Sports
Cricket Australia responds to Indigenous star Ash Gardner’s criticism of the January 26 game
Cricket Australia (CA) says scheduling a Twenty20 match on January 26 is an opportunity to continue a “continuous learning journey” with the Indigenous community after all-rounder and Muruwari wife Ashleigh Gardner raised concerns about the contest.
Most important points:
- Australia will play their second T20 against Pakistan on January 26
- In a social media post, Gardner said representing Australia on that date “doesn’t sit well with her”.
- CA said an Indigenous advisory committee approved the decision to play on Jan. 26
Gardner, the second Indigenous woman to play Test cricket for Australia, said the day the First Fleet arrived in Australia in 1788 was a “day of pain and a day of mourning” for Indigenous Australians.
“Unfortunately this year the Australian women’s cricket team is scheduled to play a match on January 26 that certainly doesn’t sit well with me as an individual, but also with all the people I represent,” she wrote on social media.
“For those who don’t quite understand what that day means, it was the beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession.”
After Gardner tweeted her concerns, Australian teammates Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Hannah Darlington all expressed support for her position.
The Australian Cricketers’ Association also said: “We are with you, Ash, and encourage others to use this day as a day for reflection in the hopes of gaining greater understanding.”
Gardner said she would use her profile as a professional cricketer to educate others about the day’s connotations.
“My culture is something very close to my heart and something I am always so proud to talk about when asked,” she wrote.
“When I step onto the field for this game, I will definitely think and think about all my ancestors and the lives of people who have changed from this day.”
As part of its reconciliation action plan, CA is consulting with an Indigenous Advisory Committee that approved the decision to play the game against Pakistan in Hobart on January 26.
The same committee’s recommendations led CA to stop referring to January 26 as “Australia Day” in 2021, a change that was met with both criticism and support.
As part of the decision to play on January 26, the Australian team will hold a smoking ceremony before the game and take a walk around the local mountain kunanyi to learn about the local community.
They will also be wearing a special Indigenous kit designed by two Indigenous women and have consulted with Dr Janine Mohamed, a Narrunga Kaurna woman and community leader, to understand the impact of January 26 on First Australians.
“Cricket Australia recognizes that January 26 is a day that has multiple meanings and evokes mixed feelings in communities across our richly diverse country,” a CA statement said.
“We respectfully recognize that it is a challenging day for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and for some people the day is considered a day of mourning.
“Cricket Australia understands and recognizes Ash’s position and appreciates her leadership and the contributions of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to the game of cricket.
“We will use the T20 International scheduled for January 26 as an opportunity to continue our ongoing education journey with First Nations people.”
The Australia women’s team last played on January 26, 2016 and the men’s team in 2019.
After winning the ODI series against Pakistan 3-0, Australia’s first of three T20s will be played against them at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday before Thursday’s game in Hobart and Sunday’s game in Canberra.
The team will then travel to South Africa for the T20 World Cup, which kicks off on February 12.
