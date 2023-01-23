Playing cricket on January 26 ‘isn’t right’ with Ash Gardner





Proud Muruwari wife and cricketer Ash Gardner has made an eloquent public statement expressing her disappointment that the Australian Women’s Cricket Team will play a match on January 26. Gardner said it doesn’t sit well with her to play an international match on January 26 as it is a day of pain and mourning for her people. Gardner said she will still take the field in Tasmania, but will think of her ancestors and the lives of people who have changed from this day forward. The Australian team will play Pakistan in a three-match T20 International series on Tuesday. The second game of the series will take place on January 26. As a proud Muruwari woman and reflecting on what January 26 means to me and my people, it is a day of pain and a day of mourning, Gardner wrote on social media. My culture is something very close to my heart and something I am always so proud of when I ask about it. I am also lucky enough to play cricket for a living, something I dreamed of as a child. Unfortunately, this year the Australian women’s cricket team is scheduled to play a match on January 26 that certainly doesn’t sit well with me as an individual, but also with all the people I represent. Gardner said she wants to use her national platform to educate others about what the holiday means for Indigenous peoples. “As a national team, we have a platform to raise awareness about certain issues and I am using this platform to hopefully help others on a journey to learn more about the world’s most enduring culture. For those who don’t quite understand what that day means, it was the beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession. When I enter the field for this game, I will definitely think and think about all my ancestors and the lives of people who have changed from this day. In a statementCricket Australia said it recognizes that “January 26 is a day that has multiple meanings and evokes mixed feelings in communities across our richly diverse country.” “We respectfully recognize that it is a challenging day for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and for some people the day is considered a day of mourning. “Cricket Australia understands and recognizes Ash’s position and appreciates her leadership and the contributions of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to the game of cricket. “We will use the T20 International scheduled for January 26 as an opportunity to continue our ongoing education journey with First Nations people.”

