Australian Open 2023: Why does tennis end so late? And what is the impact on players?

Murray finally defeated Kokkinakis at 4:05 in what is the third final finish for a men’s match in history

A “farce” is how Andy Murray described his 4am finish at the Australian Open and very few people – if anyone – disagreed.

Murray won against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis at 04:05 local time on Friday in five sets, sparking a debate over the tournament’s schedule and the well-being of the players.

“It’s not good for the umpires, the officials. I don’t think it’s great for the fans. It’s not good for the players,” said the British former world number one.

But why do such late finishes happen in tennis – and how does this affect the players?

The effect of sacrificing sleep

After losing his next game to Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday, Murray revealed that he slept just three hours between 6am and 9am on Friday morning.

“I’m sure if you talked to sleep experts and exercise scientists, they would tell you that sleep is the most important thing,” he said.

Tennis players are often expected to be ‘on’ all the time, which may mean sacrificing sleep. However, sleep expert James Wilson denies that.

“The idea that poor sleep leads to success is outdated, wrong and leads to people getting sick,” said Wilson, who works with a number of Premier League clubs.

“For organizers to have no boundary – not just for Andy Murray but for coaches, journalists, spectators, bat boys and girls – is a machismo attitude to sleep.

“There’s no need for it to continue until then. It’s a reflection of how much work we have to do to take sleep seriously in a high-performance environment.”

Kokkinakis and Murray did not leave Melbourne Park until nearly 5 am

Three-time grand champion Murray was back at Melbourne Park around 11am on Friday to deflate “seven or eight” blisters on his feet.

He then went to sleep for a few hours and took a light hit before returning to court 39 hours later to play Bautista Agut.

“This is a form of jet lag within an event and it is totally unnecessary,” added Wilson.

“Murray’s body clock would have been out of sync. He doesn’t know if he should be sleeping or not.”

What changes could be made?

The Australian Open will feature five singles matches on the two main show courts over the first six days – three matches during the day session starting at 11am and two matches starting at 7pm for the night session.

If the day games are long, the night games will be reset, with separate ticket sales for the two sessions. Murray’s match against Kokkinakis did not start until 10:20 pm local time.

“I think the US Open moved to playing two games in the day session. That would prevent the day games from starting late into the night session,” Murray said.

“You would still get quality matches during the day. The people buying ground passes would get to see more of the top players, which would be excellent for them.

“If you did that, you could possibly bring the night sessions a little earlier. Those few hours can make all the difference for the players.”

Who benefits from these late finishes?

When Murray finally defeated Kokkinakis, only a few hundred hardened souls were left in the stands.

The match was broadcast live on Australian television channel Channel Nine, which signed a new five-year deal worth A$425 million (240 million) to show the tournament in the host country between 2025 and 2029.

About 482,000 listened to Murray’s victory over Kokkinakis on Thursday night. This is reported by the Australian media analyst Mediaweek. external link

The viewing figures show that there were 110,000 fans watching part of the game after 2am on Friday, while at 4am there were 32,000 spectators – compared to 1,000 viewers 24 hours before.

In the UK, which is 11 hours behind Melbourne, the timing was much more favorable. BBC Sport’s live page, which includes text and radio commentary, has been viewed 4.2 million times on the website and app.

Melbourne’s nine-time men’s champion Novak Djokovic agreed with Murray that the late arrivals were too grueling, adding that “player input is always important to the organization of tournaments”.

But he warned: “We know it’s not decisive because it’s what the TV channels want. That’s the ultimate decision maker.”

But is there a desire to change it?

In addition to Murray’s idea of ​​playing only two day games, another suggestion has been to play only one game in the night session.

But Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said on Friday it was “not necessary at this time” to change the schedule.

“You would expect to get two matches from 7pm to 12am in that five hour time frame,” Tiley told Channel Nine.

“We also have to protect the matches. If you only put down one match in the evening and an injury is noticed, then you have nothing for fans or broadcasters.”

Another suggestion was to institute a curfew like the one at Wimbledon where play cannot go past 11pm.

Jamie Murray – a seven-time doubles champion and Andy’s older brother – isn’t so sure.

“I think there are other ways around it,” he said.

“It helps if they only have one game night that starts at 7 p.m. Then they can worry if someone gets injured.”

Players Tournament End time (local) Alexander Zverev by Jenson Brooksby Acapulco 2022, first round 04:54 Lleyton Hewitt by Mark Baghdatis Australian Open, third round, 2008 04:34 Andy Murray with Thanasi Kokkinakis Australian Open second round 2023 04:05 Sam Querrey/Jack Sock by Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini Davis Cup, 2019 04:04 Andreas Seppi by Bobby Reynolds 2007 Australian Open first round 03:34

Tiley also pointed to the unpredictability of Melbourne’s weather to make changes difficult.

On Tuesday, games were postponed early in the afternoon due to extreme heat, before being abandoned in the evening due to heavy rain.

“We always look at it when we do the debriefing. We have to fit the games into the 14 days, so you don’t have many options,” he said.

US world number three Jessica Pegula, who sits on the WTA Players’ Council, said the 4am finish was the main talking point among players.

“It’s ridiculous to ask people to be there at the time,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I definitely think it needs to change and it’s something we want to discuss, but [it] must also come from the male side. I’m sure we’ll talk about it.”

Analysis

Philippa Roxby, health reporter, BBC News

Timing is everything with the human body.

Due to its natural rhythm, it is programmed to be active during the day and sleep at night.

Messing with this internal clock can affect everything from body temperature to mood, brain function and performance.

Just think of the exhausting feeling of jet lag after flying to another time zone, or the exhaustion of countless night shifts.

Tennis players involved in night games should try to change their sleep-wake pattern so that their body thinks it is earlier than it actually is.

They fight the effects of the hormone melatonin – which is released by the body to tell the brain it’s time to sleep.

Napping during the day can help, although the stimulation of the bright lights and the roar of the spectators during a match prevent the body from going into sleep mode.

But there will still be peaks and dips in athleticism during a long game.

Proper preparation, recovery and fitness are essential, experts say, to handle nighttime performance.

And getting enough quality sleep is fundamental to health.

The longer the nightly competitions go on, the more likely the routine can contribute to fatigue and burnout.

Another challenge for elite players is timing their own individual body clocks to deliver peak performance when they need to play – day or night.