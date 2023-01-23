Iowa football’s passing game: 3 areas the Hawkeyes need to improve in 2023

IOWA CITY, Iowa Questions continue to swirl around Fortress Kinnick about possible changes to Iowa’s coaching staff or if the Hawkeyes extend the status quo for another season.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz remains a public lightning rod for a restless fan base as a symbol of college football’s worst offense. The stats reflect on the play caller and schemer, both of which are part of Ferentz’s job description. There are other factors such as talent, experience and health that affected offensive performance that were beyond the control of the coordinator.

Whether Ferentz returns for a seventh season of call plays or leaves for another job remains speculative at this point. What is not in dispute is that Iowa’s offense, which was in the 120 in most areas, needs improvement to complement the program’s elite-level defense.

Every year you go into the off-season and look at things you did right, things you didn’t do right, Brian Ferentz said before the Music City Bowl. How do we accentuate the things we did well; how do we improve the things we didn’t do well.

Progress was made on some points. In other respects not so much. And in other respects, I think we’ve regressed in some areas. The challenge in January and February, which actually started in December, is identifying all three of these areas and figuring out the best plan of attack for next year.

Every aspect of Iowas violation is still under review and others will be investigated in the coming days and weeks. As for today, here are three areas of the passing game that need to be evaluated before spring.



Cade McNamara played three seasons at Michigan before moving to Iowa. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Tight end use

Iowa’s passing game runs through the tight ends, as it did last fall. But the Hawkeyes were more adept as a tight end-scoring offense in 2017 and 2018 as they let TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant combine for 27 touchdowns those two seasons. Perhaps it’s unfair to compare the current tight ends to two first-round talents, one of whom earned his second Pro Bowl nomination. But Sam LaPorta is likely to be a top-80 draft pick in April and boasts similar power and greater tenacity than his predecessors. Luke Lachey has similar potential, a taller frame and perhaps a higher athletic ceiling than all three. Michigan transfer Erick All also fits into the same category.

So, what did Iowa do differently with Hockenson and Fant that didn’t translate in 2022 but should fall for Lachey and All this? The staff attacked the field with the earlier tight ends, especially Hockenson. On third-down snaps in 2018, Hockenson caught 17 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns. Not a tight end since 2013 has more third-down receiving yards in a season, and 15 of his 17 catches went for first downs. No one nationally had more third-down catches over 25 yards than Hockenson (seven).

There are reasons why Iowa might play that way in 2018 and not as much in 2022. Fant and Hockenson were supplemented with a field stretching Z receiver in Ihmir Smith-Marsette and a tough closing pass catcher in Nick Easley. But more importantly, Iowa had bookend tackles in Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, who gave quarterback Nate Stanley time to try downfield passes. Hockenson could also advance the ball better than most receivers, and both tight ends often faced single coverage because of each other.

In 2022, injuries decimated Iowa’s receiving corps. In the Hawkeyes’ first two games, only one scholarship recipient was available, and that was five-foot-tall Arland Bruce IV (who has since transferred to Oklahoma State). There was no consistent X receiver or deep threat, and only slot receiver Nico Ragaini reliably found openings or made hard catches. LaPorta often played wide to compensate, but that limited his effectiveness. He still finished his career with 153 catches, which ranks fourth in Big Ten history at that rank.

Analysis: In 2018, 61.8 percent of Iowa’s offensive snaps had at least two tight ends. In 2022, that was forced to be 61.7. From 2019-21, the Hawkeyes never topped 39 percent with two tight ends in any year and only 20.9 percent in 2019. Iowas predicted best staff in 2022 includes two plus tight ends on 60 percent of offensive snaps. The Hawkeyes have NFL prospects in Lachey and All, and the best way is to keep them tight instead of flexing them. With a little time and receiver improvements, new quarterback Cade McNamara should put the tight ends in prime position to not only make catches, but also extend play on receptions.

Red zone route depth

The difference between past success in Iowa’s red zone and recent failures is canyon-like. In 2018, Stanley threw for 301 yards and 20 touchdown passes in the red zone. Iowa ranks eighth nationally in both categories. As clutch as Hockenson was in third, Fant was his equal as a target in the red zone. In 2017–18, Fant was targeted 21 times in the red zone with 15 catches and 12 touchdowns. Of 61 players with at least 20 red zone goals during those two seasons, Fants ranked No. 1 in college football with a touchdown percentage of 57.1 percent.

Brandon Smith played alongside Fant for two seasons, and few Big Ten receivers were better at contested catches on faded routes, especially in the red zone. From 2018-2020, Smith caught 13 red zone passes for 130 yards and eight touchdowns. Five of those scores were on contested fades and only one touchdown reception was thrown in front of the goal line.

In the red zone alone, Stanley managed 47 touchdowns and just one interception from 2017-19. Barring one communications disaster (at Penn State), Iowa was in the red zone in 2018 with the third most touchdowns (38) of any Big Ten team. Yes, Iowa really did that with Brian Ferentz as offensive coordinator.

Over the past three seasons, Iowa has combined for 16 red zone touchdown passes and two interceptions. In 2022, there were a total of 12 touchdowns in the red zone, ranking it 129th out of 131 teams. That’s less than one per game for an eight-win team.

But on closer inspection, it’s even worse. From inside the 10-yard line, Iowa played 38 plays for 38 yards in 2022. The Hawkeyes completed 6-of-10 passes for 13 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps most unbelievably, Iowa only threw three passes to the goal line or into the end zone when inside the 10-yard line. From the 20-yard line to the 11, the Hawkeyes picked up 172 yards on 36 plays, but threw only one pass in the end zone. Ironically, that incomplete pass had a wide open receiver short of the goal line. That equates to four red zone passes to the goal line or end zone in 13 games.

Analysis: Arrangement is clearly the culprit, along with the play-calling. In a year where the Hawkeyes suffered significant receiver injuries, their best passing options in the red zone were at their tight ends. But the game design either did not provide routes down the goal line or the receivers were not open in the end zone. Neither outcome is acceptable.

When throwing in front of the goal line, the defenses must cover every piece of rubber from sideline to sideline. A missed tackle usually turns into a touchdown. It’s a turnover-averse strategy, but one that often leads to field goals. It negates the size advantages that tight ends are present or that don’t allow your athletes to hit the ball. Sometimes football coaches have to think like their basketball colleagues. Trust your players to play.

Quick and easy

Nothing about Iowa’s passing game has come easy, but perhaps most troubling is the lack of easy 2.5-second completions. Last fall, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 60.7 percent of his passes in less than 2.5 seconds for 6.0 yards per attempt and an efficiency rating of 118.5 (102nd nationally), according to TruMedia. He also endured 16 sacks.

Nearly every problem with Iowa’s offense plays into those numbers. First, the quarterbacks’ lack of accuracy. Second, there was little chemistry with receivers. Three, the recipients struggled to get any separation on their first three strides. Four, the receivers did nothing with the ball once they caught it. Fifth, the line offered insufficient protection. Six, the quarterback couldn’t avoid the crowds. Seven, the schedule didn’t change enough to improve any of those numbers.

McNamara was better in all those areas in 2021 when he started at Michigan. He completed 70.5 percent for 7.8 yards per attempt with an efficiency rating of 147.0. Petras threw four touchdowns and one interception in 2022, while McNamara threw ten touchdowns and five interceptions.

Analysis: Iowa needs quick winners in the perimeter. If a receiver cannot routinely beat press coverage, the play-calling must compensate with pre-snap moves or by keeping them off the line of scrimmage. Either way, using fast completions can help everything flourish in Iowa’s style of play. Otherwise it splashes.

(Top photo by Luke Lachey: Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)