Sports
Pam Shriver says coaches sleeping with tennis players should end
The charges relate to the time when Ferro was between 15 and 18 years old and Bouteyre, then in her early 40s, was touring with her as her private coach. Bouteyre admits the couple had a sexual relationship, but says it was consensual.
Victoria Azarenka, a member of the WTA players’ council, says some young players’ reliance on their coaches makes them ripe for manipulation. We see those vulnerable young ladies being abused in various situations, she said at last year’s US Open.
Shriver, who experienced the impact of her emotionally destructive relationship with Candy both as a teen and throughout her adult life, believes that cleaning up this part of the sport is no less important than ridding courts of drug cheats or locker rooms of match fixers. .
Having seen so many generations of female players struggle with the same thing, I really want female players to have more choice in separating their personal lives from their professional lives, she tells the The Sydney Morning Herald and The age.
There is so much acceptance of this happening. That needs to switch to no, it can’t happen.
Rules around player-coach relationships in tennis would be uncomfortable with players like Petra Kvitova, who announced last year that she was marrying her coach Jiri Vanek. Although Vanek is 12 years older than Kvitova, he started working with her when she was an adult, a two-time Wimbledon champion and had the resources to hire and fire all the professional help she needed.
Russian player Veronika Kudermetova has been married to her coach Sergey Demekhin for five years. The pair began working together when Kudermetova was 15 and Demekhin was almost 30. Kudermetova has told Russian reporters that she was initially uncomfortable with the relationship.
Even when I turned 18 and we started dating, I still felt embarrassed sometimes because of the age difference and the fact that he was my coach, she said.
Shriver says better protection measures and resources, while needed on the women’s tour, should be applied at all levels of the sport. She says Tennis Australia, as the custodian of a tournament where hundreds of junior and Open players gather for three weeks each year, has an important role to play.
I’d like to see the four majors, who have 12 key weeks of the calendar combined, step forward and become better leaders in this area, she says. I think there are some real opportunities to get through.
Tennis Australia launched a revised national security policy a year ago, A Safer Game Plan, which aims to teach club officials and coaches how to protect minors from mistreatment or abuse, and how children should speak up if they don’t feel safe. Tennis Australia provides a 24-hour telephone reporting service and employs security experts within the integrity and compliance team.
Shri’s relationship with Candy, which she described in a column first published by Londons Telegraphwas very shocking to friends and relatives of Candy, whose portrait can still be seen in the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club where Shriver won several doubles titles with Martina Navratilova.
Shriver wrote about her infatuation with her coach throughout her teenage years, the moment she revealed her feelings to him, and the extent to which she remained at odds with him until his death in 2020.
It took many years for her to realize that by letting the relationship with her develop despite the obvious power imbalance, Candy had betrayed the trust and duty of care that all coaches owe their players. She recalls that her choice of partners in the years that followed were often versions of Candy. Her marriage to another older Australian man, actor George Lazenby, ended in an acrimonious divorce.
It was an incredibly confusing time for me as a young person trying to navigate my way as a professional, Shriver says of her affair with Candy. As I got older I realized how it changed my pattern in relationships. It affected everything.
Even when I told my story, 40 years later, I didn’t know it was about sexual abuse; an older coach in a trusted position with an unbalanced power relationship.
Shriver says she waited until after the deaths of Candy’s wife Elaine, Candy, and her own mother Margot to reveal what had happened. Her close friends and some travel agents knew about the affair at the time. Whether it was because of the sexual mores of the 1970s or the prevailing culture within tennis, no one called out.
Shri’s frustration is that while our understanding of what constitutes sexual abuse has changed, the tennis industry still tolerates coaches who blur the lines with young, female players.
Through her own experience and her courtside vantage point of working as a tennis broadcaster for years, Shriver has learned to spot signs of a relationship gone wrong in the on-site interaction between players and their coaches.
She accepts that in tennis, as with any profession, consenting adults working together sometimes become romantically involved. She believes that when this happens, the player should look for another coach.
For daily updates on all the tennis action at the Australian Open, sign up for our Sports newsletter here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theage.com.au/sport/tennis/acceptance-of-coaches-sleeping-with-tennis-players-must-end-shriver-20230122-p5cejw.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan blames General Bajwa for the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case
- Pam Shriver says coaches sleeping with tennis players should end
- These 3 Exchanges Should Benefit From SEC Trading Reforms
- 12,000 lucky employees who worked at Google for 16 years were fired at 3am for deactivating their accounts
- Chinese families come together for Lunar New Year – BBC News
- If there are no movies
- Frozen Four men’s 2023 predictions, less than two months before the selections
- 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
- India blocks BBC documentary implicating Narendra Modi
- 2022 over: these podcasts got me through the year [Unscripted column] | Entertainment
- Budget 2022-23 Wishlist: Key challenges for the technology sector include:
- Jackson State football coach T. C. Taylor is added to the staff