Sports
‘He wanted players who’: Ex-PAK star cites Dhoni’s example to start digging at PCB | Cricket
New Zealand were top side when the Black Caps toured India in January for the three match One Day International (ODI) against Rohit Sharma and Co. The Kiwis arrived in India after defeating Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their previous exit mission. However, the high-flying New Zealand side failed to extend their winning streak in ODIs as the visitors suffered back-to-back defeats to Team India in the three-match series.
While Pakistan suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the then top flight side, arch rivals India beat New Zealand twice to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over the visitors in the three match series. Speaking of the Asian giants’ contrasting performances against New Zealand, former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and questioned the board’s decision to stay with Babar as the all-format captain of the squad.
ALSO READ: ‘He only made 1 mistake when…’: Irfan Pathan’s huge statement about Rohit Sharma after India beat NZ in 2nd ODI
“India has made it clear that Hardik Pandya will take care of the T20I team as they take a new direction without Rohit and Kohli. But here we are sticking with Babar Azam in different formats and not changing teams at all. This is because the players are afraid of falling. Once the fear creeps in, the team starts to deteriorate. You will have to make tough decisions if you want to form a competitive team,” said Kaneria.
Recalling MS Dhoni’s unrivaled contribution to Indian cricket, the former Pakistani cricketer opined that India became a ‘good fielding team’ under the leadership of the former Indian skipper. The former cricketer and full-time pundit believes Pakistan should endorse Dhoni’s style of leadership and avoid ‘shielding senior players’.
MS Dhoni had a young team in the T20 World Cup and he won with a good fielding game. He later clarified that instead of seniors he wanted players who could only score 15-20 at bat but could also put 15-20 runs in the field. This is the thinking you need, but we don’t teach it. We are stepping back and protecting our older players, Kaneria noted.
As India secured the New Zealand series on Saturday, the former Pakistani spinner credited the hosts for playing fearless cricket against the Black Caps. The Men In Blue meet New Zealand on Tuesday in the third and final ODI. “India played cricket fearlessly and batsmen like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan backed up their natural game with just 109 to get. They finished the game in 20 overs not like us who would have stretched the game trying to make personal runs only You have to put pressure on the opposition and that is exactly what India did,” Kaneria concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/hardik-pandya-will-look-after-indian-t20i-team-but-we-are-sticking-to-babar-azam-ex-pakistan-star-dinesh-karia-cites-ms-dhoni-s-example-to-take-epic-dig-at-pcb-101674393750637.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘He wanted players who’: Ex-PAK star cites Dhoni’s example to start digging at PCB | Cricket
- India to be a global science, technology and innovation model in 2047 CSIR Executive Director Kalaiselvi
- Colm Dillane, Fashion Get Roasted by Comedians at KidSuper’s Fall Show – WWD
- After Brian Walshe, should Google alert police to impending murder?
- csir: India to be a global science, technology and innovation model by 2047: CSIR Chief
- Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Off Curves in Ripped Dress: Photos – SheKnows
- Imran Khan joins Muslim leaders in condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden
- Google scrambles to catch up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT
- RGU among 8 universities identified by MoEA as G20 Knowledge Partners
- A very personal gadget and personally I am disturbed
- Studio Ghibli fan creatively cosplays Totoro in homemade dress
- US-1 flooded with motorcycles; a witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for a big ride