Marked improvement: Newburyport boys’ hockey avenges earlier loss, connects talented St. Mary’s | Sport

NEWBURYPORT Not much went right for the Newburyport boys’ hockey team when they traveled to St. Marys in December.

It was only the second game of the season, the Clippers were in the early stages of a locker room illness, and a talented St. Marys squad was fresh off a run to the Division 1 Round of 16 a year ago Which finally showed on the ice, when the Spartans playing in the acclaimed Catholic Conference left their visitors 4-0 blank.

But luckily for the Clippers, the two teams would meet again.

That rematch took place at The Graf on Saturday afternoon, and it was clear from the puck drop that Newburyport was eager to retaliate. It was a tough, physical game with 12 combined penalties, but after 45 minutes of hockey followed by five minutes of extra time, the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

That’s the team we’ve been waiting for these past few weeks, said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. We always thought that when we play that kind of style, it was dangerous. We have to bring that style every game.

Getting a point against a team like St. Marys (9-1-3) is always positive.

And for Newburyport (5-5-2), their performance in this much-anticipated rematch compared to that first game was emblematic of the season. After a rough start to the year, the Clippers have taken four wins in their last six and now add to Saturday’s solid tie.

The improvement showed itself immediately.

Newburyport came out and hit all that wore blue and gold, taking a 1-0 lead just three minutes later on a goal from Charlie Forrest. A few minutes later, the Clippers were in a 5-on-3 and it was Forrest again who lit the lamp. The senior took a feed from fellow defenseman Max Puleo and fired a missile from the blue line that took a deflection from a St. Marys player into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

That’s part of our game, Yameen said. And if we bring that kind of physicality, teams like (St. Marys) are going to have a hard time against us. I think we’re obviously a bigger, stronger team than them, so we need to use that to our advantage.

But the hot start didn’t last long for the Clippers.

Immediately after Forrest’s second goal, St. Marys responded with a shorthander while it was still 5-on-4. Finn Racki came away with a turnover that led to a 2-on-1, then made a nice pass to Benjamin Fry who buried it to make it a 2-1 game.

It would stay that way until midway through the second period, when the Spartans tied this time on a power play on a Cam McGonagle goal.

Both teams traded time in the box during the third and had some solid chances for the man advantage.

Zach McHugh, Kane Brennan and Will Palermino nearly gave the Clippers the lead, and defenseman Ryan Philbin saw a rocket from the blue line nicely deflected by St. Marys goaltender Patrick Babineau. Likewise, Jamie Brooks had another strong game in net for the Clippers, with Puleo, Philbin, Forrest and Cam Caponigro playing well for him.

I thought both goalkeepers played very well, said Yameen.

I thought Jamie made some big ones, I thought their husband made some big ones. So great hockey game, great atmosphere, it was just a shame because I felt we deserved to win.

2 Newburyport, St Mary’s 2

St. Mary’s (9-1-3): 1 1 0 2

Newburyport (5-5-2): 2 0 0 2

Goals: N Charlie Forest 2; SM Benjamin Fry, Cam McGonagle

Assistance: N Zach McHugh, Max Puleo, Tristan Joyce; SM Fry, Marc Hilton, Finn Racki

Saves: N Jamie Brooks 28; SM Patrick Babineau25

