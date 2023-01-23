Elena Rybakina defeats Iga Swiatek at Australian Open





If you went to the placings, Sunday’s result was an upset. Rybakina is seeded 22nd, but that is misleading. She received no ranking points for winning Wimbledon as the tours robbed the tournament of points in retaliation for the decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine. Born and raised in Russia before switching allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018, Rybakina was unaffected by the ban, but without the 2,000 points normally awarded to the singles champion, she received no ranking boost for her win. With those points, she would have been comfortably in the top 10 and would have also qualified for last year’s eight-player WTA Finals, where a mammoth worth of points was still available. Although she and her team appealed to the WTA to grant her a wild card into the event based on her Wimbledon win, the WTA did not grant the request. I think she deserved it, Stefano Vukov, her coach, said on Sunday. And people also don’t realize that players get big bonuses from their sponsors for finishing in the top five or top 10 that can amount to millions of dollars, so not getting the points from Wimbledon definitely cost her. Representing Kazakhstan makes it more challenging to market her globally than, say, representing a Grand Slam country. For Vukov, that’s part of the reason she’s gotten more Off Broadway court engagements than a typical first-time Wimbledon champion. Where you come from has a big influence on the respect you get on tour, he said. Not to be biased or negative about it, but it is what it is. The biggest markets we have are the US and China. You might get more recognition if you’re from the US than you might from Kazakhstan, which is completely understandable. In Kazakhstan she receives enormous recognition, but worldwide, internationally, it does have influence.

