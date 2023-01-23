My thoughts on the trade rumors of Reimer, Karlsson and Meier





Watch My Sharks Pregame Live Hit! I talked about the trade rumors circulating around the San Jose Sharks Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson and James Reimer. Here are the highlights of my hit. On Timo Meier I summarized an eventful few days of Meier news. Elliotte Friedman reported yesterday that the San Jose Sharks were willing to extend teams interested in trading for Meier with Meiers agent Claude Lemieux. However, Lemieux told San Jose Hockey Now that doesn’t mean Meier’s days with the Sharks are numbered. Lemieux doesn’t close the door when Meier returns to Sharks On Erik Karlsson, Pierre LeBrun speculated that Karlsson will not be with the San Jose Sharks next season. He doesn’t think Karlsson will be dealt with before this trade deadline because of his huge contract that has four years left after this season with an $11.5 million dollar AAV, but he thinks that by June when teams will have a better idea of what the salary ceiling will be. interest in Karlsson will pick up in the coming years and lead to a transaction by the autumn. My personal opinion: It will still be difficult for a team to fit Karlsson into their budget. I think teams will also be suspicious of Karlsson’s recent track record, consecutive unimpressive campaigns in 2019-20 and 2020-21, a good but injury-shortened 2021-22 season, and his current career season pace. Perhaps it will take Karlsson consecutive elite years to dispel the fear? LeBrun thinks Sharks will trade Karlsson by the fall As for James Reimer, I felt that since Reimer isn’t seen as a playoff-caliber starter in the entire league, he won’t master much in the trade. He may be the San Jose Sharks starter, but on a playoff team, he’s a backup, albeit a high end. What’s that worth? Playoff starters like Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner get second round picks. Reimer? You’re lucky to get a third, and a source recently suggested that a fourth or a fifth is more likely. Shark Trade Values ​​Besides Karlsson, Meier? (+) Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

