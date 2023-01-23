No. 8 USC Men’s Tennis doubles up on wins to open up double action





Men’s Tennis | January 22, 2023 LOS ANGELES, CA. The No. 8 USC men’s tennis team pulled double duty at Marks Stadium today and had a perfect day as the Trojans visited Sacramento State and UC Irvine 7-0. In doubles against the Hornets, Peter Mak and Lodewijk Weststrate would record a quick 6-0 victory over Maior/Chodur (SAC ST.) to put the Trojans in front. The double point would be won on track three axis Wojtek Mark and Samuel Ruble would defeat Patrick Wong/Hayden Rand (SAC ST.) 6-1. USC continued the momentum in singles with a one point lead and never gave up. The Trojans captured all six singles matches in straight sets with Bruin transfer Charles Lee (lane six) recorded his first singles win in two games with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Hornet Patrick Wong. Shortly after Ryan Colby would beat Ori Maior (SAC ST.) 6-1, 6-2 on court four to keep the Trojans one point away from a win. The game was decided on center court as #38 Peter Mak downed Sac. State’s Mark Keki 6-2, 6-3. Trojan horses Samuel Ruble , Lodewijk Weststrate and Wojtek Mark each yielded singles victories to secure a 7-0 shutout. In the afternoon, the Trojans would clinch the double thanks to wins by #12 Dostanic/Frye (6-2) on center court and Colby/Lee (6-2) on court three. The Trojans would beat the Anteaters in singles as #12 Stefan Dostanić (6-1, 6-2), Charles Lee (6-0, 6-4) and Wojtek Mark (6-1,6-4) would give USC the three runs needed to clinch the game. Remaining matches were played Bradley Frye , Ryan Colby and Samuel Ruble each shot singles wins to bring the final score to 7-0 in favor of the Trojans. USC’s next game will bring Vanderbilt, Memphis and UCLA to town on Saturday, January 28 for the ITA Kickoff weekend. USC will host a UCLA vs. Memphis game at 11 a.m. and will hit the courts at 2 p.m. for a duel against Vanderbilt. The consolation game is scheduled for Sunday, January 29 at 11 a.m., while the championship game starts at 2 p.m. #8 USC 7, Sacramento State 0 January 22, 2023 | Marks Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

DOUBLE (1) #12 Stefan Dostanić / Bradley Frye (USC) v Mark Keki/Mate Voros (SAC) 5-4 UNF.

(2) Peter Mak / Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) def. Ori Maior/Adam Chodur (SAC) – 6-0

(3) Wojtek Mark / Samuel Ruble (USC) def. Patrick Wong/Hayden Rand (SAC) 6-1

Order of Finish: 2, 3 USC wins double point. SINGLE (1) #38 Peter Mak (USC) def. Mark Keki (SAC) 6-2, 6-3

(2) Wojtek Mark (USC) def. Mate Voros (SAC) 7-5, 6-2

(3) Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) def. Adam Chodur (SAC) 6-2, 6-4

(4) Ryan Colby (USC) def. Ori Major (SAC) 6-1, 6-2

(5) Samuel Ruble (USC) def. Rudolf Aksenok (SAC) 6-3, 6-0

(6) Charles Lee (USC) def. Patrick Wong (SAC) 6-1.6-0

Order of completion: 6, 4, 1*, 5, 3, 2 #8 USC 7, UC Irvine 0 January 22, 2023 | Marks Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

DOUBLE (1) #12 Stefan Dostanić / Bradley Frye (USC) def. Matthew Sah/Noah Zamora (UCI) 6-2

(2) Peter Mak / Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) v Thomas Smart/Brandon Park (UCI) 5-3 UNF.

(3) Ryan Colby / Charles Lee (USC) def. Enrique Luque-Rico/Ali Amiri (UCI) 6-2

Finishing order: 1, 3 USC wins double point. SINGLE (1) #79 Stefan Dostanić (USC) def. Noah Zamora (UCI) 6-1, 6-2

(2) #65 Bradley Frye (USC) def. Brandon Park (UCI) 6-3, 6-2

(3) Wojtek Mark (USC) def. Enrique Luque-Rico (UCI) 6-1, 6-4*

(4) Ryan Colby (USC) def. Rithvik Krishna (UCI) 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-4)

(5) Charles Lee (USC) def. Ali Amiri (UCI) 6-0, 6-4

(6) Samuel Ruble (USC) def. Thomas Smart (UCI) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

Finishing order: 1, 5, *3, 2, 4, 6

