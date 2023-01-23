Saline Hockey Claims SEC Red Title





The Saline hockey team earned three consecutive SEC Red titles after beating Jackson 4-2 last week. No league champions were named in 2020-21 and teams were unable to complete all matches with the return to the sport from Covid. Saline held on perfectly in the SEC at 10-0 with two games left in the conference. The Hornets had to come from behind twice against Jackson to clinch the win. The teams were scoreless after one period, but the Vikings took the lead in the second. The Saline defense killed a Jackson 5 for 3 to make it 1-0 and the Hornets tied it with a power play goal from Antonio Giacalone with nine seconds left in the second. Mateo Iadipaolo ripped a shot at the net and Giacalone was there for a rebound to tap in the equaliser. Jackson would retake the lead with just under 12 minutes remaining for a 2–1 lead, but the Vikings couldn’t stay out of the box and the Hornets took advantage. With just under six minutes remaining, Giacalone scored his second power play goal of the night to tie the game at 2-2. Jackson was on the power play with 2:30 left, but a Viking grabbed a Hornets stick and ripped it from his hands and threw it for a penalty to put the teams up 4 on 4. Just seconds from the face-off Andrew Updike found the net to put Saline on top for the first time 3-2 with 2:12 left. Mateo Iadipaolo would seal the victory with an empty net goal with 48 seconds left for the Hornets. Cameron Merrick, Blake Woodrel, Maxim Sorel and Aidan Granica each had one assist. Drew Helmoer put 16 shots in the net for the Hornets. Saline defeated Woodhaven 7-2 in a non-conference game on Saturday. Woodrel led the Hornets with a pair of goals and an assist. Iadipaolo had a goal and two assists and Aidan Rumohr had a goal and an assist. Bryce Ronewicz, Granica and Tristan Trier each had one goal, while Merrick, Updike, Cullen Ellis, Gavin Bird and Giacalone each had an assist. Tyler Schroeder was strong in the net, stopping 22 shots for the Hornets. The Hornets improved to 14-2 overall this season.

