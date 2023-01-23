Spartans Gymnastics beat No. 3 Michigan in front of sold-out crowds





EAST LANSING, Michigan –Behind the sixth best score in school history, the No. 14 Michigan State gymnastics team defeated No. 3 Michigan, 197,200-196,975 on Alumni Day in a packed Jenison Field House Sunday night. Michigan State got its first win against Michigan since winning the State of Michigan Classic on February 3, 2007 in East Lansing. With the win, MSU improves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan is now 4-2 overall and 0-1 in league games. “Knowing the tradition of that (Michigan) program, where they’ve been, where they’re from and what they’ve done over so many years — to know that we did that tonight is amazing,” said head coach Mike Rowe “I’m so proud of the girls, my staff, everyone.” After the encounter, former Spartan gymnasts helped the team celebrate with a post-game ceremony. freshman Nikki Smith clinched the all-around title with a career-best 39.525, tying head coach Nicole (Curler) Jones (2008) and Kristen Coleman (2007) for fifth in school history. The Spartans started strong with a season-high 49.400 on vault to capture the even title. The score tied a school record set last season at the NCAA Seattle Regional Finals on April 2, 2022. Nikki Smith won the event title with a career-high 9.950, which was her first vault victory. sophomore Skyla Schulte tied for third place with Michigan’s Sierra Brooks with a score of 9.900. Michigan State edged Michigan on bars 49,250-49,150, another season high for MSU. Junior Delanie Harkness and freshmen Olivia Zsarmani , along with UM’s Abby Heiskell, tied for first on bars with a score of 9.875. Senior George Jacquard and Nikki Smith tied for fourth place with 9,850 scores to match. Jackard reached an all-time high with her 9,875. As the teams moved into the final two rotations, Michigan State captured a season high on beam with a 49,275. sophomore Gabriel Stephen and Natalie Wojcik of Michigan tied for the beam title with a score of 9.900, marking a career high for Stephen. Juniors Baleigh Garcia and Giana Calef tied for fourth with matching scores of 9,850. Kalefe’s score was a career high. With a tight game heading into the final rotation, both teams excelled on floor. The Wolverines defeated the Spartans on floor, 49.550-49.275, but MSU was able to clinch the win for MSU. Michigan’s Sierra Brooks captured victory on floor with a 9.950, the highest score of the night. Nikki Smith had the highest Spartan score on floor, finishing with a 9.900 to place fourth. Michigan State is back in action on Sunday, January 29 in Maryland at 1 p.m

