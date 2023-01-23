USC Womens Basketball completes Washington Road Sweep with 63-54 OT victory over the Huskies

SEATTLE The USC women’s basketball team received a season-high 20 points from Lot Littleton , including a 6-for-6 score from the free throw line in overtime as the Trojans claimed their fourth straight win today in a 63-54 OT victory in Washington. With the road win, USC has its best start in 29 years, now going 15-4 overall and a 5-4 score in Pac-12 play. Washington is now 10-8, 2-6.

Washington would work in the paint early on to build a lead over the visiting Trojans, who trailed 26-22 at halftime after the Huskies started things with an 8-0 lead. USC shot 42.9 percent from the floor in that first 20 minutes, while Washington hit a 45.8 percent clip to lead 13-12 at halftime. USC had a five-point lead going into the final minute of regulation before UW tied it for the sixth time to force OT, but the Huskies’ surprise late three-pointer was the last to go through the hoop for UW. USC knocked the Huskies out in overtime en route to victory, finishing with 45.8 percent from the floor overall to surpass Washington’s 39 percent finish. USC was behind the boards 34-31.

Littleton led all goalscorers today with her 20 points for the Trojans, joined by Kady Sissoko and Adika Oka in double digits with 15 and 10 points respectively. The signs were checked by Raya Marshall , who hauled in 16 rebounds while recording a career-high eight blocks for third in a game by a Trojan horse in program history. Washington got 17 points from Dayalah Daniels and 16 from Lauren Schwartz.

The Huskies struck first with an 8-0 rally to open the game before USC got a jumper Lot Littleton at 6:40 to wake up the Trojan attack. The Huskies were converting in the paint to get ahead of the Trojans, who would trail 19-13 at the end of the first inning. Littleton was another spark on the offensive end by burying a three that was followed by a bucket low Raya Marshall to sneak the Trojans back within three, 21-18 as the teams get to the midway point of the second frame. Littleton would have the last word of the half with a jumper making the margin 26-22 before halftime with the Huskies leading.

The Trojans finished in the third, forcing four Husky turnovers and capitals in the first five minutes. A 3-pointer from Adika Oka snapped the game for the first time since the tip at 27-26 with 6:30 on the clock, and the Trojans would take their first game lead when Kady Sissoko touch Kayla Williams for a runner of a Washington turnover, making it 31-30 USC at 5:25 just before Littleton knocked down a three to make it 34-30 on a 7-0 USC peak. The score would tie two more times before Adika landed a late jumper to pull the Trojans ahead 40-38 and enter the fourth. USC would take a five-point lead going into the final minute, and still had that intact with 16 seconds left in regulation as Littleton stepped to the line to make two more. But the Huskies hit back with 12 taps left and then managed to land a three with three seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

In OT, though, it was all USC, thanks to a continued strong stance from Littleton’s line and tedious defense from the Trojans. Marshall and Adika grabbed two steals apiece as Marshall reeled off her eighth block of the day to take the Huskies scoreless in those final five minutes and earn a 64-54 USC road victory.

THE NEXT:

USC has another Pac-12 road trip on tap with a visit to the nationally ranked mountain schools next. The Trojans visit Utah for a 7PM MT game on Friday (Jan. 27) in Salt Lake City before heading to Boulder to take it on Sunday (Jan. 29) at 12PM MT.

REMARKABLE:

– With a career-high eight blocks, SO Raya Marshall has logged at least one block in 40 consecutive games played.

– Marshall’s eight blocks marked the third most ever by a Trojan horse and the most since Asiah Jones in 2016.

– With 16 rebounds, Marshall recorded double-digit rebounds for the 11th time this season.

– Marshall also recorded a career-high five steals.

– With a season-high 20 points, GS Lot Littleton scored in double figures for a team-leading 14th time this season.

– By 15 points, GS Kady Sissoko scored in double digits for the 12th time this season.

– Now 15-4 overall, USC has recorded its best 19-game start since also going 17-2 in 1993-94.

-Washington’s seven points scored in the second quarter marked the 16th time this season USC has allowed fewer than 10 points in a quarter.

– Now 5-3 in Pac-12 play, USC is off to its best start to conference play with seven games since going 6-1 in 2013-14