Slow start Dooms Buffs at No. 4 Cardinal
STANFORD, California. If it wasn’t for four minutes in the first quarter, the No. 24 Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team tied with the No. 4 Stanford Cardinal on their home floor, falling 62-49 here at Maples Pavilion on Sunday.
Stanford shot a blistering 53.8% in the first quarter, but less than 25% the rest of the game as a defensive battle ensued in the second half.
“We used to just give up some pretty good looks to the best shooter in the country,” CU Coach JR Payne said of Stanford’s Hannah Jump, who finished with a 21-point game. “After the first quarter, the rest of the game is a one-point game. I thought our defense was pretty good all night, and our offense pretty bad all night. To play as bad as we did offensively, it says how much of our defense can keep us in games.”
Jaylyn Sherrod (16 points, five rebounds, three steals), Kade Miller (14 points, nine rebounds) and Aaronette Vonleh (13 points, nine rebounds) accounting for 42 of the Buffs’ 49 points in the game.
“The start is so important when you’re on the road,” Sherrod said. “Stanford are the type of team that profit from every mistake you make. But I told the team this is a learning experience and we have nothing to get our heads down about. We can’t get into the habit of losing, great teams.” learn to recover.”
After Frida Forman hit a 3-pointer just over two-and-a-half minutes into the game to make it 4-4, the Cardinal had a 12-0 run to take a 16-4 lead over a four-minute period and that 10- to A 12-point lead seemed to be the difference for the rest of the game. The Buffs trailed 18-8 after the first quarter and 12 at halftime, 36-24, after a 5-0 run in the closing seconds of the half.
The third quarter was a defensive battle, Stanford defeated the Buffs 10-7 and the Buffs won the fourth quarter 18-16 for the final score of 62-49.
Jump was joined by Haley Jones leading the Cardinal, who had 11 points and 18 rebounds, and Cameron Brink with 14 points and six blocks.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The two teams played it close to the gate, and with the game tied 4-4, Stanford used an 8-0 run to take a 16-4 lead. Miller got going a bit late in the quarter, scoring four points as the Buffs defeated the Cardinal 4–2 in the last two and a half minutes of the quarter. The Buffs shot just 3-of-15 from the field in the quarter, 20 percent, to 53.8 percent for the Cardinal.
In the second quarter, the Cardinal scored another 18 points, but the Buffs doubled their output from eight to 16 points to make it a 12-point lead at the break. The Buffs’ defense recovered a bit, holding Stanford to 40% of the field in the second quarter, while the Buffs improved to 46.7%. Sherrod and Vonleh each scored six runs and Miller four.
The Buffs then blocked the defense in the second half, holding the Cardinal to 21.4% of the field, just 6 of 28, but the Cardinal did hit 13 of 18 free throws in the half. But the Buffs offense couldn’t close the gap, never getting the score closer than 10 points, which they did with less than three minutes to play with a Sherrod 3-pointer on a 7-0 run.
Sherrod scored 10 of her points in the second half and Miller and Vonleh each had six and the rest of the team three points after the break.
IMPORTANT MOMENT
After Formann tied the game at 4-4, Stanford’s ensuing 12-0 run included three buckets of CU turnovers and two 3-pointers to push the lead to double digits where it remained for the rest of the game.
NEXT ONE
The Buffs host the LA schools at the CU Events Center this week, with No. 9 UCLA visiting Boulder Friday at 7 p.m., followed by USC Sunday at noon. Both games are broadcast by Pac-12 Networks. The UCLA game will become CU’s Play4Kay breast cancer awareness game and the Sunday game will become CU’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
“I love participating in the Pac,” Sherrod said. “There are so many different matchups every week. Last year we swept the LA schools.”
