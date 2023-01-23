Women’s Tennis Takes Two Sweeps to Open Double Season – LSU





BATON ROUGE, De. The LSU women’s tennis team (2-0) opened the 2023 double season with two 4-0 wins over the ULM Warhawks (0-2) on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. Taylor’s thoughts

You do all the hard work with the team all year long, so getting two strong wins today was great for them, head coach Taylor Fogleman said. The team did great, especially with three players playing in their first career doubles (Noor Carrington, Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase). It doesn’t matter if you were the best junior tennis player in the world, double matches are different beasts than individual tournaments. I thought our entire team, from our freshmen to our veteran student Mia (Rabinowitz), played well today. Result doubles match 1

The first game of the day started with doubles starting at 10am CT. The veteran combination of graduate student Mia Rabinowitz and senior Nina Geissler opened the doubles round with a strong 6-2 victory over Mackenzie King and Angela del Campo in third place in doubles. The double was achieved moments later when the No. 7-ranked duo of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase secured a 6-2 victory over Alice Klinteby and Alessandra Anghel in the No. 1 double spot. Results singles match 1

Rabinowitz picked up where she left off from doubles as she gave LSU a 2–0 lead with a sixth-place singles win. Rabinowitz played a perfect game against King as she managed to beat the Warhawk 6-0, 6-0 to get her first singles win of the doubles season. The lead was extended to 3-0 after senior Safiya Carrington secured a straight set victory over Oleksandra Balaba. Carrington dropped just one game in the first set as she won 6–1 before repeating the score in the second. The 4-0 victory was secured in the No. 5 spot as freshman Nikita Vishwase marked her debut in two seasons with a straight set victory over Tamara Bachmann. Vishwase beat her opponent, 6-0, in set one before dropping just one game in the second set to win 6-1 and secure the first win of the year. Results doubles match 2

After a two and a half hour break, the second game started at 2:00 PM CT. Safiya Carrington and fellow senior Maggie Cubitt started the game brilliantly as they beat Klinteby and Bachmann in second place 6-0 to give LSU the early advantage. The No. 7 ranked pair of Komar and Vishwase again took the double, this time the pair defeated Anghel and Balaba in a dominant 6-1 scoreline. Results singles match 2

Rabinowitz picked up her second singles win of the day and LSU’s first of the second game as she defeated King in the No. 5 singles lane. Rabinowitz dropped just one game in the first set, 6-1, before beating her opponent 6-0 in the second set to clinch the straight set victory and give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the game . Safiya Carrington picked up her second singles win of the day as she secured a straight set victory over Anghel. Carrington took an early lead in the first set, winning it 6–2. The senior repeated the scoring in the second set as she reclaimed her lane and extended LSU’s lead to 3-0. The second sweep was achieved in the No. 1 spot, where No. 32-ranked Komar defeated doubles foe Balaba. Komar opened the match with a 6-2 win in the first set before holding off an attack from Balaba in the second set as she won 6-3 to complete the second sweep of the day. Next one

The Tigers will return to the LSU Tennis Complex when they host Ivy League opposition Harvard on Friday, January 27 at 2 p.m. CT. follow us

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.facebook.com/lsuwten. LSU 4, ULM 0 10 a.m. Match Singles competition #32 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) v Alessandra Anghel (ULM) 6-1, 5-2, unfinished Morning Carrington (LSU) def. Oleksandra Balaba (ULM) 6-1, 6-1 Nina Geissler (LSU) vs. Alice Klinteby (ULM) 6-2, 1-0, unfinished Maggie Cubitt (LSU) vs. Giovanna Pereira (ULM) 6-0, 3-2, unfinished Nikita Vishwase (LSU) defeated. Tamra Bachmann (ULM) 6-0, 6-1 Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) defeated. Mackenzie King (ULM) 6-0, 6-0 Doubles competition #7 Defeats Nikita Vishwase/Anastasiya Komar (LSU). Alice Klinteby/Alessandra Angel 6-2 Maggie Cubitt/Safiya Carrington (LSU) vs. Oleksandra Balaba/Giovanna Pereira 5-3, unfinished Nina Geissler/Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) defeated. Mackenzie King/Angela del Campo 6-2 Match Notes: ULM 0-1 LSU 1-0 Order of Finish: Doubles (3.1); Singles (6,2,5) LSU 4, ULM 0 14:00 Contest Singles competition #32 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) defeats. Oleksandra Balaba (ULM) 6-2, 6-3 Safiya Carrington (LSU) defeated. Alessandra Anghel (ULM) 6-2, 6-2 Nina Geissler (LSU) vs. Giovanna Pereira (ULM) 6-1, 5-2, unfinished Nikita Vishwase (LSU) vs. Alice Klinteby (ULM) 6-3, 3-5, unfinished

5. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) defeated. Mackenzie King 6-1, 6-0 Norwegian Carrington (LSU) v Tamara Bachmann 5-7, 4-2, unfinished Doubles competition #7 Defeats Nikita Vishwase/Anastasiya Komar (LSU). Alessandra Anghel/P;elsamdra Balaba 6-1 Maggie Cubitt/Safiya Carrington (LSU) defeated. Alice Klinteby/Tamara Bachmann 6-0 Norwegian Carrington/Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) vs. Mackenzie King/Giovanna Pereira 4-3, unfinished Match Notes: ULM 0-2 LSU 2-0 Order of Finish: Doubles (2.1); Singles (5,2,1)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lsusports.net/news/2023/01/22/womens-tennis-grabs-two-sweeps-to-open-dual-season/

