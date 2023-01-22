Lucas: Wahl works his way back into the lineup

BY MIKE LUCAS

UWBadgers.com Senior Writer

MADISON, Wis. Last Tuesday saw a few series in the first half against Penn State, where Wisconsin was a senior Tyler Wahl felt like he was back. Or almost back to where he needed to be after missing three and a half games due to an injury he suffered two weeks earlier in the Minnesota win.

After blocking his first shot and missing his next two “I got a feel for it and I was definitely out of sync with myself and my usual moves” Wahl was sandwiched by Myles Dread and Kanye Clary on the post. But he split through contact to play, he fouled Clary.

“I got some guys to hit me around and I was able to keep my balance and get a bucket out of it, yeah, it sure was good to see it go down,” said Wahl who completed the three-pointer. knot the game, 25-all. He played 15:36 in the first half and was 1-of-5 from the field.

In the second half, he said, “I felt like I wasn’t thinking as much anymore and I was just playing basketball and getting into the flow. I feel like you always get locked in in the second half. You know what the other team does, and you know what you’re trying to do.

“You can really only focus on that and not anything else.”

Wahl had six points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the second half, helping the Badgers come from a 36-30 halftime deficit for a 63-60 victory over the Nittany Lions, who saw their record drop to 0-19 in the last half. 25 years at the Kohl Center. Their last win at Madison was in 1995.

Most importantly, Wisconsin snapped a three-game losing streak that coincided with Wahl’s absence from the lineup and gave the Badgers some momentum for the upcoming two-city swing starting with Monday’s rescheduled game at Northwestern ( 5:30 p.m. tip on BTN).

Originally scheduled for Saturday (Jan. 21) at 11 a.m., it had to be postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wildcats program. From Evanston, Illinois, the Badgers fly to Maryland for a Wednesday night game against the Terps at College Park.

Wahl was only too happy to take advantage of Saturday’s postponement.

“I’m going to let my body recover,” he said, “and let everything fall into place.”

Going to the Penn State game, there was some discussion about monitoring Wahl’s minutes to get him up to the equivalent of a “pitch count,” but that never really panned out. “After the game, Coach (Greg) Gard said, ‘So much for the limitation of your minutes,'” Wahl said, bursting into laughter.

In his first three Big Ten games, Wahl averaged 25.4 minutes. Against Penn State, he played 32:50. “In the game we would see how I felt,” he said. “If I was good, I would stay in. If not, I would come out. I could fight through a little bit of pain and I felt good.”

It didn’t take long for Wahl to affect the result after the break. At 4:38, he got a deflection and stole a Camren Wynter pass and converted the turnover into points at the other end on a driving layup to push the Badgers to a 37–36 lead. They never lagged after that Wahl basket.

Halfway through the break, Wahl even made a three-pointer, only his fifth of the season. Less than a minute later, he assisted at a Chucky Hepburn triple, underlining its value for floor spacing. Wahl got the ball on the block and Hepburn’s defenseman Wynter slumped in and doubled Wahl.

That left Hepburn wide open on the arc. Wahl fell out of the double team to Hepburn and Wynter was unable to recover in time to close the shot and contest. There was another sequence where Wahl got an assist by executing a high-low pass Steven Crowl which ended in paint.

“It’s a player’s game, Coach Gard has always said that and in crucial times when split-second decisions need to be made, Tyler has made them,” associate head coach said. Joe Krabbenhoft . “Many times he has made the right one. He knows what the team needs and when we need it.”

Time and situation. For example, Gard felt the Ties needed a bit more size to match Jalen Pickett, the Nittany Lions’ 6-4, 209-pound heartthrob. A veteran of 123 college starts at Siena and PSU, Pickett can do it all. He has 1,851 career points and 729 assists.

In the second half, Gard put the 6-9 Wahl on Pickett. “He’s a solid player, a big, strong guard,” Wahl said. “He never makes the wrong play. He always makes the right pass and never forces too much. He just has a good basketball mind and a good knowledge of the game.

“I felt like I could hold my own a little bit more than the smaller guys because I’m a bit bigger and a bit stronger. But usually when I’m protecting the little guys I have to be a bit faster. Jalen wasn’t going to break you off the dribble He was just a man playing basketball.

“I feel like we have a similar game so I could do my thing and slow it down a bit.”

It was during his joust with Pickett that Wahl took another step in his recovery from the injury. “I felt like I got switched to Jalen,” he said, “and I could get over a few screens and then get back in front of him, then I felt like I was really back and around a much better .”

Krabbenhoft had no doubt that the Badgers lacked Wahl’s versatility on their losing streak. “It’s the little things, schematically in what we do defensively, that have been ingrained in him for three to four years, so he just does it naturally,” said Krabbenhoft.

“He makes some simple decisions that are very easy for him, but complicated for others.”

How’s that? “Been there. Done that,” Krabbenhoft said. “Tyler’s been through it all.”

Therefore, Wahl could relate to Gard who shook up the lineup against Penn State by becoming a freshman Connor Essegian and bring JordanDavid off the couch. Davis, a junior, had started the first 16 games this season. Wahl experienced a similar upheaval during his sophomore season (2020-21).

Looking for a better matchup for Rutgers’ Geo Baker, Gard Wahl started over Nate Reuvers, who happened to be Wahl’s former prep teammate at Lakeville (Minn.) North High School and had started 79 consecutive games for the Badgers. Wahl had only started as a freshman three times the year before.

Did Wahl and Reuvers talk about taking on different roles? “It really wasn’t a discussion,” recalled Wahl. “He (Reuvers) just said, ‘Go out there, play confident and do your thing.’ It was just words of encouragement. Coming from an older man when you’re younger, that’s huge.”

Reuvers eventually came back into the base. Wahl has since started. The only break in his streak was the recent setback from injury. The Indiana loss was the hardest to watch, Wahl admitted. “We went through a stretch where it just wasn’t us,” he said.

Therefore, there was a heightened sense of urgency for Penn State. Not only did Essegian contribute 10 points and 3 rebounds in his first career start, playing 33:24, but Davis had 4 points and 6 rebounds while recording 29:15, his most playing time since Marquette’s win on December 3.

An injury to Max Klesmit created a chance for Davis to see extended second half action against Penn State and he did not disappoint. He played all 20 minutes. “We stuck to our game plan really well,” Wahl said, “and we stayed together the whole game.”

Wahl logged just over 17 minutes into the second half. “I felt like I was confident,” he said. “I kept shooting, I wasn’t making much, but I felt like I was hitting my spots.” The next morning he commented, “Honestly, my body didn’t feel too bad. I expected it to feel worse.”

Wahl’s return makes everyone feel better. “We have seen at crucial moments that we have missed his experience and his decision-making, especially on the defensive side,” said Krabbenhoft. “But also on the attacking side, we went to him many, many times when we needed a bucket.

“When we need a good decision, the ball is often in his hands.”

As it will be when the Badgers resume Big Ten game Monday night at Northwestern. Last season, the Badgers won their only meeting against the Wildcats, 82-76, at the Welsh-Ryan Arena. It was their seventh consecutive game in the series and fourth in a row at Evanston, where they have won 9 of their last 10 games.

Wahl had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The numbers speak for themselves. So is Wall.

“People listen,” said Krabbenhoft. “He’s not afraid to speak out and tell certain individuals or the team collectively what they need to hear sometimes, that goes for the coaches. We lean on our guys who’ve been there, and Tyler can run a group and with anyone to talk.”

Wahl makes the complicated simple.

“I’m just trying to win the game. That’s my goal every time I step on the pitch.”