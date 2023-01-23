In an unbeaten run, No. 3 UCLA defeats No. 19 UC Santa Barbara, 11-6





Next game: in California (exhibition) 28-01-2023 | 7:45 am Jan 28 (Sat) / 7:45 am Bee California (exhibition) SOCIAL MEDIA: WWP on Twitter | WWP on Facebook | WWP on Instagram SANTA BARBARA, California. sophomore Emma Lijnback scored a hat-trick for the second straight game to lead the No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo team (5-0) in a battle of undefeated teams as the No. 19 UC Santa Barbara Bruins (5-1), 11-6, in the final game of the UCSB Winter Invite on Sunday afternoon in UCSB’s Campus Pool. In the graduation win, a total of six Bruins entered the scoring column Ava Johnson senior Hannah Palmer and freshmen Genoa Rossi each with two scores for the Bruins. Red shirt senior Georgia Phillips got the start in the cage and had four saves and one steal while conceding three goals in the first half. Junior Sydney Chiang came on in relief in the second half and shutout in the fourth quarter, recording three saves and conceding three runs in the third period. The Bruins opened with a 2-1 lead in the first quarter. Both of UCLA’s goals were scored by Lineback (5:10 and 1:56). UCLA won the second period 3-2, to go into halftime with a 5-3 lead. freshman Anna Pearson opened the scoring for the Bruins in the second period with a power play goal (4:32) to put UCLA 3-2. After the Gauchos tied the score at 3-3, Lineback completed her hat-trick on a graduate student assist Val Ayala and then Rossi found the back of the net with 0:10 left to end the scoring in the second period. The Gauchos won the third quarter 3-2 to cut UCLA’s lead to 7-6 heading into the final stanza. Johnson opened the scoring in the third with a power play goal (7:37) on a feed from junior Malia Allen to put UCLA at 6-3. The Gauchos scored back-to-back goals (5:41 and 4:45) to cut the Bruins’ lead to 6–5. Ayala converted a penalty kick drawn by freshmen Taylor Smith (1:48) to cut the lead to two at 7-5. Imani Clemons scored her third goal of the game for UCSB (1:03) to end the scoring in the third. UCLA dominated the fourth quarter 4-0 to clinch the 11-6 final. In addition to throwing a shutout in the fourth, Johnson scored a power play goal, her second of the game, and Rossi added her second from two yards out. Then Palmer went back-to-back (3:23 and 2:30) with a goal conceded and a power play goal to end the scoring in the game. Imani Clemons led UC Santa Barbara with a hat trick, while Madison Walker had 10 saves and surrendered 11 goals for UCLA. The Bruins return to action on Saturday, January 28 when they take on No. 4 California in an exhibition game at Cal at 7:45 AM PT and then take on UC Davis at 3:15 PM at the California Invitational at Cal’s Spieker Aquatics Complex. GAME NOTES:The Bruins scored the final four goals of the game (all in the fourth quarter) UCLA improved to 5-0 for the 19th time in school history this was the 46th meeting between UCLA and UC Santa Barbara with the Bruins leading the series 44 -2 registered eight hat-tricks in the first five games of the year. No. 3 UCLA at No. 19 UC Santa Barbara (UCSB Winter Invite)

Santa Barbara, California (Campus Pool) SCOREBOARD 1 2 3 4 LAST No. 3UCLA 2 3 2 4 11 No. 19 UCSB 1 2 3 0 6 6×5 UCLA: 5/11, UCSB: 2/8

Penalties UCLA: 1/1, UCSB: 1/1 UCLA Goals: Emma Lijnback 3, Ava Johnson 2, Genoa Rossi 2, Hannah Palmer 2, Anna Pearson 1, Val Ayala 1

UCLA saves: Georgia Phillips 4, Sydney Chiang 3 UCSB Goals:Imani Clemons 3, Leigh Lyter1, Cami Mras 1, Caitlyn Snyder 1

UCSB saves:Madison Walker 10

