Parade Celebrates Football Team Tulane Green Wave | News

Thousands of students, alumni and fans lined up to catch throws from members of the Tulane football team as they rode floats to a celebration gathering on campus on Sunday afternoon at Blaine Kern Mardi Gras World.
But the biggest cheer probably came when coach Willie Fritz called out Alex Bauman, who was standing among his Green Wave teammates under the podium on the Berger Family Lawn, to get ready for another pass from quarterback Michael Pratt.
“Now, goddammit, you’ve got to catch this freaking football, right? And there’ll be no doubt that this is a catch,” Fritz said with a laugh.
Catch made, Bauman was swamped by his teammates, just as he was after the game-winning touchdown catch in Tulane’s dramatic, come-from-behind 46-45 Cotton Bowl win over Southern California on Jan. 2.
Fritz also told the audience his secret weapon as he prepared the team for the Cotton Bowl: payback for a long-lost Rose Bowl loss by USC.
“It was really to get revenge on USC for that 1932 game,” he said. “Our guys talked about that 32 game all week as we prepped for the ball game. They beat us 21-12 and we were so excited to get the chance to get those guys back.”
Linebacker Nick Anderson, one of three team captains to join Fritz on the podium, said his most valuable moment during the 2022 season came at the end of the American Athletic Conference championship game, when Tulane defeated Central Florida at Yulman Stadium, 45-28. on December 3.
“I’m on my knee at the 30-yard line and I see you running up the field, man,” he told the crowd. “To see all the tears, all the smiles, everyone just cried their eyes out.
“We did it for you, so don’t underestimate the part you’ve played, the support you’ve given us all season.”
In addition to the Cotton Bowl victory and winning the AAC Championship, Tulane finished the season ranked No. 9 in both the final Associated Press and Coaches polls.
And Fritz was named the 2022 George Munger College Coach of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club, the 2022 AAC Coach of the Year, and the 2022 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year by the Dodd Foundation and the Peach Bowl.
Athletic director Troy Dannon highlighted the team’s performance during an unusually stressful four years.
“When they were freshmen, they lost the spring ball because of Covid,” he said. “And when they were sophomores, Covid messed around all year. Most of these guys have had about 500 Covid tests during their sophomore year just to practice and play.
“And then last year, we thought we were ready to go and that doggone (Hurricane) Ida came along,” Dannon said. “Finally, their senior year, their fourth year, a normal year, and look what they’ve done.”
The biggest catalyst for the turnaround in Tulane football was the decision 14 years ago to build a new Yulman Stadium on campus, said Tulane President Michael Fitts.
“This has been a truly magical season,” he said.
Those who attended the celebration, which was postponed a day to Sunday due to rain, were able to take selfies in front of Tulane’s ACC championship trophy. The Cotton Bowl trophy hasn’t arrived on campus yet.