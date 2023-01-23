Ukrainian hockey team stages its own miracle on ice in North America

Most famous of all, the “Miracle on Ice,” took place nearby during the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, when the United States defeated the Soviet Union in a men’s hockey game.

It is the most celebrated game in the history of sports – if not all sports – a David vs. Goliath moment celebrated in articles, books and movies.

This week another miracle happened here in the heart of the Adirondacks.

A team of Ukrainian hockey players competed in the FISU World University Games as their homeland is invaded by Russia in a battle that began 11 months ago. It is the first time a Ukrainian national men’s hockey team has competed in North America.

“It’s kind of a miracle that we’re here,” said Dmitri Khristich, the team’s video coach and the most accomplished of the 12 Ukrainian-born players to have played in the NHL.

This time the miracle was not in the results.

Ukraine finished with a 2-3 record, beat Sweden 12-2 and ended the pool match with a 3-1 defeat to the Czech Republic, each a remarkable and proud achievement.

The miracle was in the participation, in these young Ukrainian men who showed up with a positive, can-do attitude despite the unimaginable suffering at home.

“[It’s] kind of unthinkable,” said Khristich, who had 596 points (259 goals, 337 assists) in 811 NHL regular season games with the Washington Capitals, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs from 1990-2002, and 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 75 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The team spent the better part of a month on the road playing in a four-game barnstorming Hockey Can’t Stop! tour Western Canada to raise money for the Ukrainian Ice Hockey Federation and its efforts to keep the game alive in their country before reporting to the World University Games.

They were helped along the way by NHL teams. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers helped around games against the Calgary Dinos and Edmonton Golden Bears. The Winnipeg Jets donated the use of their arena, Canada Life Center, for their game against the Manitoba Bisons

The tour and the performance here were important because hockey in Ukraine is breathing life, says Aleksandra Slatvytska, executive director of the Ukrainian Hockey Federation and one of the brains behind the Hockey Can’t Stop! tour.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the barnstorming tour and from event fundraising activities were donated to the Ukrainian Hockey Dream foundation and to provide humanitarian assistance to the children of Ukraine.

Because at home, all resources go to the fight against the invasion — money, raw materials, personnel — and the survival and liberation of the country is paramount.

There is no government money for the Ukrainian Hockey Federation to keep the game alive, let alone alive. Some arenas have been requisitioned for the war effort; others have been damaged by the invasion.

The professional league has been reduced to six teams playing on the only three rinks in the country with bomb shelters large enough to house the players. According to Ukrainian officials and players here, stoppages occurred midway through the game, with players heading to the bomb shelters to wait for the threat to pass and it all sounded safe before play resumed.

So the pre-stop tour at the World University Games was as daring as it needed to be.

“A crazy idea from the start,” said Slatvytska, adding that the financial impact of the tour will not be known for a while. “When I went home [during the summer], everyone told me that this journey — the tour and the Games — was impossible, that it couldn’t happen. Even in November I wasn’t sure if it was all going to happen.”

But the Ukrainians made it through playing exhibition games against Canadian colleges before holding their own in their first World University Games appearance.

“A miracle,” she said with a smile. “It’s kind of a miracle; I’m going to say it.”

But the fact that the Ukrainians competed in the World University Games, an Olympic-style event contested every two years by athletes under the age of 25, is somewhat shortened by the wonder name.

It is a story of passion and perseverance, one that has caused intense emotions in those involved, aroused feelings of pride and achievement in the face of what has been an unimaginably difficult year for each of them and their loved ones, which day after day have spent the day mulling over what the future holds and who will make it there.

For these players, that all-encompassing fear has been alleviated by replaying the game they love and representing the country that is their identity.

Gleb Krivoshapkin says this opportunity meant everything to him. The 22-year-old striker plays in the Ukrainian professional league for HK Kremenchuk, but he knows his performance here meant more for the sport and his country.

He says his family and friends followed his and his teammates’ exploits as closely as conditions in Ukraine allowed.

“It’s good for them to be here,” said Krivoshapkin, who led the team with eight points in five games. “It helps them mentally. It helps them stay alive.”

Rather than succumb to the yoke of such responsibility, the players embraced it as their mission statement, the contribution they can make to the ongoing effort at home.

“It’s motivation, not pressure,” said striker Artem Mateichenko, who had seven points in five games. “This is what we do best, and we’re trying to show the world that we can be good at something.”

The 22-year-old left Ukraine before the invasion and moved to the United States with his family. He plays hockey at Manhattanville College, a Division III school in Harrison, New York. But his grandparents stay at home, just like other relatives.

He says his family in Ukraine watched the games even when they were attacked. They told him it brought them comfort and happiness.

“I hope that in this way we can help the people of Ukraine,” said Mateichenko. “Maybe they’re watching and having fun. This is our dream and our goal.”

The players who return to Ukraine intend to do so with unforgettable memories not only of brotherhood and of the warm receptions they received during their tour of Canada, but also of the World University Games.

They plan to bring back hope in the form of funds raised, as well as practical knowledge gained while being immersed in more advanced North American hockey culture for over three weeks.

“Not only will this experience help us grow, and it will, but we will take the lessons we learned about hockey to Ukraine and show the young kids and help them grow as well,” defender Andriy Grygoriev said.

Krivoshapkin said, “We showed that nothing is impossible. Maybe this will inspire one of those kids to do something amazing at some point. That’s a really nice feeling to have.”

While the World University Games experience was enriching and unforgettable, this is just the beginning for Ukrainian hockey. The struggle to remain relevant in the face of war and economic turmoil continues.

But Khristich says his faith in the sport and his people is stronger than ever.

“We feel hope,” he said. “In the future, the war will be over, they’re going to rebuild those arenas in Ukraine, they’re going to rebuild the infrastructure and do a lot of the things that need to be done.

“Hockey will exist whatever the politics. We can’t wait for the government because the government is focused on the war. We can’t rely on them.

“We have to do our own work to be prepared to keep playing hockey in Ukraine, because hockey is a great sport and hockey is the life of so many people. It’s all up to us.”