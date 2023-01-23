Gauff: “You can’t do anything, so it’s frustrating”

Coco Gauff fought back tears as long as she could, but by the end of her press conference on Sunday, she couldn’t hold it back any longer. Of course the American knew that she fell against a better player that day and that Jelena Ostapenko could blow the entire Tour of the field on a good day. Still, the loss hurt. She has been playing so well since the beginning of the year and after reaching her first Grand Slam final at Roland-Garros last year, she is now naturally eager for her first Grand Slam title.

Since she lost that final in Paris, she lost in the third round of Wimbledon and in the quarterfinals at the US Open, each time to super heavy hitters (Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, Caroline Garcia). So with this new loss to a very powerful player, maybe something lingers in Gauff’s brain that her game is too fragile against that type of player. There’s clearly something to work on, but it would be a shame to turn this into some sort of dark horse situation. Yes, she has to move into a different gear when facing these players, but she has that gear, so it’s more a matter of going there than making it from scratch.

Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Coco Gauff (AI / Reuters / Panoramic)

She arrived in Melbourne with an Auckland title to her credit, then played great tennis until that fourth round: she had legitimate hopes for a deep run at this Australian Open. But the draw saw her cross Ostapenko’s road on a day when the winners flew with no unforced errors coming to cancel them. “Penko” in the zone? Absolute nightmare to play against.

“I worked really hard and I felt really good coming into the tournament, and I still feel good. I still feel like I’ve improved a lot. But when you play against a player like her and she plays really well, there’s nothing you can do. I feel like it was rough. So it’s a bit frustrating at that point (tear up)”.

With the way she covers the field, Gauff definitely thought she would be able to return a ball time after time and that Ostapenko is going to miss at some point. She certainly also felt that her own aggressive style of play would get the best out of Ostapenko’s footwork at some point, and so she will miss.

But none of this happened: Ostapenko did not miss. And if she doesn’t miss, she just can’t be beaten. If in doubt, go back and look at her Roland-Garros victory in 2017, or her run to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.

Of course Gauff knows all this, but when you’re one of the title contenders and see all your hopes crash against Ostapenko who picks that day to be on fire: the frustration is real. “Jelena played very good tennis and she played very aggressively. I feel like everything worked out for her today. I tried my best to counter that at the moment. There were a few things I could have improved, but about overall I think she deserved to win today.In every game there is something to learn and today I learned a lot.”

“You can’t really do anything”

There’s one thing a top game can’t stand: being out of control and, worst of all, feeling like there’s no way they can be in control. So for Gauff, it’s not just the loss: It’s the feeling that she had no control over the outcome. You are a top player, you should be able to solve any rival’s problem. You have to be able to beat everyone. But on Sunday Gauff couldn’t and that caused as much damage as being out of the tournament now.

“I think I can handle every loss a little bit because I feel like I’m a good player, but today she just played better. There were times in the game when I got frustrated because normally I can solve problems, but today I feel like I didn’t have many answers to what she was doing. There were balls I hit deep, and she hit them on the line and hit them back deep, over and over. It’s just one of those days when things just didn’t go my way and went her way. I tried what I could. Like There are some things I probably could have improved, but she played well. You can’t really do anything. I’m upset of course, but I feel like I’ve done everything I could at this point, and I’ll probably have to look again to see what I can do better. Gauff still has the double to focus on and use to work off that loss.