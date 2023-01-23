An early projection of the Georgia Football 2023 defensive depth map

Last off-season, Georgia’s defense heard all about how it should replace a generation unit. The members of the 2022 defense proved more than capable as they helped Georgia win a second straight national championship. The Bulldogs won’t see nearly as much turnover in 2023, but there are some key players that need to be replaced. Gone are All-Americans Chris Smith and Jalen Carter. Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo are also going to the NFL. Still, as the national championship match showed, there is real reason for optimism for this group for next season. Three freshmen entered the game with sacks in the 65-7 victory over TCU.

Georgia may also be bringing in the most defensive players in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Many are already on campus and in winter training. The Bulldogs signed eight defensive players who are among the top-100 overall players in the 2023 recruiting class. The Bulldogs are also making a big change in special teams, with Jack Podlesny now headed to the NFL.

Below is our first crack of what we think the 2023 Georgia depth map will look like on the defensive side of the ball for Georgia. Nose Tackle Naz Stackhouse and Zion Logue Bear Alexander Shine Washington and Jamaal Jarrett Defensive tackle Bear Alexander and Warren Brinson Christian Miller Jordan room Defensive end Mykel Williams and Tramel Walthour Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Gabriel Harris Analysis: As with the wide receiver position on the offensive side of the ball, don't focus too much on who's where on the defensive line. The Bulldogs pivot heavily over the front and move players around depending on their appearance and the course of play. Alexander had a strong performance in the national championship game and will try to fill Carter's huge shoes as an interior disruptor. Williams led the team in a sack last season, as he finished with a sack in both of Georgia's playoff games. Those two players give Georgia an incredibly high ceiling at this position. The Bulldogs also bring a lot of experience in Stackhouse, Brinson, Logue and Walthour. We are interested to see what progress Miller makes this offseason as Hall and Jarrett both arrived as early entrants. Jarrett suffered an injury during bowl practice and will have to lose some weight, while Hall has a chance to secure an early role for Georgia.

Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker Damon Wilson and Darris Smith Samuel MPemba and Gabe Harris Analysis: As much as Georgia brings back on the defensive line, it loses to an outside linebacker. Gone are veterans Nolan Smith and Robert Beal. Chambliss played a big role after Smith's mid-season injury, putting Georgia in quite a position with experience. It will be an important off-season for Jones, although he is expected to miss time as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Walker is perhaps the most interesting player on defense as he has the ability and athleticism to play in multiple positions for Georgia. With a block on the inside linebacker, this might be his best spot of his to go out on the field. Georgia brings in a ton of talent from the recruiting process as Wilson, MPemba and Harris were all top 100 players. Wilson seems like the best bet to push for early game time. Mac linebacker Smile Mondon Xavian Sorey and Jalon Walker EJ Lightsey and Raylen Wilson Money linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson Ryan Davis C. J. Allen Analysis: Mondon and Dumas-Johnson led the team in tackles last season and will return in 2023. It will be interesting to see if the inside linebackers can reach the same highs as the trio of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall in 2021. With Trezmen Marshall headed to Alabama, representatives can be found behind the two starters. Davis returns for his final season, while Sorey and Walker will try to crack the lineup. Wilson and Allen are two of the top linebacker prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle and are already on campus for Georgia. They will be joined this summer by four-star linebacker Troy Bowles.

Right corner kick Daylen Everette New Zealand green A. J. Harris Left corner kick Kamari Lassiter Julian Humphrey A. J. Harris Star Jacob Bullard Tykee Smith and Smoke Bouie Marcus Washington Jr. Justin Rhett Free security Great Starks Dan Jackson and Smoke Bouie Joenel Aguero and Justyn Rhett Strong security Dan Jackson and David Daniel-Sisavanh Yes Corey Thomas Joenel Aguero and Justyn Rhett Analysis: Lassiter, Starks and Bullard all return as starters for the Bulldogs. Expect them to be key pieces for Georgia, with all three filling major leadership roles as well. Bullard was the defensive MVP of both playoff games for Georgia.