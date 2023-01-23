Sports
Night table tennis: a legacy returns to Patan
January 9, Kathmandu. Patan leads in continuity of cultural traditions compared to other regions of the country. Night table tennis has now been added to the list of positive community initiatives.
The efforts of the Lalitpur District Table Tennis Association to develop Night TT as a culture in the streets of Patan have been supported locally and by the community since five decades ago.
Table tennis is an indoor sport recognized as an Olympic sport. Before basketball and futsal became popular, table tennis was the most popular sport in schools and campuses. Now Patan is trying to make table tennis a part of his native culture.
It has been four years since the table tennis tournament was organized during Rathi by setting up tents in the open space in the metropolis of Lalitpur. The competition, called Lalitpur Mayors Cup, includes categories ranging from age groups, national players to veterans. The fourth edition in Ward No. 12 ended last week.
Senior players say that night table tennis tournament in Patan started from 2030. At that time, there were green cement boards in every village. Many people were attracted to table tennis because there was no financial burden for bats and balls. Table tennis tournaments were organized every year in Patans Sundara, Mapal, Kutisougal, Pulchok, Thyagagal in rotation.
There were no other forms of entertainment in our time. At the time of the game, after the evening, people gathered to watch the game. 4/5 Hundred people come to watch the match. Making noise was fun, remembers Pannakaji Shakya, the winner of the 2039 night competition held in Maple.
Pannakaji was Patan’s star player in his time. It has inspired many youngsters to see him regularly compete in nightly tournaments and win titles. Pannakaji did not play for the national team, but Rajendra Kapali and Ravindra Shakya, who were excited to see him play, represented Nepal and reached the international level.
Pannakaji welcomed the efforts of the Lalitpur District TT Association to bring back the table tennis atmosphere of Patan almost five decades ago. He, who is also the former joint secretary of the association, said, “The Mayors Cup has been started to bring back the atmosphere of TT in Patan. The atmosphere of TT match remained maximum in Patan after the stadium. Mapal, Sundara and Nagbahal of Patan are the most active places.
In the fourth edition, Jagdishwar Prasad Joshi won against Ward No. 19 the gold medal in the Ex-military over 60 category. He is also the vice president of the District TT Association. He said he plays table tennis to encourage children.
With the convenience of mobile phones and television, social problems have arisen among children. According to Joshi, the competition has been organized with the risk of long term impact on the community in mind as they do not like to leave home and participate in sports activities.
In the beginning it is difficult to get the children out of the house. After they get out and learn to play, they don’t want to go home. We play to motivate the children as much as possible. Today’s kids have to leave home anyway.
continuity of culture
Five decades ago, table tennis took the form of a village competition, playing together on cement slabs. This not only marked the identity of Patan’s inner villages, but also increased production, community life, food promotion, and brotherly ties between players from villages in the same city.
When the means of entertainment used to be less, the people of Patan, busy with work all day, got involved in the fun of table tennis along with dinner in the evening. Given the number of spectators, the game started in the evening.
Rajendra Kapali, who made it to the national team after playing night table tennis, recalls: As the number of players in the league increased, so did the audience. When one of the family members plays, all members and relatives also come to cheer. The joy of playing and winning for my people was different.
At that time, the rule was not made that every village would organize the competition in turn, but it was implemented in practice. Villages like Sundhara, Mapal, Kutisougal, Pulchok and Tyagal were considered pioneers in organizing such competitions. The game took place on the first table. Players were also limited. Rajendra believes that the national players of Lalitpur have benefited directly from this tournament.
This is how our ancestors used to play. When we see his game, we are drawn to TT as well. As an athlete, there is a special respect, says Rajendra, especially if what I realized in this game, everyone will respect me. He’s gonna be a big man.
Lalitpur’s national team presence is also starting to decline. Former national player Rajendra has taken this as a reward for his efforts to make Patan the city of table tennis.
When I played there were only half the people. However, now only 8-10 men and women have reached the national international level, he added, including 4 players from Lalitpur in the 13th SAG (year 2019). There are also many players from Lalitpur in the national league.
ease of local adoption
Four years ago, when the District Table Tennis Association decided to revive the night tournament, former players raved about its importance and experience. Those who grew up playing and watching the game of Patan have risen to high positions. Some have become local representatives. The resolution of the association was passed by the representatives of the metropolis and the district, and night table tennis received a revival.
Only residents of the metropolitan city of Lalitpur can participate in the Lalitpur Mayor Cup Night Table Tennis Tournament. All departments will be given the right to organize competitions in rotation. The last three editions were organized by department number 11, 16 and 20 respectively.
This time, the contest was organized in Mangalbazar of Ward No. 12. Next year, Kholcha Pukhu: Ward No. 11 will have the rights of the project. Although it previously appeared in Ward No. 11 was organized, the toll is different now. Since the new department did not claim rights to the project, it was given to the old one, former national player Purushottam Bajracharya, who is also a member of the District Table Tennis Association, told Online News.
The department itself allocates the budget for the organization of the competition. If the municipality also supports, then sponsors are also sought. With the efforts of the community and local government, this competition works to increase the brotherhood in the society, preserve the culture and identify the place and create new players.
This has contributed to the preservation of our sports culture. We couldn’t keep it up. For example, we are currently organizing Ward No. 12s Hahaha. It also promotes Mangalbazaar culture and lifestyle to us, says South Asian Games (SAG) medalist Bajracharya, who grew up playing night tournaments even though we lost some classes. Hum naag baah, na baah ikhah chhemma kiya. This has made it easy to identify the place along with the local culture.
National player Ivana Thapa also regularly participates in the night competition. He said he likes to play for people he knows in his village. Everyone from the toll came to watch. Everybody knows. The people of the house also come to watch. When I play here, I feel like I can play a little more.
|
Sources
2/ https://himalsanchar.com/night-table-tennis-a-legacy-returns-to-patan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Night table tennis: a legacy returns to Patan
- Kareena Kapoor denounces the boycott of the Bollywood trend
- The Biggest Retail Tech of the Past Weeks at a Glance — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Why the BJP didn’t want PM Modis’ words on Pasmandas, Bohras and Church to come out
- Google suspends green card applications for furloughed employees
- Kristin Cavallari masters styling wedding guests in cream and sandals – Footwear News
- Britain’s National Grid pays people to use less electricity in cold weather.
- Kareena Kapoor reacts to the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend
- Dylan Quinn honored at Mass. Hockey Games – NBC Boston
- Main-Dempster Mile celebrates Lunar New Year
- US-based pregnant woman admits Apple Watch saved her life