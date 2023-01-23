Michael Clarke video, dumped by commentary team for India vs Australia, radio return, girlfriend, Karl Stefanovic





Indian cricket officials are reportedly looking for another former Australian player to comment on Aussies’ upcoming Test series against India, which will see ex-captain Michael Clarke replaced. The fallout for Clarke continues after footage emerged of his public altercation with girlfriend Jade Yarbrough in Noosa last week. It was reported last week that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was reviewing its plans to include Clarke on its commentary team for the highly anticipated Aussies tour, which kicks off on February 9. Watch BBL12. Every game live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > The age published a story Monday afternoon report that the BCCI were now looking for another ex-player to replace Clarke and fill the TV role. Matthew Hayden is the other former Australian player to join the commentary team for the series. The Daily Telegraph reported minutes later Indian cricket bosses had held secret talks with former Australian players as potential replacements for Clarke. The BCCI declined to comment on either publication when contacted. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Michael Clarke was part of the commentary team at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Photo: Mark Kolbe Source: Getty Images While the four-test series is shown on Fox Cricket, the BCCI appoints TV commentary teams to series in India and then sells the rights to broadcasters. The Daily Telegraph reported that Clarke has not signed anything with BCCI nor has the Indian cricket board contacted Clarke since the footage of him in Noosa went viral. Clarke returned to the airwaves with The Big Sports Breakfast on Monday morning, but barely addressed the filmed fracas during the show. He also did not mention his commentary role in India but revealed that he was recently approached to comment on the upcoming Pakistan Super League T20 competition. You should see the internationals they have, Clarke said of the PSL The Big Sports Breakfast. So many foreign players go and play in that tournament. Clarke’s planned trip to India in February was mentioned by Yarbrough in their screaming match, hinting that Clarke had asked his ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards to accompany him to India. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Former Australian captain Michael Clarke. Photo: Ryan Pierse Source: Getty Images Will you send her to India with you? Yarbrough can be heard screaming in the video. You are the love of my life Pip, come with me to India. The altercation between Clarke and Yarbrough in Noosa was filmed by a member of the public, with TV presenter Karl Stefanovic watching him try to defuse the situation. Clarke and Yarbrough were both fined by Queensland Police for causing a public disturbance after the footage emerged. Clarke apologized when the video was published by The Daily Telegraph. I am absolutely gutted. I’ve put people I hold in high esteem in this position. My actions leading up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable, Clarke said last week. I am devastated that my actions have drawn women of class and integrity, and my friends, into this situation.

