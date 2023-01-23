Boys Hockey: Josh Hillukka’s goal gives Panthers an OT victory over Bagley/Fosston – Park Rapids Enterprise





PARK RAPIDS Josh Hillukka scored the game-winning goal to give the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ hockey team their second straight victory at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena. Joey Hillukka and Conner Hanson provided the deciding power play goal 2:01 into overtime as the Panthers defeated Section 8A rivals Bagley/Fosston 6-5 on Friday, January 20. Park Rapids beat Wadena-Deer Creek 3-2 in overtime in the last appearance at home. Despite being outshot 14-5, the Panthers were able to tie the game at 2-2 after the first period. Markus Olson opened the scoring for Bagley/Fosston with a power play goal 5:26 into the match before Joey Hillukka equalized at 10:36. The Flyers regained a 2-1 lead on Breckin Levin’s short goal at 2:05 before Braden Stewart tied the score at 2-2 by scoring with :07 left in the period. Alex Christenson scored 4:46 into the second period to give Bagley/Fosston a 3–2 lead before the Panthers responded by scoring the next three goals. Joey Hillukka’s power play goal at 7:48 tied the game at 3-3. Jeron Pinoniemi and Hanson assisted in that goal. Wyatt Tischer then set up Kale Ravnaas at 8:53, while Joey Hillukka and Hanson assisted on a Pinoniemi goal 12 seconds later as Park Rapids took a 5–3 lead in the third period. The Panthers had a 14–6 lead in shots during that span. The Flyers scored twice on eight shots in the third period to force overtime. Isaac Schermerhorn scored at 11:14 before Quinton Friborg’s goal with 12 seconds left in regulation forced an extra period. Bagley/Fosston was called for an elbow penalty 15 seconds into extra time, making Josh Hillukka the match winner. Goaltender Sawyer Torkelson finished with 25 saves as the Panthers improved to 4-2 against section opponents and 8-5 overall. Bagley/Fosston, who had a 30-23 lead in shots, fell to 5-2 in section games and 11-6 overall. FIRST PERIOD: 1, Bagley, Olson (Hansen, Fribourg), 5:26. 1, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka, 10:36. 2, Bagley, Levin (Olson), 14:05. 2, Park Rapids, Stewart, 4:53 p.m. Penalties: Bagley 2, Park Rapids 1. SECOND PERIOD: 3, Bagley, Christenson (Nelson), 4:46. 3, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi, Hanson), 7:48. 4, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (Tischer), 8:53. 5, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Joey Hillukka, Hanson), 9:05. Penalties: Bagley 1, Park Rapids 2. THIRD PERIOD: 4, Bagley, Schermerhorn (Olson, Hansen), 11:14. 5, Bagley, Friborg (Olson, Hansen), 16:48. Penalties: Bagley, 1, Park Rapids, 2. OVERTIME: 6, Park Rapids, Josh Hillukka (Joey Hillukka, Hanson), 2:01. Penalties: Bagley 1, Park Rapids 0. GOALIE SAVES: Bagley/Fosston (Fontaine) 3-11-3-017. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 12-5-6-225. Panthers Double Blades WAHPETON Joey Hillukka scored four goals to lead the Panthers to an 8-4 victory over Breckenridge/Wahpeton at Stern Sports Arena on Thursday, January 19. The Panthers dominated the game and finished with a 40-14 lead in shots in this Mid-State Conference game. Reid Pinoniemi opened the scoring just 1:27 into the game on a Parker Vinge assist before the Blades tied the score 2:05 later on Jace Johanson’s power play goal. Vinge and Ravnaas assisted on Joey Hillukka’s first goal at 4:09 before Park Rapids claimed a 3-1 lead as Jeron Pinoniemi and Hanson set up a power play goal by Josh Hillukka at 7:38. Breckenridge narrowed the gap to 4-2 when Josiah Breuer scored on the power play with :03 left in the opening period. Joey Hillukka opened the second period with his second goal at 5:57 on a Hanson assist. Kai McDonald’s goal at 7:38 made it 4-3 before Joey Hillukka completed his hat-trick at 9:45. Vinge assisted on that goal as the Panthers used a 12-4 lead in shots to claim a 5-3 lead. The Panthers controlled the third period and used a 17-3 lead in shots to seal the win. Ravnaas scored on a Braden Stewart assist 6:10 into the final period before Josh Hoffman scored 15 seconds later as the Brades trailed 6–4. Joey Hillukka scored with 4:05 to play with a Ravnaas assist and Shad Torola capped off the win with a goal with 18 seconds left. Torkelson needed to make just 10 saves as the Panthers improved to 3-3 in conference play. Park Rapids, who beat the Blades 6-0 earlier this season, won despite going 1 for 7 on the power play. Breckenridge fell to 0-5 in the conference and 0-15 overall. The four goals were the most scored this season for the Blades, who were shutout nine times. Breckenridge/Wahpeton 2 1 14 FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, R. Pinoniemi (Vinge), 1:27. 1, Breckenridge, Johanson (Rittenour, McDonald), 3:32. 2, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Vinge, Ravnaas), 4:09. 3, Park Rapids, Josh Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi, Hanson), 7:38. 2, Breckenridge, Breuer (Rittenour, Johanson), 16:57. Penalties: Park Rapids 4, Breckenridge 3. SECOND PERIOD: 4, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Hanson), 5:57. 3, Breckenridge, McDonald (Rittenour, Breuer), 7:38. 5, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Vinge), 9:45. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, Breckenridge 1. THIRD PERIOD: 6, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (Stewart), 6:10. 4, Breckenridge, Hoffman (DeVries, Ritter), 6:25. 7, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Ravnaas), 12:55. 8, Park Rapids, Torola, 4:42 p.m. Penalties: Park Rapids 2, Breckenridge 3. GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Torkelson) 5-3-210. Breckenridge (Withuski) 8-10-1432.

