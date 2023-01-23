Night table tennis: a legacy returns to Patan

January 9, Kathmandu. Patan leads in continuity of cultural traditions compared to other regions of the country. Night table tennis has now been added to the list of positive community initiatives.

The efforts of the Lalitpur District Table Tennis Association to develop Night TT as a culture in the streets of Patan have been supported locally and by the community since five decades ago.

Table tennis is an indoor sport recognized as an Olympic sport. Before basketball and futsal became popular, table tennis was the most popular sport in schools and campuses. Now Patan is trying to make table tennis a part of his native culture.

It has been four years since the table tennis tournament was organized during Rathi by setting up tents in the open space in the metropolis of Lalitpur. The competition, called Lalitpur Mayors Cup, includes categories ranging from age groups, national players to veterans. The fourth edition in Ward No. 12 ended last week.

Senior players say that night table tennis tournament in Patan started from 2030. At that time, there were green cement boards in every village. Many people were attracted to table tennis because there was no financial burden for bats and balls. Table tennis tournaments were organized every year in Patans Sundara, Mapal, Kutisougal, Pulchok, Thyagagal in rotation.

There were no other forms of entertainment in our time. At the time of the game, after the evening, people gathered to watch the game. 4/5 Hundred people come to watch the match. Making noise was fun, remembers Pannakaji Shakya, the winner of the 2039 night competition held in Maple.

Pannakaji was Patan’s star player in his time. It has inspired many youngsters to see him regularly compete in nightly tournaments and win titles. Pannakaji did not play for the national team, but Rajendra Kapali and Ravindra Shakya, who were excited to see him play, represented Nepal and reached the international level.

Pannakaji welcomed the efforts of the Lalitpur District TT Association to bring back the table tennis atmosphere of Patan almost five decades ago. He, who is also the former joint secretary of the association, said, “The Mayors Cup has been started to bring back the atmosphere of TT in Patan. The atmosphere of TT match remained maximum in Patan after the stadium. Mapal, Sundara and Nagbahal of Patan are the most active places.

In the fourth edition, Jagdishwar Prasad Joshi won against Ward No. 19 the gold medal in the Ex-military over 60 category. He is also the vice president of the District TT Association. He said he plays table tennis to encourage children.

With the convenience of mobile phones and television, social problems have arisen among children. According to Joshi, the competition has been organized with the risk of long term impact on the community in mind as they do not like to leave home and participate in sports activities.

In the beginning it is difficult to get the children out of the house. After they get out and learn to play, they don’t want to go home. We play to motivate the children as much as possible. Today’s kids have to leave home anyway.

continuity of culture

Five decades ago, table tennis took the form of a village competition, playing together on cement slabs. This not only marked the identity of Patan’s inner villages, but also increased production, community life, food promotion, and brotherly ties between players from villages in the same city.

When the means of entertainment used to be less, the people of Patan, busy with work all day, got involved in the fun of table tennis along with dinner in the evening. Given the number of spectators, the game started in the evening.

Rajendra Kapali, who made it to the national team after playing night table tennis, recalls: As the number of players in the league increased, so did the audience. When one of the family members plays, all members and relatives also come to cheer. The joy of playing and winning for my people was different.

At that time, the rule was not made that every village would organize the competition in turn, but it was implemented in practice. Villages like Sundhara, Mapal, Kutisougal, Pulchok and Tyagal were considered pioneers in organizing such competitions. The game took place on the first table. Players were also limited. Rajendra believes that the national players of Lalitpur have benefited directly from this tournament.

This is how our ancestors used to play. When we see his game, we are drawn to TT as well. As an athlete, there is a special respect, says Rajendra, especially if what I realized in this game, everyone will respect me. He’s gonna be a big man.

Lalitpur’s national team presence is also starting to decline. Former national player Rajendra has taken this as a reward for his efforts to make Patan the city of table tennis.

When I played there were only half the people. However, now only 8-10 men and women have reached the national international level, he added, including 4 players from Lalitpur in the 13th SAG (year 2019). There are also many players from Lalitpur in the national league.

ease of local adoption

Four years ago, when the District Table Tennis Association decided to revive the night tournament, former players raved about its importance and experience. Those who grew up playing and watching the game of Patan have risen to high positions. Some have become local representatives. The resolution of the association was passed by the representatives of the metropolis and the district, and night table tennis received a revival.

Only residents of the metropolitan city of Lalitpur can participate in the Lalitpur Mayor Cup Night Table Tennis Tournament. All departments will be given the right to organize competitions in rotation. The last three editions were organized by department number 11, 16 and 20 respectively.

This time, the contest was organized in Mangalbazar of Ward No. 12. Next year, Kholcha Pukhu: Ward No. 11 will have the rights of the project. Although it previously appeared in Ward No. 11 was organized, the toll is different now. Since the new department did not claim rights to the project, it was given to the old one, former national player Purushottam Bajracharya, who is also a member of the District Table Tennis Association, told Online News.

The department itself allocates the budget for the organization of the competition. If the municipality also supports, then sponsors are also sought. With the efforts of the community and local government, this competition works to increase the brotherhood in the society, preserve the culture and identify the place and create new players.

This has contributed to the preservation of our sports culture. We couldn’t keep it up. For example, we are currently organizing Ward No. 12s Hahaha. It also promotes Mangalbazaar culture and lifestyle to us, says South Asian Games (SAG) medalist Bajracharya, who grew up playing night tournaments even though we lost some classes. Hum naag baah, na baah ikhah chhemma kiya. This has made it easy to identify the place along with the local culture.

National player Ivana Thapa also regularly participates in the night competition. He said he likes to play for people he knows in his village. Everyone from the toll came to watch. Everybody knows. The people of the house also come to watch. When I play here, I feel like I can play a little more.

: