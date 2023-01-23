CRICKET AT COST – Newspaper





CRICKET AT COST: The issue of holding international matches at the National Stadium must involve coordination between various stakeholders to minimize the chaos caused by road closures. It has always been a hassle but with lengthy building work on University Road it has become all messed up. Students, patients, office visitors, and those who run errands must endure tremendous mental anguish. The matter certainly needs some attention. Zahid Yusuf

Karachi CROCHET TREES: While climate change has wreaked havoc on people around the world, in many cases it doesn’t seem to be a concern for corporate management as they continue to relentlessly cut down trees for their own narrow interests. What has been happening in Khairpur Mirs for some time is indicative of how corporate interests take precedence over just about everything else. Cutting down trees and destroying greenery will only exacerbate climate problems and lead to further pollution. It is clear that those who cut down trees have no idea what they are doing. Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra, Sindh BATHA CHOWK: The Batha Chowk, one of the busiest roundabouts in Lahore, is currently under sedition and rickshaw mafia control. The area becomes further congested when passengers coming from the new airport pass hit the roundabout. The area falls within the constituency of well-known politicians, but its condition suggests no one in a position of authority has ever passed through it. Azhar Sheikh

Lahore ILLEGAL MARKET: Records show that the share of illegal cigarettes in the Pakistani market is about 40 percent, causing billions of losses to the national treasury every year. To reduce the economic damage of cigarettes, it is necessary to take strict action against all illegal activities within the sector. Usama Ghulam Rasool

Karachi Published in Dawn, January 23, 2023

