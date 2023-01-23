Where Ducks are among the most watched teams in 2022





When it comes to the landscape of college football in today’s day and age, one of the most important numbers to keep track of has not to do with a team’s success on the field, but rather the number of eyes they get on it. In the world of conference rescheduling, the idea of ​​TV ratings has become increasingly important. With teams like Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, followed by USC and UCLA fleeing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the game has changed. You now have a program like the Oregon Ducks about to find a new conference to play in, and pieces continue to move across the chessboard for years to come. Buy Ducks tickets However, the most important factor in any possible move is determining the value of the Ducks. Eugene isn’t a big market, and while Oregon may not offer the same glamor as Los Angeles with the Trojans and Bruins, it’s become clear that when the Ducks are on, people tune in. We saw that earlier this week when we went through the ratings in the Pac-12 and looked at which school was ahead. Spoiler alert, it was Oregon over both USC and UCLA. So where do the Ducks stand when it comes to a national playing field? Let’s take a look: 25 UCLA Bruins

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:1,591 million Games with 4 million viewers:1 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Average number of viewers per game in 2022: 1.68M Games with 4 million viewers:1 23 Oklahoma earlier

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:1,748 million Games with 4 million viewers:0 22 Ole Miss Rebels

Average number of viewers per game in 2022: 1,753M Games with 4 million viewers:1 21 Razorbacks from Arkansas

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:1.80M Games with 4 million viewers:1 20 Chestnut Tigers

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:1,863M Games with 4 million viewers:3 19 Maryland turtles

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:1,864M Games with 4 million viewers:2 18 Texas A&M Aggies

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:1.87m Games with 4 million viewers:1 17 Michigan State Spartans

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:1.91M Games with 4 million viewers:2 16 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:1.98M Games with 4 million viewers:1 15 Seminoles of the state of Florida

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:2.03M Games with 4 million viewers:2 14 USC Trojans

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:2.07M Games with 4 million viewers:2 13 TCU Horned Frogs

Average number of viewers per game in 2022: 2.20M Games with 4 million viewers:3 12 Oregon ducks

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:2.21M Games with 4 million viewers:1 11 Florida Gators

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:2.57m Games with 4 million viewers:4 10 Clemson Tigers

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:2.59 million Games with 4 million viewers:3 9 Penn State Nittany Lions

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:3.05 million Games with 4 million viewers:3 8 Texas Longhorns

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:3.06M Games with 4 million viewers:3 7 LSU Tigers

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:3.22 million Games with 4 million viewers:2 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irishmen

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:3.3m Games with 4 million viewers:2 5 Georgian bulldogs

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:3.5 million Games with 4 million viewers:5 4 Tennessee Volunteers

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:4.13m Games with 4 million viewers:6 3 Michigan Wolverines

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:4.37 million Games with 4 million viewers:7 2 Alabama crimson tide

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:5.11M Games with 4 million viewers:7 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Average number of viewers per game in 2022:5.80M Games with 4 million viewers:8

