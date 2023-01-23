Sports
2024 quarterback tells Luke Kromenhoek why he is loyal to Noles
The offers keep rolling in for 4-star quarterback recruit Luke Kromenhoek in 2024, but he remains committed to his promise to Florida State.
Kromenhoek, who attended FSU’s Junior Day on Saturday, added that he is working to get other 2024 recruits into the Seminoles class.
“It’s been great to come back here and see everybody and see some of the guys that I’m trying to recruit and just raise the hype and talk about it and get them to pull the trigger,” he said as he finished his story. visit.
Florida State Football: Rating of the Seminoles’ Transfer Portal Signatories as the Portal Closes
‘It feels great’: New Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr. excited to be close to home
Florida State football: Seminoles update roster with 2023 signers
According to 247Sports, FSU’s eight-commitment 2024 class ranks fourth in the country with 5-star running back Kameron Davis the crown jewel of the class.
With eight commits, there’s plenty of room for more talent in FSU’s classroom.
“I spoke to Landon Thomas, the tight end,” Kromenhoek said. ‘He’s up there. So we’re trying to get him.’
Thomas, the No. 1 tight end prospect in the class and a Georgia commit, also attended Junior Day.
Kromenhoek revealed his pitch to entice Thomas to reverse his promise.
“Look where we’re going,” said Kromenhoek. “We’re on the rise again. The coaching staff are incredible, the fans are incredible. There’s no better place.”
According to 247Sports, Kromenhoek is now at 10 offers. He received an offer from fellow ACC rival Georgia Tech on Friday.
But the 6-foot-4 signal caller stays true to the program that made its first Division 1 offering.
“It’s just everything. Every time I come, the coaching staff treats me like family, they treat my family like family,” said Kromenhoek. “That’s really big for me. The fan base is huge too. There’s no better fan base. Every time I try to tweet to get a guy they’re here and hype my posts up and like them . I think the whole program is great.”
Kromenhoek also said that watching quarterback Jordan Travis make the jump last season played in FSU’s favor.
According to Pro Football Focus, in his first full season as a starting quarterback, Travis led all Power Five QBs with an overall offensive rating of 91.8. Travis finished with career-highs in completion percentage (64%), yards (3,214), and touchdowns (24), while throwing five interceptions. He also added 417 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
“The jump he made from last year to this year was incredible,” said Kromenhoek. “You have to give credit to (head) coach (Mike) Norvell and (quarterbacks) coach (Tony) Tokarz and (offensive coordinator Alex) Atkins.
“They’ve all played their part in creating it and making it better every day. So I definitely think that’s huge. And I can’t wait to be here.”
Kromenhoek led the Benedictine Military School (Ga.) to its second consecutive state championship in December. He completed 171 of 263 passes (65%) for 2,576 yards with 24 touchdowns to three interceptions. He also rushed 139 times for 453 yards and seven more touchdowns.
Kromenhoek did not make his journey alone. His 7-on-7 teammates were also treated to a visit, during which she watched FSU and learned more about the program.
“We had a lot of young guys who never experienced this,” Kromenhoek said. “The staff was great. They brought them in and took some shots. I think it made the guys a few years, so that was cool.”
Reach Ehsan Kassimat [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).
Nobody covers the Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat.
|
