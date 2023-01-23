New York Islanders reel after yet another regulation loss





The New York Islanders are a train wreck right now. There’s no other way to describe it. They entered the year 2023 with a tough schedule, a real make-or-break stretch. Turns out it may have just broken them. As Dom wrote last night, the islanders weren’t exactly wasting another Ilya Sorokin gem against the Carolina hurricanes. They played decently and he wasn’t necessarily at his best. But the fact is that they lost again and again failed to score more than two goals. They have just two wins in eleven January matches. They’re almost back at NHL .500, sitting on a .531. They’ve beaten the Sabers in that regard and the Panthers have caught them. The leaflets are only four points behind. The Islanders are still two points behind the Penguins for the actual final wildcard spot, but they’ve played more games than nearly all the teams around them in the race. Those lost points to bad teams this season are coming home to sleep. Islanders News About last night: Despite overcoming the terrible start, the islanders were unable to gain a head start. Sebastian Aho from Carolina took over. [LHH]

His first two goals in his hat-trick were direct exploits from Islanders Sebastian Aho, which is simple [chefs kiss]. [Newsday]

It is their fourth consecutive loss and they have one win in their last nine games. [Islanders]

Remember when we all thought the Islanders were a third period team? Their goal difference in the last frame was +16 at one point; now it’s only +2. [NYI Skinny] Forward: Cal Clutterbuck had the title ruled out indefinitely for his latest injury, which probably means for the long haul or for the season based on use. I feel for him, but maybe he should hang them soon. [NY Post]

That means Aatu Rty still has a chance to impress the big club. That is, of course, if Lane Lambert actually gives him a chance and stops giving him the Nino Niederreiter treatment. [Newsday]

Speaking of Lambert, he got grilled after the game last night, but he still believes his message is getting through. That the question even needs to be asked 48 games into his tenure is perhaps telling. [amNY]

Mathew Barzal sounded frustrated when asked about the rotating cast of wingers he’s been dealing with this season. [Newsday]

Ilya Sorokin has done well to maintain his focus despite the world collapsing around him. [The Athletic]

Samuel Bolduc scored twice, but the B-Isles still lost to the Baby Pens. [B-Isles]

Today is the alumni classic Islanders-Rangers. Elsewhere NHL scores from last night this included the Golden Knights toppling the Capitals, while the Sabres, Flyers, and Panthers all won by the rules. The Canucks lost to the Oilers in what was certainly Bruce Boudreau’s last game as Vancouver coach. Rick Tocchet will take over tomorrow. [Sportsnet]

The way the Canucks handled Boudreau was disgusting and everyone in that organization should be ashamed of themselves. It was heartbreaking to see Boudreau tearing up over the past few days, and there was no need to. The fans know it and they’ve let the organization know how much they think of him. The Canucks are probably the worst run organization in the sport right now and the fans want the owner to sell. [The Athletic]

A new documentary about how former Maple Leafs owner Harold Ballard drove the team into the ground with his greed and ego. [CBC]

Injury news across the league including Sergei Bobrovsky, Alex Ovechkin, Kris Letang and our very own Cal Clutterbuck missing time. [NHL]

Max Pacioretty is probably done for the year after shooting the same Achilles he shot five months ago. I’m not a doctor, but that doesn’t sound right to me. I have to wonder if that’s career-threatening. [NHL]

And the Canadiens have decided to shut down Cole Caufield this season so he can have shoulder surgery. That’s refueling now. [NHL]

Darryl Sutter took a dump on Flames’ top prospect Jakob Pelletier after his debut, which came only two weeks after he was actually called up, because Sutter had stapled him to the press box. There’s tough love and then there’s a lack of decency. [Sportsnet]

