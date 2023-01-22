‘He wanted players who’: Ex-PAK star cites Dhoni’s example to start digging at PCB | Cricket

New Zealand were top side when the Black Caps toured India in January for the three match One Day International (ODI) against Rohit Sharma and Co. The Kiwis arrived in India after defeating Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their previous exit mission. However, the high-flying New Zealand side failed to extend their winning streak in ODIs as the visitors suffered back-to-back defeats to Team India in the three-match series.

While Pakistan suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the then top flight side, arch rivals India beat New Zealand twice to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over the visitors in the three match series. Speaking of the Asian giants’ contrasting performances against New Zealand, former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and questioned the board’s decision to stay with Babar as the all-format captain of the squad.

ALSO READ: ‘He only made 1 mistake when…’: Irfan Pathan’s huge statement about Rohit Sharma after India beat NZ in 2nd ODI

“India has made it clear that Hardik Pandya will take care of the T20I team as they take a new direction without Rohit and Kohli. But here we are sticking with Babar Azam in different formats and not changing teams at all. This is because the players are afraid of falling. Once the fear creeps in, the team starts to deteriorate. You will have to make tough decisions if you want to form a competitive team,” said Kaneria.

Recalling MS Dhoni’s unrivaled contribution to Indian cricket, the former Pakistani cricketer opined that India became a ‘good fielding team’ under the leadership of the former Indian skipper. The former cricketer and full-time pundit believes Pakistan should endorse Dhoni’s style of leadership and avoid ‘shielding senior players’.

MS Dhoni had a young team in the T20 World Cup and he won with a good fielding game. He later clarified that instead of seniors he wanted players who could only score 15-20 at bat but could also put 15-20 runs in the field. This is the thinking you need, but we don’t teach it. We are stepping back and protecting our older players, Kaneria noted.

As India secured the New Zealand series on Saturday, the former Pakistani spinner credited the hosts for playing fearless cricket against the Black Caps. The Men In Blue meet New Zealand on Tuesday in the third and final ODI. “India played cricket fearlessly and batsmen like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan backed up their natural game with just 109 to get. They finished the game in 20 overs not like us who would have stretched the game trying to make personal runs only You have to put pressure on the opposition and that is exactly what India did,” Kaneria concluded.