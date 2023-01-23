Shockers Sweep ORU, 7-0 – Wichita State Athletics





Next game: Drake 28-01-2023 | 2:00 28 Jan (Sat) / 2:00 PM Drake History Wichita State dominantly won its home opener at Wichita Country Club on Sunday, passing Oral Roberts 7-0. The Shockers (1-1) dropped just one game to Nos. 2 and 3 doubles to take the first point of the game. “We really set a great tone in doubles right from the start,” head coach Colin Foster said. “We stayed aggressive in close games.” WSU swept all six of ORU’s singles matches (0-1) in straight sets plus a bonus No. 7 singles match. “We competed really well,” said Foster. “We had several competitive first sets and stayed aggressive and calm in those moments and then kept our foot on the accelerator in second sets.” Beginners Theodora Chantava and Marlene Förster each had their first collegiate singles wins. “Theodora and Marlene, as freshmen, did well winning the first sets very close together (Theodora from 2-5 down) and taking big steps forward similar to Kristina (Kudryavtseva) against Kansas yesterday,” said Foster. “We have a great mix of youth and experience in this team and they are all feeling really good.” The Shockers continued their homestand over the next three weekends with games against Drake (2 p.m., Saturday, January 28), Abilene Christian (4 p.m., Friday, February 3), and UT Arlington (2 p.m., Saturday, February 11). All three take place at the Wichita Country Club. Entrance is free. Wichita State 7, Oral Roberts 0 Sunday January 22

Wichita, Kan. | Wichita country club

WSU (1-1), ORU (0-1) Doubles:

1.Kong/Kurahashi (WSU) vs. Grammatikaki/Morini (ORU) — 4-2, unfinished

2. Anzo/Kudryavtseva (WSU) defeated. Lebedeva/Miley (ORU) — 6-1

3. Chantava/Whitaker (WSU) defeated. Iskakova/Sorokina (ORU) — 6-0 Singles:

1. Jessica Anzo (WSU) def. Sasha Lebedeva (ORU) — 6-3, 6-2

2. Natsumi Kurahashi (WSU) def. Chara Grammatikaki (ORU) — 6-3, 6-3

3. Lingwei Kong (WSU) def. Reagan Miley (ORU) — 6-2, 6-1

4. Theodora Chantava (WSU) def. Luna Morini (ORU) — 7-5, 6-0

5. Kristina Kudryavtseva (WSU) def. Arina Sorokina (ORU) — 6-2, 6-2

6. Marlene Foerster (WSU) defeats. Zere Iskakova (ORU) — 7-5, 6-1 Additional match: Clara Whitaker (WSU) def. Kaede Tada (ORU) — 8-0

