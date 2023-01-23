Illini expected a top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Illinois football took a hiatus in late 2010 by not putting much talent in the NFL Draft.

I’m not saying the Illini didn’t bring players to the NFL. We just didn’t have them selected too often in the design. They tended to be signed as free agents and then stay with a team. I mean, just look at Justin Hardee. He was not selected and has now spent six years in the NFL and will go to the Pro Bowl this season with the New York Jets.

In the past few years, Illinois has started piling up the draft picks. In 2021, the Illini managed to get two players selected with the top player, Kendrick Green, going into the third round. For the 2022 NFL Draft, the Illini had selected three players. Kerby Joseph was eventually selected in the third round, the highest for Orange and Blue.

Illinois enters the 2023 NFL Draft with a handful of players seeking selection. But there is one player who could do something this program hasn’t seen in a long time. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon is not just another player to be picked by any NFL team, but he is someone who could go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Devon Witherspoon could be one of the highest NFL Draft picks in Illinois football program history.

Witherspoon had a big year for the Illini, recording 42 tackles, 14 pass deflections and three interceptions. That’s when teams pitched his way, which didn’t happen too often.

Witherspoon’s play on the field caught the attention of many NFL scouts and pundits across the country. In the latest Pro Football Focus rankings, Witherspoon checks in as the No. 12 NFL Draft Prospect on their big plate.

The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, however, took it one step further. Not only does he have Witherspoon in the top 12, but Jeremiah even has the Detroit Lions selecting the former consensus All-American at number 6 in the 2023 NFL draft.

My mock draft 1.0 is now out. Let’s dive in 🧵 pic.twitter.com/e5tgMDedEo — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 20, 2023

Just think about that for a second. Illinois football has someone expected to make the top 10 in the NFL Draft. That’s incredible.

The last time Illinois had a selection in the top two rounds was Jihad Ward in 2016. He was selected in the second round ranked No. 44 overall. You have to go back to the 2012 NFL Draft to find Illinois’ last pick from the first round. Whitney Mercilus and AJ Jenkins were both selected in the first round that season ranked No. 26 and No. 30 respectively.

When was the last time Illinois had a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft? That was way back in 1996. Illinois had an incredible draft that year selecting Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the NFL Draft, respectively.

On April 27, 2023, it appears that Witherspoon’s name will be announced. Not only will it be called, but it can be called in the first 10 picks. That hasn’t happened in 27 years. Witherspoon was a special player for the Illini and his future in the NFL looks bright. The icing on the cake would be if he goes to Detroit at number 6. Witherspoon could play alongside Kerby Joseph. We would paint the Motor City orange and blue.