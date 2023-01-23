Ben Shelton adds his name to America’s Black tennis talent to watch Andscape

The friendly folks at Tennis Australia probably wouldn’t have quibbled over their prize jewel, the Australian Open, which has been temporarily renamed the American Open for 2023. The reason for a fleeting new title for the tennis calendar’s first Grand Slam? Yankee representation securing win after win in the draw.

The spectacular first two weeks for American tennis players featured individual titles in Auckland (won by Coco Gauff) and Hobart, and winning the inaugural co-ed United Cup team competition, with emerging black tennis contenders at the center of standout play for the United States which continued well into its opening week in Melbourne.

A 20-year-old playing as a professional outside the United States for the first time in his life is one of the few American players still competing to excite fans at home. Ben Shelton, the reigning NCAA singles champion from the University of Florida, has had an incredible start to his pro career, reaching his first round of 16 in a major tournament.

Frances Tiafoe: The story behind tennis’ unlikely hero Read now

The powerful but cunning lefty defeated promising Australian Alexei Popyrin in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. Playing with the home crowd advantage at the John Cain Arena, Popyrin was defeated in five sets by the No. 8 seed and top American man Taylor Fritz in five sets for his matchup with Shelton. That raucous Aussie backing could have upset any 20-year-old, but Shelton provided another example of the competition maturity he displayed for six months.

Shelton was more than ready for most of the 18,000 in the crowd to be against him. In a match that was truly 50/50 before the game, Shelton reduced the 23-year-old to someone with very little touring experience. Shelton takes on compatriot JJ Wolf in the Round of 16 on Sunday night (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2 or ESPN+)

Instrumental to Shelton’s moxie is his father, Bryan Shelton, a former ATP player who reached No. 55 in the rankings in 1992 and coached his son in Florida. Over the past two decades, Bryan Shelton has transformed himself from a renowned professional player to one of the top tennis coaches in the country. He coached Georgia Tech to a women’s national championship in 2007 before coaching his son to a Florida men’s title in 2021.

Shelton’s game allows him to match or even eclipse Frances Tiafoe as the latest black American man to try to get into the Top 10.

Ben Shelton of plays a shot in his match against Sebastian Baez of Argentina during Day 2 of the 2023 ASB Classic Mens at ASB Tennis Arena on January 10, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Only two black American men have ever made the Top 10 of thealmost 50 years of historyof the ATP rankings (Arthur Ashe, James Blake). MaliVai Washington, a Wimbledon finalist in 1996, was just outside the Top 10 with a career-high of 11. Tiafoe currently ranks No. 17. Ashe remains the only black American man to win a Grand Slam, a far cry from Serena and Venus Williams combined 30 major singles titles.

Gauff, Madison Keys and Tiafoe showed their Grand Slam-winning potential in the first year of the post-Serena Williams era. Gauff took her Auckland title form in a bid for her first Slam. Keys and Tiafoe brought their outstanding United Cup championship skill to overwhelm opponents in their first two rounds at the Australian Open.

Even more encouraging were victories for Taylor Townsend, her first as a mother, young journeymen Chris Eubanks and Michael Mmoh, who made his first Slam third round as a lucky loser after nearly flying out of Melbourne and missing a career change tournament.

The early US takeover of this Aussie Open was pushed back during the week. Eubanks and Townsends’ runs ended not unexpectedly with close second-round defeats. Mmoh’s improbable run and career-high ascent to the Top 85 ended with a straight set loss to Wolf. And disappointingly, Tiafoe, Keys and Gauff were shaken awake.

Tiafoe made more noise with it his colorful onesie then his racket this Slam as the Russian Karen Khachanov continued his success over the Maryland native, knocking him out in the third round. Denying Keys a chance to play a second weekend, Victoria Azarenka made it 4-for-4 against her in a three-set come-from-behind win at Rod Laver Arena. And Gauff’s quest to live up to her high expectations of becoming a slam champion was put on hold thanks to the dangerous Jelena Ostapenko who once again reminded why she is a French Open winner with a statement 7-5, 6-3 victory about the 18-year-old prodigy.

Serena Williams’ retirement is a platform, not a loss, for the next generation of black tennis Read now

An unlikely lead up to the title from Shelton would likely see him rise into the Top 10, which would be one of the most shocking results in the sport: which ranked 433rd goes to his second-ever major in July and lifts the trophy after two weeks. It’s a dizzying thought, but nothing about Shelton’s game would leave you dazed and confused about his prospects. He even became a new Aussie fan favorite despite beating one of their promising stars in Popyrin.

This stadium is something special, Shelton said about the electric fan support that he won in round 3. I know you went for the boy from your hometown today and I didn’t have most of the crowd on my side. But thanks for everyone who supports me, I appreciate it, great audience.

However the rest of the tournament plays out, Shelton is on a great course with a flurry of other American tennis players, black, white, Asian and Latinx making it an encouraging start to 2023 for the United States. And maybe Shelton will even let some Aussies call their crown jewel tournament US Open: The Remix at the end.