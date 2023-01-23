World University Games: Canada beats United States for men’s hockey gold medal, 7-2 | FISU World University Games
LAKE PLACID Canada definitely knew how to spread the wealth.
The Canadians took advantage of seven different players scoring goals en route to a 7-2 victory over the United States in Sunday’s men’s hockey gold medal game at the World University Games at Olympic Center.
The Americans, trailing 2-0 and 5-1 after the first two breaks, took off with the silver medal.
Kazakhstan previously beat Japan 8-1 to take the bronze medal.
Canada conceded goals from Austen Christopher Keating, Matthew Struthers, Adam Matthew McCormick, Zachary Lavigne, Brett Taylor Davis, Kyle Nathaneil Bollers and Tyler Hylland.
Goalkeeper Kai Ray Edmonds made 17 stops.
Brendan Mark and Sam Ruffin scored for the USA, whose goalkeeper Ryan Kenny made 40 saves.
Canton-born Mark Taylor coached the American squad.
Dartmouth College student John Steel Hagenbuch captured the gold medal in the men’s 18-mile Mass Start Free event at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
Hagenbuch’s winning time was 1 hour, 12 minutes and 48 seconds, narrowly ahead of Norway’s Magnus Boee, who took the silver medal in 1:12:51.3. The bronze medalist was Italy’s Luca Compagnoni (1:12:52.9).
Garrett Butts from the US was sixth in 1:13:06.4.
In the women’s 15K Mass Start Free event, Mariel Merlii Pulles of Estonia took gold in :39.38.4, just behind American and University of Alaska Fairbanks student Kendall Kramer, who finished in :39.38.8.
Yeniya Shalygina from Kazakhstan was the bronze medalist (:39.50.1) and American Erin Bianco was fourth (:40.06.2).
Ukrainians Mykhailo Kharuk and Nadiia Hapatyn each won the respective men’s and women’s gold medals in the minor parallel slalom events.
In the major events, Austria’s Matthaus Pink and Carmen Kainz were the respective men’s and women’s gold medalists.
