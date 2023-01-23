Singhania School peddlers win table tennis tournament | Kanpur news







Kanpur: Hawkers of Sir Padampat Singhania School (SPSS) stole the show from the Sports Hub table tennis championship when they won the championship from four final day events held at the Sports Hub on Sunday. The Singhania School won the group championship for both boys and girls for juniors and seniors.SPSS in the senior boys group final beat Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Jai Narayan Vidya Mandir and Puranchandra Vidya Niketan in this group and took third place. SPSS defeated DPS Azad Nagar in the girls' final. Jai Narayan Vidya Mandir and KK Girls College jointly emerged as third place holders. SPSS defeated Seth AnandRam Jaipuria School in the final of the junior boys group. DPS Azad Nagar and Sanatan Dharam Education Center jointly took third place. In the girls group, they humiliated Seth AnandRam Jaipuria School in the finals to take the top position. Jai Narayan Vidya Mandir got the third place.

Aryan Arora and Daksh Khandelwal came first and second in the under 15 boys event. Avinash Malhotra and Ayush Gupta declared joint third place holders.

Similarly, Abhana Layal won the under-15 girls’ individual event by defeating Suvigya in the final. Nisha Jaiswal and Kenisha Muskan declared themselves third place holders.

In the under-17 boys group, Advit Gupta, Aryan Arora and Ashutosh Gupta and Daksh Khandelwal emerged as first, second and third place holders. Srishti Mishra won the under-15 girls championship.

Suvigya Kushwaha finished second. Amsha Gupta and Abhana Layal took third place.

Under-19 (Boys)-1. Advin Gupta, 2. Daksh Khandelwal, 3. Avinash Malhotra and Aryan Arora Girls-1. Srishti Mishra, 2. Tanya Rana, 3. Amisha Gupta and Abhana Layal.

Satyam Giri defeated Advin Gupta in the men’s group final while Srishti Mishra defeated Tanya Rana in the girls’ final. 40 + Veteran Group-1, Dilip Sen, 2, Ashish Kapoor, 50 + Veteran 1. Ashish Kapoor, 2. Anurag Jaiswal.

After the final, DM Vishak G Iyer district and Rajeev Garg, TSH General Manager gave away cash prizes to the top three winners of each group. The winner received Rs 5100 cash prize while second and third place holders got Rs 3100 and 2100 respectively.

He also congratulated two physically disabled players Abhishek Singh, Amaresh Singh and Shyam Pal. Olympian Archana Pandey and Parag Agarwal, coach of the Indian TT team were also congratulated and awarded a cash prize of Rs 11,000 each.

