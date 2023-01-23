Pam Shriver says coaches sleeping with tennis players should end

The charges relate to the time when Ferro was between 15 and 18 years old and Bouteyre, then in her early 40s, was touring with her as her private coach. Bouteyre admits the couple had a sexual relationship, but says it was consensual. Victoria Azarenka, a member of the WTA players’ council, says some young players’ reliance on their coaches makes them ripe for manipulation. We see those vulnerable young ladies being abused in various situations, she said at last year’s US Open. Shriver, who experienced the impact of her emotionally destructive relationship with Candy both as a teen and throughout her adult life, believes that cleaning up this part of the sport is no less important than ridding courts of drug cheats or locker rooms of match fixers. . Having seen so many generations of female players struggle with the same thing, I really want female players to have more choice in separating their personal lives from their professional lives, she tells the The Sydney Morning Herald and The age. There is so much acceptance of this happening. That needs to switch to no, it can’t happen.

Rules around player-coach relationships in tennis would be uncomfortable with players like Petra Kvitova, who announced last year that she was marrying her coach Jiri Vanek. Although Vanek is 12 years older than Kvitova, he started working with her when she was an adult, a two-time Wimbledon champion and had the resources to hire and fire all the professional help she needed. Russian player Veronika Kudermetova has been married to her coach Sergey Demekhin for five years. The pair began working together when Kudermetova was 15 and Demekhin was almost 30. Kudermetova has told Russian reporters that she was initially uncomfortable with the relationship. Even when I turned 18 and we started dating, I still felt embarrassed sometimes because of the age difference and the fact that he was my coach, she said. Shriver says better protection measures and resources, while needed on the women’s tour, should be applied at all levels of the sport. She says Tennis Australia, as the custodian of a tournament where hundreds of junior and Open players gather for three weeks each year, has an important role to play.

I’d like to see the four majors, who have 12 key weeks of the calendar combined, step forward and become better leaders in this area, she says. I think there are some real opportunities to get through. Tennis Australia launched a revised national security policy a year ago, A Safer Game Plan, which aims to teach club officials and coaches how to protect minors from mistreatment or abuse, and how children should speak up if they don’t feel safe. Tennis Australia provides a 24-hour telephone reporting service and employs security experts within the integrity and compliance team. Pam Shriver encourages Czech player Donna Vekic, whom she coaches at Melbourne Park. Credit:Eddie Jim Shri’s relationship with Candy, which she described in a column first published by Londons Telegraphwas very shocking to friends and relatives of Candy, whose portrait can still be seen in the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club where Shriver won several doubles titles with Martina Navratilova. Shriver wrote about her infatuation with her coach throughout her teenage years, the moment she revealed her feelings to him, and the extent to which she remained at odds with him until his death in 2020.

It took many years for her to realize that by letting the relationship with her develop despite the obvious power imbalance, Candy had betrayed the trust and duty of care that all coaches owe their players. She recalls that her choice of partners in the years that followed were often versions of Candy. Her marriage to another older Australian man, actor George Lazenby, ended in an acrimonious divorce. It was an incredibly confusing time for me as a young person trying to navigate my way as a professional, Shriver says of her affair with Candy. As I got older I realized how it changed my pattern in relationships. It affected everything. Even when I told my story, 40 years later, I didn’t know it was about sexual abuse; an older coach in a trusted position with an unbalanced power relationship. Candy and Shriver in White City in 1980. Credit:Antonin Cermak Shriver says she waited until after the deaths of Candy’s wife Elaine, Candy, and her own mother Margot to reveal what had happened. Her close friends and some travel agents knew about the affair at the time. Whether it was because of the sexual mores of the 1970s or the prevailing culture within tennis, no one called out.