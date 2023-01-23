No. 7 men’s tennis defeats No. 12 Georgia, 4-3

Austin No. 7 Texas Men’s Tennis defeated No. 12 Georgia, 4-3, in front of a packed crowd at the Texas Tennis Center on Sunday. The Longhorns are now 3-0 to start the season, two against top-15 opponents.

Texas claimed the double with wins over Nos. 2 and 1, including seeding No. 1 in a dramatic tiebreaker, along with singles wins by junior No. 13 Hello Woldeab at number 3, sophomore Pierre-Yves Bailly at No. 2 and Junior No. 3 Eliot Spizzirri at number 1 to record the overall match. The Longhorns beat the Bulldogs by the same scoreline in Austin in their last meeting in 2020.

The win for Spizzirri was for No. 1 Ethan Quinn, who had beaten Spizzirri the previous two times they played at the fall tournament, but after the first set went to Quinn in a tiebreak, it was all Spizzirri from there as he defeated the best ranked player, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1. Quinn broke Spizzirri in the opening game of the game and followed up with a score for a 2-0 lead. Quinn was also able to hold onto his next serve on a deuce point for a 3-1 lead, but Spizzirri would eventually get the break back at 4-4 and followed up with a deuce-point victory to take his first lead. That was the start of the last four games remaining on serve until the tiebreaker, with Spizzirri also holding a deuce point at 6-5. In the breaker, Quinn jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and after the players traded points to 4-1, Spizzirri used a 4-0 run to take a 5-4 lead. Quinn was able to go on another 3-0 run to close out the set, but the next two sets would be a different story. In the second, Spizzirri broke on a deuce point and held on for a 2-0 lead, and after Quinn got one game back on serve, Spizzirri won the next three on deuce points to put him on an 8-0 run who established him. with a 4-0 lead in the third. Quinn then took one game back with a two-point break, but Spizzirri finished with the final two games, including a two-point hold for the win.

Not long before, Bailly had also secured a top-10 win by defeating No. 10 Philip Henning 6–3, 7–5. Henning won the opening game on serve, but Bailly responded by taking the next three games and four of the next five by two points for a 4-2 lead which he extended to 5-2 with a break. That was the start of a series of three consecutive players’ breaks to Bailly’s victory. In the second set, it would be Henning who would break first, taking a two-point win for a 2–1 lead. That was the start of a series of six consecutive breaks, four of which were decided out of two. Bailly eventually ended that streak with the score tied at 5-4, with the next two games also remaining on serve before Bailly broke into the final for his win that had put Texas up 3-0.

Once again, Woldeab was first from the singles field with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 70 Teodor Giusca. Woldeab opened with a break and held on for a 2–0 lead, but Giusca held on and broke on two points to tie the score. The players then traded 3–0 runs, starting with Woldeab before finishing with two games left to go. The first four games of the second set remained on serve, with each player winning by a deuce point. Giusca’s came in the opening game, while Woldeab’s equalized at 2-2 before getting the first break at 3-2 and moving to 4-2 on serve. Giusca answered with the next two games to tie the score, but the next two went to Woldeab for his win.

Between the Longhorns’ three victories, the Bulldogs had won one by beating No. 21 Blake Croyder on senior Chih Chi Huang , 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, ranked No. 5 that briefly cut Texas’ lead to 3-1. In the first set, Huang used a 4-0 run, including two deuce points, to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead. Croyder got one game back on serve on a deuce point, but Huang closed his serve for the win. In the second, it was Croyder who came out of the gate with a 4-0 run, the last three of which came on two runs. Huang stopped the stretch with a two-point break and held on to get within 4–2, but the last three games were on serve to give the frame to Croyder. Huang started the third set with a deuce-point hold, but Croyder broke his next serve on a deuce-point to lead, 2-1, before expanding to 3-1 with a hold. Huang claimed the next two games to tie the score, with the second starting a run of four straight breaks before Croyder broke it and held on for the 6–4 win.

The last two singles matches were both three sets, both completed after the clinch and both went to Georgia. Junior Cleeve Harpers game against No. 106 Trent Bryde ended as a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 decision for Bryde at No. 4 early lead. Harper tied it at 3–3 with a two-point break, but the next two games went to Bryde for a lead that he held to take the set. Harper again held on to a deuce point to start the second, and it was followed by a 3-0 run, but this time it was Harper’s to give him a 4-0 lead. The final four games were all intermissions, beginning and ending with a two-point win by each player, the last being Harper’s for the set. In the third, Bryde got the first break, which came on a deuce point for a 2-1 lead that he consolidated at 3-1. Harper got one game back from trailing by two points for 3-2, but Bryde finished the game with a 3-0 run.

The last game had junior No. 104 Eve McDonald against Miguel Perez Pena with Perez Pena coming out on top, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. In the first set, McDonald made breaks at 1-0 and 5-2 and had a deuce-point hold in between at 3-1. Perez Pena came back with his first break and added a hold to pull within 5-4, but McDonald then closed out the set on serve. McDonald was also the first to break in the second set for a 2-1 lead which he increased to 3-1 on serve. However, Perez Pena responded with a 3-0 run that he finished off with a deuce-point hold to regain the lead. He also held his next serve to a deuce point for 5-4 before taking another break to win the set. In the third, Perez broke Pena on a deuce point in the second game for a 3-0 lead. McDonald got the break back on a deuce point to trail 4-3 to begin a streak of three straight deuce point breaks by the players until Perez Pena added another non-deuce break to end the game.

High drama surpassed doubles earlier in the day after Georgia won first at No. 3 and Texas answered at No. 2. That left it at No. 1 where the No. 7 duo of Harper and Spizzirri triumphed in a tiebreaker over the No. 1 ranking. 19 Pair Quinn and Bryde, 7-6 (4). The game stayed on serve until the Bulldogs led 4-3 with Quinn and Bryde winning two points to keep their serves at 2-1 and 4-3. They then used another deuce point to break for a 5-3 lead, but the Longhorns answered with a break to put the game back on track. From there, the serves held until a tiebreak where Texas struck first with a minibreak at 3-1, proving to be the only one they needed as the rest of the frame remained on serve for their win and a 1. -0 lead for Texas.

Just before that, Woldeab and Bailly secured a 6-4 comeback victory over Giusca and Henning. The Bulldogs used a deuce-point break for a 2-1 lead which they extended to 3-1 on serve. The Longhorns took the break back at 3-3 and retook the lead at 4-3, and it looked like they were in position for another break, but Georgia rallied to hold onto their serve and tie at 4 -4. After Texas held its serve for 5-4, Woldeab and Bailly made their own mid-game rally to force a deuce point that put Bailly away for the win.

In the other doubles match, Croyder and Britton Johnston came first off the field to beat Huang and junior Ishan Talluri , 6-2. With the first four games remaining on serve, the Bulldogs went on a 4-0 run for their win.

Texas returns to court for the January 28-29 ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Longhorns host Cal for the first time on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at the Texas Tennis Center.

#7 Texas 4, #12 Georgia 3

Singles order of finish (3,2,5,1,4,6)

1. #3 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. #1 Ethan Quinn (UGA) 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1

2. Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) def. #10 Philip Henning (UGA) 6-3, 7-5

3. #13 Hello Woldeab (UT) def. #70 Theodore Giusca (UGA) 7-5, 6-4

4. #106 Defeats Trent Bryde (UGA). Cleeve Harper (UT) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

5. #21 Blake Croyder (UGA) defeats. Chih Chi Huang (UT) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

6. Defeats Miguel Perez Pena (UGA). #104 Eve McDonald (UT) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4