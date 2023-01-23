5 all-stars have Quaker Valley hockey on all cylinders

Through:



Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 11:01 am

Submitted | John Doucette Ben Carlson of Quaker Valley Submitted | John Doucette Will Watson of Quaker Valley Submitted | John Doucette Jacob Keisel of Quaker Valley Submitted | John Doucette Landon Butterbaugh from Quaker Valley Submitted | John Doucette Braeden Steffey from Quaker Valley



Five members of the Quaker Valley hockey team have been chosen to participate in this year’s PIHL all-star showcase.

Only two are seniors.

It is a testimony to the youth of the QV team and the success the Quakers have achieved so far this season.

Two forwards, seniors Ben Carlson and Braedan Steffey, two defensemen, freshmen Jacob Keisel and junior Will Watson, and sophomore goaltender Landon Buterbaugh will represent QV on the Varsity A Gold all-star team.

The showcase event will be held on January 29 at the Robert Morris Island Sports Center.

Games will take place at 12:00 PM (Varsity D2), 1:50 PM (Class A, Group 1), 3:40 PM (Class A, Group 2), 5:30 PM (Class 2A), and 7:30 PM (Class 3A).

As of January 17, Carlson led Quaker Valley in scoring while serving as team captain. He is a two-time PIHL all-star.

“I am very honored to be named an all-star for the second year in a row and look forward to playing in the game later in January,” said Carlson. “And I’m really proud of how well our team played this year, especially for many of our younger players who rose to the challenge and excelled in their first year at the varsity level.

“It means a lot to me to be able to lead this team, and I’m very optimistic about our chances going forward and in the postseason.”

Carlson, a four-year starter for the Quakers, had 14 goals and 10 assists, or 24 points, in games played in mid-January.

“Ben is a great senior center that has been solid all year,” said QV coach Kevin Quinn. “He scores and leads our team in so many ways.”

Steffey is also a four-year varsity player and alternate captain this season.

“I’m super excited to be selected as an all-star,” he said.

Steffey ranks among the team’s leading forwards with five goals and 11 assists for 16 points. Last season, he led the Quakers in points.

“Braed is having another solid year offensively,” said Quinn, “but he also does so much for us defensively.”

Keisel and Watson play key roles in a QV defense corps that conceded just 25 goals in 13 games, the lowest allowed in the Varsity A Gold Division.

“They’re our best defensive pair,” said Quinn. “The combination has been dominant this year and they will have to be even better for the rest of the season and the play-offs.

“They play a lot of hockey for us, both offensively and defensively. We are very happy with their game. They are excellent skaters and play the game the right way.”

In addition to their prolific defensive skills, Watson (5 goals) and Keisel (3 goals) were second and third in scoring with 17 and 16 points.

“I can’t remember a freshman skater who made the all-star game (in the past) for us,” Quinn said. “Jacob is an advanced player with all the tools to be a great player. He wants to learn and get better.

“And Will has been exemplary at all stages. He brings it every night.”

Buterbaugh had a 7–3 record in 10 decisions with 19 goals against, a 2.02 goals-against average, .884 save percentage, and one shutout.

“Landon has been a rock there (in goal),” said Quinn. “He pushes himself really hard and I like his competitiveness.”

Three other top scorers for the Quakers in 2022-23 are freshman forwards Ben McHenry and Jace Vasbinder and senior forward Riley Moore.

Quaker Valley started the long PIHL season with a lukewarm 2-2 record, but then exploded to win six straight and take an 8-2 record into the new year. The Quakers improved to 10-2-0-1 by mid-month.

During the winning streak, Buterbaugh recorded one shutout and held the other five opponents to one goal.

“We have relied on a combination of senior leadership and young players contributing in all areas,” said Quinn. “We have a balanced attack and are very solid defensively.

“I must mention solid defensive play from Carter Siuciak and Liam Welge, as well as key offensive contributions from Riley Moore, Noah Kenneweg and Coleman Carey.”

QV’s coach said the freshman’s strong performance this season has been a boost to the program.

“Our big freshman class with Ian Lorang, Jace Vasbinder, Ben McHenry, Luke Koehler, Max Modrovich, Colin York and Jacob Keisel was a pleasant surprise,” said Quinn. “They all play a lot and have contributed to our success.”

QV beat Avonworth 4–3 in a shootout on 16 January to win for the eighth time in nine games. The Quakers were in second place, trailing only North Hills in the division standings.

“We still have a lot of tough games to go,” said Quinn, “and we want the highest possible placement for the playoffs.”

The Quakers have four games left on tap in February, then it’s postseason.

With the five all-stars leading the way.

