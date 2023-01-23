Sports
Gauff: “You can’t do anything, so it’s frustrating”
Coco Gauff fought back tears as long as she could, but by the end of her press conference on Sunday, she couldn’t hold it back any longer. Of course the American knew that she fell against a better player that day and that Jelena Ostapenko could blow the entire Tour of the field on a good day. Still, the loss hurt. She has been playing so well since the beginning of the year and after reaching her first Grand Slam final at Roland-Garros last year, she is now naturally eager for her first Grand Slam title.
Since she lost that final in Paris, she lost in the third round of Wimbledon and in the quarterfinals at the US Open, each time to super heavy hitters (Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, Caroline Garcia). So with this new loss to a very powerful player, maybe something lingers in Gauff’s brain that her game is too fragile against that type of player. There’s clearly something to work on, but it would be a shame to turn this into some sort of dark horse situation. Yes, she has to move into a different gear when facing these players, but she has that gear, so it’s more a matter of going there than making it from scratch.
She arrived in Melbourne with an Auckland title to her credit, then played great tennis until that fourth round: she had legitimate hopes for a deep run at this Australian Open. But the draw saw her cross Ostapenko’s road on a day when the winners flew with no unforced errors coming to cancel them. “Penko” in the zone? Absolute nightmare to play against.
“I worked really hard and I felt really good coming into the tournament, and I still feel good. I still feel like I’ve improved a lot. But when you play against a player like her and she plays really well, there’s nothing you can do. I feel like it was rough. So it’s a bit frustrating at that point (tear up)”.
With the way she covers the field, Gauff definitely thought she would be able to return a ball time after time and that Ostapenko is going to miss at some point. She certainly also felt that her own aggressive style of play would get the best out of Ostapenko’s footwork at some point, and so she will miss.
But none of this happened: Ostapenko did not miss. And if she doesn’t miss, she just can’t be beaten. If in doubt, go back and look at her Roland-Garros victory in 2017, or her run to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.
Of course Gauff knows all this, but when you’re one of the title contenders and see all your hopes crash against Ostapenko who picks that day to be on fire: the frustration is real. “Jelena played very good tennis and she played very aggressively. I feel like everything worked out for her today. I tried my best to counter that at the moment. There were a few things I could have improved, but about overall I think she deserved to win today.In every game there is something to learn and today I learned a lot.”
“You can’t really do anything”
There’s one thing a top game can’t stand: being out of control and, worst of all, feeling like there’s no way they can be in control. So for Gauff, it’s not just the loss: It’s the feeling that she had no control over the outcome. You are a top player, you should be able to solve any rival’s problem. You have to be able to beat everyone. But on Sunday Gauff couldn’t and that caused as much damage as being out of the tournament now.
“I think I can handle every loss a little bit because I feel like I’m a good player, but today she just played better. There were times in the game when I got frustrated because normally I can solve problems, but today I feel like I didn’t have many answers to what she was doing. There were balls I hit deep, and she hit them on the line and hit them back deep, over and over. It’s just one of those days when things just didn’t go my way and went her way. I tried what I could. Like There are some things I probably could have improved, but she played well. You can’t really do anything. I’m upset of course, but I feel like I’ve done everything I could at this point, and I’ll probably have to look again to see what I can do better. Gauff still has the double to focus on and use to work off that loss.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/australian-open-news/gauff-nothing-you-can-do-so-its-frustrating-656686.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gauff: “You can’t do anything, so it’s frustrating”
- Fans and celebrities gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley : NPR
- Shooting kills 10 at California dancehall – BBC News
- Jackson Moore is committed to Kentucky Football
- Police search van after 10 killed in California massacre
- PM Modi pays tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birthday
- The Last of Us episode 2: Tess’ death and the zombie kiss, explained
- CRICKET AT COST – Newspaper
- In an unbeaten run, No. 3 UCLA defeats No. 19 UC Santa Barbara, 11-6
- Schedule Australian Open 2023, January 23: Djokovic vs De Minaur in fourth round, Sabalenka meets Bencic
- Parakram Diwas 2023: Prime Minister Modi names 21 islands in Andaman and Nicobar; inaugurate the model of the Netaji memorial
- IWC68: An International Whaling Commission in Crisis