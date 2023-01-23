Sports
Dylan Quinn honored at Mass. Hockey Games – NBC Boston
A Massachusetts high school hockey team won an emotional game Saturday night as players honored their teammate who died in a car accident last weekend.
The Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical SchoolI hockey team defeated Southeastern Regional at Raynham Ice Arena, NBC affiliate WJAR reportedwith players wearing the number 33 in honor of Dylan Quinn.
The 16-year-old was a passenger in his friend’s Mazda pickup truck when the vehicle crashed on Myricks Street in Berkley around 7:30am last Sunday, hitting a utility pole and then a tree before coming to rest upside down.
The Bristol County District Attorney said the two teens had left a Dunkin just before the fatal accident. Quinn was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.
Quinn was a junior at Bristol-Plymouth in Taunton, where the Chief Inspector called his death last weekend “a tragic loss”.
A goalkeeper for the boys’ varsity hockey team, Quinn began playing the sport when he was just four years old and was a born athlete, according to his obituary. He also enjoyed lacrosse and snowboarding, and loved all things adventure and risk.
“Dylan was known for his infectious grin, his ability to make people laugh, to brighten up a day and for his many jokes,” read his obituary, which also described him as a natural leader, a kind person and a true and loyal friend .
In the days following the tragedy, Quinn’s friends and family began using the hashtag “Sticks out for Dylan” in social media posts to honor the teen, with people across the Bay State placing hockey sticks on their front porches to show their love for Quinn. to show. and the mass hockey community.
A moment of silence was held for the Rehoboth teen prior to Attleboro’s hockey game vs. Holliston on Monday night, as the team wrote in a Facebook post, “The Attleboro Hockey Family mourns the loss of friend and teammate to many, Dylan Quinn. We stand with the Quinn family and Southeastern Regional-Bristol Plymouth Hockey in honor and memory of Dylan’s young life.”
The Attleboro High School hockey team also held a raffle raffle during Saturday night’s game, with all proceeds going to a GoFundMe started for the Quinn family.
Also in Attleboro, Bishop Feehan’s hockey team shared a message on Facebook that read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dylan Quinn’s family and the entire Bristol/Plymouth community upon learning of this tragic loss.”
The Boston Bruins also honor Quinn, noting that the goalie was involved in some of the organization’s hockey clinics.
The Bruins hung a #33 jersey with Quinn’s name on it in their locker room ahead of their game against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Sunday night.
“The #NHLBruins are extremely saddened by the tragic passing of BP-Southeastern goaltender Dylan Quinn, who has volunteered at several of our Learn to Play clinics over the years,” the Bruins wrote in an Instagram post. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates at this difficult time.”
Quinn is survived by his younger brother Connor and his parents Michael and Cara.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visit to be held on Saturday 4 February from 10am to 2pm at the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest in Swansea. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at Bristol-Plymouth High School Gymnasium, located at 207 Hart St. in Taunton.
Berkley and state police continue to investigate the cause of the crash that killed Quinn.
