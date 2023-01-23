Sports
Hockey brawls to debt limit: Emmer struggles with House GOP votes
WASHINGTON (AP) The way Republican Representative Tom Emmer puts it, the lousiest job he’s ever had, he has a saltier way of describing it, was running the House Republican campaign committee.
But after helping to regain control of his party in the House in November, the former youth hockey coach must now muster votes from those Republicans, such as the majority whipto communicate GOP priorities.
Convening colleagues for their support of the debt ceilingbudget cuts and investigations into the Biden administration will be tough work for the third leader to serve in Congress since 2015. With Republicans holding just 222 seats in the 435-member House, it takes almost anyone to get the 218 votes needed to pass most bills.
I simply agreed to elect California Representative Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House by 15 ballots.
Emmer was a central negotiator in that effort, hammering out the side deal to win holdouts after endless meetings in his office on the first floor of the Capitol. It was a crash course for the budget battles and confrontations to come.
A look at how the rugged Minnesotan told The Associated Press that he intends to get the job done.
SPEAKER ELECTION AS HOCKEY BRAWL
Prior to joining Congress, Emmer was an attorney and state legislator. However, some of his most applicable professional experience comes from coaching hockey.
When McCarthy failed to win the speaker’s race in the first vote, Emmer convened the holdouts in his still-new Capitol office, so bare there are no pictures on the walls.
Good teams will always have disagreements, Emmer said. If you don’t let them express that, you will never succeed.
Emmer told the story of a legendary hockey coach who had players duke it out during practices and almost encouraged it. during the speaker election.
You know what, these guys are actually getting closer, said Emmer.
___
FIGHT FOR BUDGET BATTLES
Emmer is not part of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Some Republicans didn’t even think he was conservative enough for the leadership position.
But he won his own internal GOP election to become the whip and push back two challengers. When it came time to broker the deal for McCarthy’s election, Emmer had to win over some of those same conservative holdouts.
One of many major concessions McCarthy made to earn the votes of his opponents was a commitment to return to federal spending to the 2022 budget level. Cuts of that magnitude would amount to an 8% reduction in homeland defense , veterans and domestic bills or even more, 17%, if the Pentagon money is spared.
Republicans also agreed to aim for a balanced budget in 10 years.
From Emmers’ point of view, much of what has been agreed with the holdouts is ambitious.
Some may criticize me when I say it’s an ambitious document because they think it’s more than that, and they’re right, Emmer said. Because we have to stick to that now.
___
SPEAKER BOEHNER, SPEAKER RYAN AND DEBT CEILINGS PAST
One of the biggest challenges Emmer faces is rounding up the vote for the upcoming debt ceiling confrontation.
Congress is requested by the Ministry of Finance to increase the country’s debt limit so that it can borrow more money to pay off the country’s already accrued bills.
House Republicans insist they won’t lift that limit without most likely changes in how the federal government spends money, spending cuts. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview with the Associated Press Saturday she expects Congress to eventually vote to raise the limit. But she said GOP demands for spending cuts in exchange for backing an increase are highly irresponsible and risk creating a self-imposed disaster for the global economy.
It’s a repeat of the battles the Republicans fought the last time they had the majority of the House, then Reps. Ohio’s John Boehner and Wisconsin’s Paul Ryan were the speakers during the Obama and Trump administrations. In those days, Republicans tried to curb federal spending, with some success but also failures that disappointed the right wing.
That decades-old spending battle simmers on Capitol Hill, especially for conservatives, which is why the Freedom Caucus and others negotiated such a hard bargain with McCarthy during the speaker’s race.
A lot of them were personality issues that probably started from the time John Boehner was the speaker and then Paul Ryan, Emmer said of dynamics.
And a lot has happened in recent years.
___
SAVING DEFENSE DECISIONS
Republicans have different views when it comes to spending cuts, as they try to use the debt ceiling vote to determine their own budget priorities.
While some say they want all spending on the table for review, Emmer is among those who think defense should be largely spared.
The argument is that if you go to the FY22 baseline, it hits both domestic and defense, not among Republicans, he said, referring to budget levels for 2022. Republicans will be looking for efficiency, they’ll be looking to waste. We don’t cut off the defense. We insured our owners and asked our House Armed Services Committee. That’s not what we were doing.
___
THE BEST, WORST JOB
After helping to choose the class of new House Republicans, Emmer must now help lead them.
The reason he didn’t like his old job as campaign chairman was because he had to be the attack dog, as he put it, always on the attack. He also had to serve the Republican candidates well. He twice headed the National Republican Congressional Committee.
The GOP whipping job?
Contrary to popular belief, it’s much the same, he said, listening a lot and responding a lot.
The beauty of having 222 (House Republicans) is that every vote matters, he said. So you respect everyone, you respect their opinion. Don’t have to agree with them. You don’t even have to like them. That’s not the problem. But you have to respect them.
And so what’s the strategy for going over the debt ceiling or bills?
“I’ll have our members tell you a plan,” Emmer said. It’s our job to make sure that once that plan is ready for primetime, we get it across the finish line.
