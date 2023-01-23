Sports
Women’s tennis suffers first defeat, Doubleheader – UK Athletics split
LEXINGTON, Ky. Kentucky Women’s Tennis (3-1) split a Sunday doubleheader to fall to Illinois, 4-3, before beating Northern Illinois 6-1. Despite the first loss of the season in the first game of the day, the Wildcats rallied to easily dispatch NIU’s Huskies, marking the team’s second victory over a Mid-American Conference foe this weekend. The game against the Fighting Illini was the first of five games against Big Ten opposition this season.
Kentucky was led on the day by great performances from junior Elizabeth Stevens and freshman Zoe Hammond. Stevens continued her undefeated start on the No. 1 singles court, claiming victory in both of her matches to move to 4-0 this season. Joining Stevens with a 4-0 scoreline is Hammond, who won twice on Sunday to continue an undefeated start to her collegiate career. Senior Maialen Morante came into action for the first time this season to claim the No. 6 singles victory against NIU.
Illinois started the opening game by claiming the double point in a back and forth affair. All three courses were decided by a single break as the Illini claimed wins at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. The Illini pair of Kida Ferrari and Ashley Yeah defeated the Kentucky duo of Ellie Eades and Zoe Hammond 6-3. However, the Cats stormed back to claim No. 2 doubles by a score of 6-4, thanks to the teamwork of Florencia Urrutia and Makayla Mills. With the point on Court 1, the Kentucky pair of Elizabeth Stevens and Carlota Molina served for a chance to take the set to a tiebreaker, but the Illini were able to break to take a 1–0 singles lead.
Singles action would again prove to be a tightly contested affair as the two teams shared the six games. Kentucky tied the double score at one with a clinical performance from Molina. The senior from Gran Caneria, Spain was able to win No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-2. The Illini would win on Court 4, but the Cats would rally again, with Elizabeth Stevens winning in the top flight against All-Big Ten selection Kate Duong. Stevens took a heavy 7-6(3) win in the first frame before moving on to a 6-3 win in the second. With the game tied at two, the match would be decided by the final three courts. Urrutia was pushed into a close battle at No. 2 singles, but she was unable to seal the deal, despite winning the first set. Illinois Yeah’s win would keep the visitors one point off clemency. A freshman from Edmond, Oklahoma, Hammond would give her team a shot at the game with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 performance at No. 6 singles, but Illinois would eventually claim the dual with a victory on Court 5 .
Kentucky took the track after an hour’s break and would turn its fortunes upside down from the morning. The Cats would easily take the double with wins on lanes 1 and 3. Eades and Hammond would race to a 6-1 win, quickly followed by a resounding 6-0 victory at the hands of Molina and Stevens.
Kentucky played with a 1-0 lead and kept their foot on the gas in singles. Molina suffered an injury early in the first set and was forced to retire, giving the Huskies their lone point of the game. Molina’s Wildcat teammates would rally around her and claim the next five games. Urrutia would bounce back from her first game of the day to claim a 6-1, 6-1 victory in less than 50 minutes. Mills would follow the relay arc and also rebound with a 6-1, 6-3 victory to earn a split in the afternoon. Stevens would clinch Kentucky’s victory with a 6-3, 6-4 win on Court 1, and was quickly followed by a 6-1, 6-2 win by Hammond at No. 5. Morante would close the day for the Cats. , who claimed an 8-2 victory in a shortened, pro-set match.
The Wildcats will return to court on Wednesday, January 25, where they will play another home game against Cincinnati and Marshall. The Lexington action kicks off at the Hillary J. Boone Tennis Center with a game at 10 a.m. EST between the Wildcats and the Bearcats. After that game, the Thundering Herd will face Kentucky in a game at 2:00 PM EST. Admission is free to the public and fans outside of Lexington can track live stats or watch live on Track Tennis.
RESULTS
Kentucky vs Illinois
Doubles
Duong/Heuser (ILL) def. Molina/Stevens (UK) 7-5
Mills/Urrutia (UK) def. Casati/Frazier (ILL)6-4
Ferrari/Yes (ILL) def. Eades/Hammond (UK) 6-3
Single people
Elizabeth Stevens (UK) defeated. Duong (ILL) 7-6(3), 6-3
Yes (SICK) def. Florencia Urrutia (UK) 1-6, 6-4, 7-5
Carlota Molina (UK) defeated. Frazier (ILL) 6-2, 6-2
Heuser (ILL) def. Lydia Gonzalez (UK) 6-2, 7-6(1)
Treiber (ILL) def. Makayla Mills (UK) 6-2, 6-4
Zoe Hammond (UK) reports. Ferrari (ILL) 6-2, 6-2
Order of finishing:
Doubles3, 2, 1
Singles3, 4, 1, 2, 5, 6
Kentucky v. NIU
Doubles
Molina/Stevens (UK) def. Dimitriev/Rakita (NIU) 6-0
Mills/Urrutia (UK) vs. Miroslavova Ninova/Welch (NIU) 3-3 (unfinished)
Eades/Hammond (UK) defeated. Horne/Righi (NIU) 6-1
Single people
Elizabeth Stevens (UK) defeated. Dimitriev (NIU) 6-3, 6-4
Florence Urrutia (UK) defeated. Lukyanova (NIU) 6-1, 6-1
Reagan Welch defeats. Carlota Molina (UK) 3-1 (Retd)
Makayla Mills (UK) defeated. Mirsolavova Ninova (NIU) 6-1, 6-3
Zoe Hammond (UK) reports. Righi (NIU) 6-1, 6-2
Maialen Morante (UK) defeated. Chudy (NIU) 8-2
Order of finishing:
Double3, 1
Singles3, 2, 4, 1, 5, 6
