by just over a second at the finish. Murphy made his 2023 debut on Saturday and recorded the second-fastest time in the young season’s BIG EAST. Last year, as a redshirt freshman, he turned 44e member of Villanova’s vaunted sub-four minute mile club. At other track events, freshmen Amir Prescod (Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago) led a quartet of Wildcats in the 200 meters with a time of 22.55. Junior Mac Costonis (Lower Gwynedd, Pa.) recorded a grade of 22.69, freshman Sal Baretta (Whitestone, NY) counted a personal best of 23.05 and freshman Luke Rakowitz (Dallas, Texas) rounded out the Villanova competitors with a mark of 23.30. Junior 400 meters Nicholas Mollica (Jackson, New Jersey) came sixth with a time of 49.85 and a freshman Ronan O’Neill (Wilmette, ill.) recorded a time of 50.23. sophomore Chris Weeks (Virginia Beach, Va.) recorded a personal best of 1:54.63 and finished sixth out of 25 runners in the 800 metres. He eclipsed his previous best time set last year at the outdoor BIG EAST Championships. In the final event of the night, the Wildcats placed second in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:16.61. Villanova’s best result of Saturday’s fielding events came as a sophomore pitcher Tristan Bolinsky (Gordon, Dad.) who set a record of 15.12 meters in the weight throw. He broke into the Wildcats all-time achievements list with that result and sits in 10th placee place on that list after two collegiate matches in the event. Freshman pitcher Liam Andersen (Lebanon, New Jersey) posted a personal best of 12.71 meters in the shot put and freshman Bennett Hemhill (Greenwich, Conn.) jumped in the pole vault a height of 4.30 meters. After traveling to New York in consecutive weeks to open the indoor track and field season, Villanova will remain in Pennsylvania next week as it heads to the Penn State National Open on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 27-28).

