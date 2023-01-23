Parade Celebrates Football Team Tulane Green Wave | News





Thousands of students, alumni and fans lined up to catch throws from members of the Tulane football team as they rode floats to a celebration gathering on campus on Sunday afternoon at Blaine Kern Mardi Gras World. But the biggest cheer probably came when coach Willie Fritz called out Alex Bauman, who was standing among his Green Wave teammates under the podium on the Berger Family Lawn, to get ready for another pass from quarterback Michael Pratt. “Now, goddammit, you’ve got to catch this freaking football, right? And there’ll be no doubt that this is a catch,” Fritz said with a laugh. Catch made, Bauman was swamped by his teammates, just as he was after the game-winning touchdown catch in Tulane’s dramatic, come-from-behind 46-45 Cotton Bowl win over Southern California on Jan. 2. Fritz also told the audience his secret weapon as he prepared the team for the Cotton Bowl: payback for a long-lost Rose Bowl loss by USC. “It was really to get revenge on USC for that 1932 game,” he said. “Our guys talked about that 32 game all week as we prepped for the ball game. They beat us 21-12 and we were so excited to get the chance to get those guys back.” Linebacker Nick Anderson, one of three team captains to join Fritz on the podium, said his most valuable moment during the 2022 season came at the end of the American Athletic Conference championship game, when Tulane defeated Central Florida at Yulman Stadium, 45-28. on December 3. “I’m on my knee at the 30-yard line and I see you running up the field, man,” he told the crowd. “To see all the tears, all the smiles, everyone just cried their eyes out. “We did it for you, so don’t underestimate the part you’ve played, the support you’ve given us all season.” In addition to the Cotton Bowl victory and winning the AAC Championship, Tulane finished the season ranked No. 9 in both the final Associated Press and Coaches polls. And Fritz was named the 2022 George Munger College Coach of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club, the 2022 AAC Coach of the Year, and the 2022 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year by the Dodd Foundation and the Peach Bowl. Athletic director Troy Dannon highlighted the team’s performance during an unusually stressful four years. “When they were freshmen, they lost the spring ball because of Covid,” he said. “And when they were sophomores, Covid messed around all year. Most of these guys have had about 500 Covid tests during their sophomore year just to practice and play. “And then last year, we thought we were ready to go and that doggone (Hurricane) Ida came along,” Dannon said. “Finally, their senior year, their fourth year, a normal year, and look what they’ve done.” The biggest catalyst for the turnaround in Tulane football was the decision 14 years ago to build a new Yulman Stadium on campus, said Tulane President Michael Fitts. “This has been a truly magical season,” he said. Those who attended the celebration, which was postponed a day to Sunday due to rain, were able to take selfies in front of Tulane’s ACC championship trophy. The Cotton Bowl trophy hasn’t arrived on campus yet.

This work is supported with a grant funded by the Walton Family Foundation and administered by the Society of Environmental Journalists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nola.com/news/thousands-crowd-tulane-campus-to-celebrate-green-wave-football-teams-epic-2022-season/article_cd90a168-9aa9-11ed-ab78-678c635a2a92.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos