Sports
An early projection of the Georgia Football 2023 defensive depth map
Last off-season, Georgia’s defense heard all about how it should replace a generation unit. The members of the 2022 defense proved more than capable as they helped Georgia win a second straight national championship.
The Bulldogs won’t see nearly as much turnover in 2023, but there are some key players that need to be replaced. Gone are All-Americans Chris Smith and Jalen Carter. Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo are also going to the NFL.
Still, as the national championship match showed, there is real reason for optimism for this group for next season. Three freshmen entered the game with sacks in the 65-7 victory over TCU.
Georgia may also be bringing in the most defensive players in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Many are already on campus and in winter training. The Bulldogs signed eight defensive players who are among the top-100 overall players in the 2023 recruiting class.
The Bulldogs are also making a big change in special teams, with Jack Podlesny now headed to the NFL.
Below is our first crack of what we think the 2023 Georgia depth map will look like on the defensive side of the ball for Georgia.
Nose Tackle
- Naz Stackhouse and Zion Logue
- Bear Alexander
- Shine Washington and Jamaal Jarrett
Defensive tackle
- Bear Alexander and Warren Brinson
- Christian Miller
- Jordan room
Defensive end
- Mykel Williams and Tramel Walthour
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Gabriel Harris
Analysis: As with the wide receiver position on the offensive side of the ball, don’t focus too much on who’s where on the defensive line. The Bulldogs pivot heavily over the front and move players around depending on their appearance and the course of play.
Alexander had a strong performance in the national championship game and will try to fill Carter’s huge shoes as an interior disruptor. Williams led the team in a sack last season, as he finished with a sack in both of Georgia’s playoff games. Those two players give Georgia an incredibly high ceiling at this position.
The Bulldogs also bring a lot of experience in Stackhouse, Brinson, Logue and Walthour.
We are interested to see what progress Miller makes this offseason as Hall and Jarrett both arrived as early entrants. Jarrett suffered an injury during bowl practice and will have to lose some weight, while Hall has a chance to secure an early role for Georgia.
Outside linebacker
- Chaz Chambliss
- Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker
- Damon Wilson and Darris Smith
- Samuel MPemba and Gabe Harris
Analysis: As much as Georgia brings back on the defensive line, it loses to an outside linebacker. Gone are veterans Nolan Smith and Robert Beal.
Chambliss played a big role after Smith’s mid-season injury, putting Georgia in quite a position with experience. It will be an important off-season for Jones, although he is expected to miss time as he recovers from a shoulder injury.
Walker is perhaps the most interesting player on defense as he has the ability and athleticism to play in multiple positions for Georgia. With a block on the inside linebacker, this might be his best spot of his to go out on the field.
Georgia brings in a ton of talent from the recruiting process as Wilson, MPemba and Harris were all top 100 players. Wilson seems like the best bet to push for early game time.
Mac linebacker
- Smile Mondon
- Xavian Sorey and Jalon Walker
- EJ Lightsey and Raylen Wilson
Money linebacker
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- Ryan Davis
- C. J. Allen
Analysis: Mondon and Dumas-Johnson led the team in tackles last season and will return in 2023. It will be interesting to see if the inside linebackers can reach the same highs as the trio of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall in 2021.
With Trezmen Marshall headed to Alabama, representatives can be found behind the two starters. Davis returns for his final season, while Sorey and Walker will try to crack the lineup.
Wilson and Allen are two of the top linebacker prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle and are already on campus for Georgia. They will be joined this summer by four-star linebacker Troy Bowles.
Right corner kick
- Daylen Everette
- New Zealand green
- A. J. Harris
Left corner kick
- Kamari Lassiter
- Julian Humphrey
- A. J. Harris
Star
- Jacob Bullard
- Tykee Smith and Smoke Bouie
- Marcus Washington Jr.
- Justin Rhett
Free security
- Great Starks
- Dan Jackson and Smoke Bouie
- Joenel Aguero and Justyn Rhett
Strong security
- Dan Jackson and David Daniel-Sisavanh
- Yes Corey Thomas
- Joenel Aguero and Justyn Rhett
Analysis: Lassiter, Starks and Bullard all return as starters for the Bulldogs. Expect them to be key pieces for Georgia, with all three filling major leadership roles as well. Bullard was the defensive MVP of both playoff games for Georgia.
In the cornerback spot opposite Lassiter, Everette enters the offseason as a favorite to replace Ringo. But don’t forget about any of the other competitors as Green, Humphrey and Harris are all more than capable of landing that job. Harris is Georgia’s top defensive back signing.
Georgia will have to replace Chris Smith in the other safety spot, which won’t be an easy task. Jackson returns for Georgia after missing most of the season with a foot injury. The Bulldogs also dove into the transfer portal to add Bouie, who has the athleticism to help out in secondary.
The Bulldogs don’t rotate as heavily in the secondary as they do on the defensive front. This low season will be key for those looking to secure a starting spot.
Punter
Kicker
- Jared Zirkel and Peyton Woodring
Long Snapper:
- William Mote
- Will Snellings
Point returner
Kick returner
- Daijun Edwards
- Dillon call
Analysis: Georgia normally has one of the best special teams in the country. But this will be a big question mark going into the low season. Georgia must replace All-SEC kicker Podlesny, Kearis Jackson as the team’s kick returner and holder Stetson Bennett.
Thorson only had 36 kicks last season and while he had some fine moments, such as a 75-yard kick against Tennessee, he’s far from confident at this point. He is also expected to assume holding company responsibilities.
Zirkel and Woodring will compete for the kick job. Zirkel is entering his fourth year in the program, but lost the job to Podlesny earlier in his career. Woodring doesn’t arrive until the summer, though he has a monster leg after nailing a 60-yarder in high school.
It will be worth watching how much Georgia uses McConkey on special teams in the future, given his projected use on the offensive side of the ball.
|
