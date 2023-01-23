WIPL Teams Auction: BIG Day for Women’s CRICKET, IPL Teams, Adanis, Ambanis, Glazers & Others to Submit Tech Bids at 10am: Follow LIVE





WIPL Teams Auction – Women’s IPL Teams: Another BIG DAY for women’s cricket in India has arrived. Today, the country’s top business houses will officially compete to buy teams in the Women Indian Premier League (WIPL). IPL team owners, Adanis, Ambanis, Glazer family and 30 other business houses have chosen WIPL Team Tenders. From 10.00 am, interested parties submit their technical bids to the BCCI. The FINANCIAL bids will be placed on Wednesday: Follow IPL 2023 LIVE updates with InsideSport.IN Technical bids will be placed today from 10am

Board to evaluate TECHNICAL bids by TUESDAY evening

Mumbai-based law firm Argus Partners will evaluate the TECHNICAL bids for the BCCI

Parties approved by the BCCI will be asked to make financial offers no later than Wednesday Women’s IPL 2023: BCCI makes BIG change for WIPL, set to allow FIVE Women’s IPL 2023 Franchises: MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, PBKS, GT, DC, RR pick WIPL media rights: Viacom18 wins IPL media rights for women for 951 crore for WIPL Teams Auction: BIG day for Women’s CRICKET, IPL teams, Adanis, Ambanis, Glazers and others to submit technical bids for Women’s IPL teams today: Follow LIVE UPDATES Women’s IPL Teams Auction – Who’s All Participating? InsideSport previously reported that nearly 30 business houses have purchased the tender document. The BCCI expects a huge windfall with more than 30 companies entering the race to own a franchise. The inaugural WIPL season will have 5 teams with all 10 IPL franchises and other companies also competing to own a WIPL team. Interested companies include Haldiram, Infosys, Shriram Group, Manchester United owners, Adanis and all 10 IPL team owners. Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have all confirmed that they will bid for WIPL Teams. The base price is not fixed and offers are accepted for a period of 10 years (2023-32). The BCCI has imposed a net worth clause of INR 1000 crore.

Do not keep a BASE PRICE for the BIDDING

WIPL media rights were auctioned for 951 Crores to VIACOM-18 for a period of 5 years. According to reports, Indian snack and restaurant company Haldirams has also expressed interest in purchasing the Women IPL team. Haldirams retrieved the document a few days before the January 21 deadline. The ITT is available for purchase for a non-refundable fee of Rs five lakh. The BCCI has included 10 Indian cities and their locations in the tender, allowing a single party to bid for more than one city. The bids are accepted for a period of 10 years (2023-32). WIPL 2023: Who is interested? All 10 IPL teams have purchased the ITT

ILT20 owners Adani (Gulf Giants) and Capri Global (Sharjah Warriors) have also taken up the tender.

Glazer Family, owner of Manchester United, has also accepted the tender.

Two cement companies, Chettinad Cement and JK Cement, have taken up the document.

Chennai-based Shriram Group, Nilgiri Group and AW Katkuri Group are also in the fray.

The GMR Group and JSW Group, joint owners of Delhi Capitals, have established a separate ITT.

APL Apollo and Haldiram are also in the fray. The BCCI will open the sealed bids on January 25 and announce the winner of the concessions. WIPL 2023 Team auction Why so interesting? 30 Companies have already selected the TENDER Documents

All 10 IPL teams are competing to acquire WIPL franchises.

WIPL Media Rights Auction to give confidence to the POTENTIAL BUYERS

From the media rights value, the teams will initially get a minimum of Rs 25 crore (in a ratio of 80:20) and can earn up to 30 crore per season.

This should cover the bulk of the annual franchise fee.

WIPL Team Auction is scheduled for January 25

