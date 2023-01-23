Ashleigh Gardner: Allrounder criticizes Cricket Australia’s decision to play on Australia Day





Ashleigh Gardner made her T20 international debut in 2017 Ashleigh Gardner has criticized Cricket Australia’s decision to play a T20 match against Pakistan on January 26, Australia Day. The all-rounder, who is from the indigenous Muruwari people, said the schedule “doesn’t sit well” with her or the people she represents. Australia Day is controversial because it is held on a date that marks British colonization. Gardner said it was a day of “pain” and “mourning.” Australia’s National Day marks the date the first British fleet landed in Sydney 235 years ago. Has the opportunity criticized in some areas for the pain it causes to the indigenous people. “As a proud Muruwari woman and reflecting on what January 26 means to me and my people, it is a day of pain and a day of mourning,” Gardner, 25, wrote on social media. “Unfortunately this year the Australian women’s cricket team is scheduled to play a match on January 26, which certainly doesn’t sit well with me as an individual, but also with all the people I represent.” The current T20 all-rounder in the world, who is currently at the top, added: “For those who don’t quite understand what that day means, it was the beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession. “When I step onto the field for this game, I will definitely think and think about all my ancestors and the lives of people who have changed from this day.” Cricket Australia says external link it “understands and acknowledges” Gardner’s position, adding that the contest will provide an “opportunity to continue our ongoing education journey with the Indigenous community.” The governing body consulted with an Indigenous Advisory Committee which approved the decision to play the game – the second in a three-game series – on the date. The Australian team will hold a traditional smoking ceremony before the game and walk around the local Kunanyi Mountain to learn about the community. They will also wear Indigenous uniform and learn about the impact of January 26 on Indigenous people. In 2021, Cricket Australia dropped all references to ‘Australia Day’ for Big Bash matches played on January 26. “Cricket Australia recognizes that January 26 is a day of multiple meanings and evokes mixed feelings in communities across our richly diverse country,” said Cricket Australia. “We respectfully recognize that it is a challenging day for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and for some people the day is considered a day of mourning. “Cricket Australia understands and recognizes Ash’s position and appreciates her leadership and the contributions of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to the game of cricket. “We will use the T20 International scheduled for January 26 as an opportunity to continue our ongoing education journey with First Nations people.”

