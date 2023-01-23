Postal Courier Father and daughter watch Pacific Games

BY DAVID SUSUVE

Haoda Agari and his 16-year-old daughter, Tammy, have already set their goal to represent Papua New Guinea together at the 2023 Pacific Games in what they consider a family sport, table tennis.

This goal has been reinforced with the recent achievement of Tammy attending her first Commonwealth Games last year in Birmingham, England.

The Butuka Primary School student is the first of her family to reach Commonwealth Games level and this achievement alone has set a high standard for all their family members in the sport.

This is a proud achievement for our family, especially as our own 16-year-old daughter is doing well on the global stage, Haoda said.

Tammy started playing table tennis four years ago after being inspired by her father, who was a Para Ambulant bronze medalist at the 2017 Mini Pacific Games in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

She is a very talented player who loves to listen to any advice we give her.

We believe that she will achieve great things in the international arena in the near future.

Haoda said his daughter’s performance has inspired him to have another shot as he joins her in qualifying for the Honiara Games.

I think it’s going to be more of a father-daughter game now.

We both set our goals and preparations for 2023 and Tammy also set her dreams of representing PNG at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Haoda said.

Representing PNG alongside my daughter will be a milestone and a memorable end to my career.

The family from the village of Tubusereia, in the central province, has been involved in the sport for several years and they enjoy every moment.