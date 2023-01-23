Sports
Day 8 Preview: Djokovic, Demon Clash Down Under | ATP tour
Novak Djokovic look set to avoid defeat to home favorite Alex de Minaur when they meet in the fourth round at the 2023 Australian Open on Monday. Also on Monday’s card is a Rod Laver Arena showdown that will see the clash between Top-10 seeds Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune will decide. And the Americans want to continue their strong performance in Melbourne, where Tommy Paul, JJ Wolf and Ben Shelton all compete in the round of 16.
ATPTour.com looks at what to see on Day 8 at Melbourne Park as players bid for a spot in the quarterfinals.
[4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. [22] Alex de Minaur (AUS)
With a potential 10th Australian Open crown in sight, the fourth seed must first pass a tricky test under the lights of the Rod Laver Arena as home hopes De Minaur look to ruin the Serb’s chances in their first meeting.
Djokovic, who hasn’t lost in Melbourne since 2018 (didn’t play in 2022), is aiming to earn his 25th consecutive Australian Open win and match his longest streak of wins at the first Slam of the season.
The 21-time champion, who has been battling a hamstring injury since the ATP 250 event in Adelaide earlier this month, has dropped just one set in his first three matches and remains optimistic the injury will not hinder his title chances.
“It requires a lot of energy expended on my part both mentally and physically,” Djokovic said of his injury problem that has forced him to play with his left hamstring for two weeks. “To cope with the match with my opponent and also not the ideal physical state. It is what it is. It’s a kind of circumstance that you have to accept. I’m just really thankful that I can actually play. As it looked just before the tournament, I thought it wouldn’t be possible. I’m still here and I’m holding on.”
Should the Minaur stun Djokovic, the Aussie would match his best Grand Slam performance (2020 US Open QFs). With the home crowd behind him, the Minaur has reason to believe he could be added to this year’s Australian Open roster. The Sydney native recorded his first win against a Top-5 opponent in November when he beat Daniil Medvedev at the Rolex Paris Masters and followed that up with a win against Rafael Nadal at the season-opening United Cup.
[5] Andrew Rublev vs. [9] Holger Rune (DEN)
After both men end their third-round matches, Monday’s game is sure to be an exciting battle from the baseline. On Saturday, Rublev crushed 60 winners to beat Britain’s Daniel Evans. The Danish teenager will try to counter Rublev’s hard blows with his own strength and precision.
Rublev makes a bid to reach the quarterfinals of a Slam for the seventh time and second Down Under. Rublev was a four-time title holder last season, putting in strong performances in the first three rounds against Dominic Thiem, Emil Ruusuvuori and 2020 finalist Evans. Rublev is looking for revenge from last season, when Rune defeated him at the ATP Masters 1000- event in Paris on his way to clinching the biggest title of his career.
Rune, 19, has not given up a set this tournament. The teenager wants to become the youngest man to reach the quarterfinals at the Australian Open since 1990 (Andrey Cherkasov). Rune, the 2022 Roland Garros quarter-finalist (l. Ruud), is looking to match his best Grand Slam performance in his second appearance in Melbourne.
[24] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs. Tommy Paul (USA)
Although the Spaniard leads the ATP Head2Head series 3-1, ‘RBA’ will take revenge at Margaret Court Arena after the American won their most recent meeting at the Rolex Paris Masters.
Bautista Agut is doing everything he can to reach the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the second time and match his best result at the Australian Open. If he continues, he would become the fifth Spanish man in the Open Era to reach the quarterfinals at the Australian Open multiple times (Nadal, Ferrer, Moya, Ferrero).
After riding through the opening round, Bautista Agut came back from two sets to love to beat American Brandon Holt and in the third round, the 34-year-old needed three hours and 29 minutes to outlast Andy Murray.
Paul looks set to carry over his momentum from Saturday’s win, when he conceded just eight games to compatriot Jenson Brooksby. The world number 35, who matched his best Grand Slam result (Wimbledon 2022), wants to join Sebastian Korda and the winner of Shelton and Wolf in the quarter-finals. The last time three Americans reached the last eight at the Australian Open was in 2000 (Sampras, Agassi, Woodruff).
Ben Shelton (USA) vs JJ Wolf (USA)
The all-American clash between Ben Shelton and JJ Wolf features two former college luminaries. The winner becomes the fourth man in the past 20 years to reach the quarterfinals on his debut at the Australian Open. With Sebastian Korda already through to the last eight, two American men are guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the first time since 2007.
Shelton, who won the 2022 NCAA singles title at the University of Florida, is hoping to continue his dream run in his second Grand Slam appearance. After surviving a five-set opening match against Zhang Zhizhen, the American solidified the win in straight sets against Nicolas Jarry and Alexei Popyrin.
You might also like: Wolf’s Monday: Cincinnati Bengals & The Biggest Match Of His Life
With a heavy serve and the ability to hit winners from all corners of the court, Shelton would rise in the Top 50 of the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings with a victory over his compatriot. Last season, the 20-year-old made rapid progress on the ATP Challenger Tour, becoming the youngest player to win three Challenger titles (Charlottesville, Knoxville, Champaign) in as many weeks.
Wolf, 24, is aiming to improve on what is already his best major achievement. The former Ohio State University star gave up just one set all week en route to knocking out Jordan Thompson, Diego Schwartzman and Michael Mmoh.
In doubles…
Top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski kick off Kia Arena action against Nikola Cacic and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi. On Court 3, third seed Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo meet Dutch duo Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop. 2020 Australian Open champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury continue their title fight against Polish team Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/djokovic-de-minaur-monday-preview-australian-open-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pathaan’s box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film to earn Rs 200 cr in first 5 days, boosts Bollywood
- New fashion class offers insight into fashion law
- Xi Jinping changes head of Central Theater Command 3 times in 18 months
- Northwest Cross Country Compete in Blue Demon Alumni Classic
- Day 8 Preview: Djokovic, Demon Clash Down Under | ATP tour
- Southeast Asia is ready for sustainable innovation
- Will the train drivers extend the British Rail strike?
- Fallout New Vegas Stock Exchange Mod gives you a new way to make caps
- Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in accident, Chris Evans teases him | Hollywood
- Kao wants the men’s makeup category to be as enjoyable as hair care or fashion
- Google employees’ year-end bonus checks delayed
- A silent mystery: the “7.0 earthquake” that Kiwi people didn’t feel this month